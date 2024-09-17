UN Peacekeeping to Mark International Day of Peace with Global Art Installation at Headquarters, 21 September

NEW YORK, 17 September (Department of Peace Operations) — United Nations Peacekeeping will mark the International Day of Peace and the Summit of the Future Action Days by harnessing the innovative energy and power of street art.

On 21 September, acclaimed American street artist Detour will create a live art installation outside United Nations Headquarters in New York curated and produced by Street Art for Mankind to highlight the theme of this year’s International Day of Peace, Cultivating a Culture of Peace.

Similar street art activations to mark the International Day of Peace are also being organized by UN Peacekeeping Missions in Cyprus, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kosovo.

The project will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the public contributing their ideas and thoughts on cultivating a culture of peace on an adjacent canvas. This event will also feature the debut of an immersive 360-degree virtual-reality video which will be available for the public to experience for the first time. The film showcases the vital work of UN peacekeepers in South Sudan and the challenges they face on the ground as they promote peace and stability.

“For over 76 years, UN Peacekeeping has made a tangible difference to the lives of millions of people caught in conflict. As world leaders gather at the Summit [of the Future] to forge a new international consensus on how we deliver a better present and safeguard the future, it is important that the communities we serve remain at the centre of all our efforts,” said Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

Held in partnership with the New York-based non-profit organization Street Art for Mankind, this art activation is an example of the power of “artivism” and a reminder of the role each of us can play in building peace as part of our common future.

“Coming from a military family, it wasn’t until well into my adult life that I learned about sacrifices, war stories and the complexities of humanity through the eyes of my father. He has always been someone who strives for peace and has instilled in me a deep sense of empathy,” said street artist Thomas Evans, also known as Detour.

“Art is a universal language. It simply speaks to the hearts and moves humankind in a way nobody can explain, but everybody can experiment. Art is essential to the creation of a peaceful world,” said Audrey and Thibault Decker, co-founders of Street Art for Mankind.

The event is open to all.

What: International Day of Peace Street Art Activation

When: Saturday, 21 September, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: UN Visitors Entrance, 45th Street & 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10017

Find out more: https://peacebeginswithme.un.org/en/

Download the digital assets: https://www.un.org/en/observances/international-day-peace/2024/toolkit

Hashtags: #PeaceBegins #PeaceDay #OurCommonFuture

Instagram/TikTok/Facebook: @UNPeacekeeping @Detour303 @StreetArtMankind

X (formerly Twitter): @UNPeacekeeping @IamDetour303 @StreetArtMkind

Background

Since 1948, more than 2 million peacekeepers from 158 countries have served in 71 operations. Today, nearly 70,000 women and men from over 120 countries work to build peace in conflict hotspots across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. More than 4,300 peacekeepers have given their lives while serving under the United Nations flag.

This event is held in partnership with the New York City-based non-profit Street Art for Mankind and the UN Visitors Services, with the support of the Permanent Mission of Denmark to the United Nations.

Thomas Evans, also known as Detour, is a versatile creative who specializes in large-scale public art, interactive visuals, portraiture, immersive spaces, and creative direction. He aims to produce work that lies at the intersection of art and innovation. Detour draws from a wide range of experiences that shape his landscapes and perspectives.

Media Contacts

For more information, please contact Gaëlle Sundelin, UN Department of Peace Operations, at tel.: +1 347 530 4707, or email: gaelle.sundelin@un.org; Hector Calderon, UN Department of Peace Operations, at tel.: +1 917 834 3100, or email: hector.calderon@un.org; or Audrey Decker, Co-founder Street Art for Mankind, at tel.: +1 305 934 5501, or email: adecker@streetartmankind.org.