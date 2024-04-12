One year from tomorrow, 13 April 2025, the United Nations Pavilion in Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan, will open its doors to visitors under the theme of “United for a Better Future” that will feature exhibits and programming that incorporate the sub-theme “Saving, Empowering and Connecting Lives Together”. The United Nations is grateful to the Government of Japan for the generous support that has made it possible for the Organization to participate in Expo 2025.

The logo of the United Nations Pavilion at Expo 2025 was unveiled today by Maher Nasser, Commissioner-General of the United Nations at Expo 2025, who is also the Director of the Outreach Division in the UN Department of Global Communications. The logo features a white dove motif carrying an olive branch with leaves reflecting the colours of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The logo embodies the United Nations commitment to peace and security as essential elements in achieving the SDGs and a world in which everyone thrives in peace, equality and dignity on a healthy planet. (The logo can be seen here: https://www.unic.or.jp/files/29d3bc99193cb0b837fb8cc53f050ae5-2-768x274.png.)

In addition to exhibits that relate to thematic weeks and observances of key international days at Expo 2025, the UN Pavilion will use people-centred storytelling that will showcase the work of the United Nation system and reflect the importance of multilateralism in addressing global challenges and threats that respect no borders, as well as opportunities that arise from collaboration among nations and across sectors. With over 30 UN entities joining together, the UN Pavilion will welcome visitors with inspiring and engaging programming throughout the six months of Expo 2025.

“The UN Pavilion aspires to reflect the wide range of priorities and thematic areas on the agenda of the United Nations and how these make a difference in people’s lives no matter where they live. The year 2025 being the midpoint of the Decade of Action to Achieve the SDGs, Expo 2025 is a crucial opportunity to double down on efforts to achieve the SDGs. We invite all participating countries and the Expo Association to include the SDGs in their exhibits and focus,” said Mr. Nasser. “I am looking forward to representing the United Nations at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, and to collaborating with local and national counterparts to ensure that the UN Pavilion and programming at Expo rise to the high level of ambition and expectation.”

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, will run from 13 April 2025 to 13 October 2025 and is expected to attract over 28 million visitors.

For further information, please contact Naomi Ichikawa, at email: nichikawa@un.org.