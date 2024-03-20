New UN Exhibit Highlights Post-Genocide Reconciliation in Rwanda, on Display at Headquarters, 27 March-Late April

Coinciding with the thirtieth anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda (7 April), the United Nations Headquarters in New York opens a new exhibit about the power of post-genocide reconciliation, the potentially deadly impact of hate speech and what visitors can do to say #NoToHate. The exhibit “Remember. Unite. Renew.” will be publicly accessible in the Visitors’ Lobby from 27 March to late April, Mondays through Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.

Organized by the Department of Global Communications, the exhibit is the result of an international collaboration with the United Nations system in Rwanda; the Office of the Special Adviser on Genocide Prevention; the Government of Rwanda; Prison Fellowship Rwanda; and Aegis Trust.

At the heart of the exhibit is the story of Laurence Niyonangira, who fled the killings in her community, led by former neighbours. Through personal narratives and imagery, the exhibit sheds light on the horrors of genocide and the enduring legacy of its trauma. Visitors are invited to confront the realities of hate speech and the critical role each individual plays in fostering a culture of tolerance and understanding.

“As survivors, we can only heal our wounds with the people who created them,” Laurence says on the reconciliation process with Xavier Nemeye, one of the men who killed her mother and sister. Laurence lost 37 members of her family to the genocidal killings.

The exhibit also features voices of Rwandan community members, who provide insight on the challenges of forgiveness and the ongoing path to reconciliation in post-genocide societies.

“The genocide happened when I was three years old. Much of what I learned came from my mom because my dad was unable to speak about it until 2017. I see other young people asking lots of questions. Some wonder why they have no relatives. Others have parents in jail. Young people want to know the truth about their past, both the genocide and the values and dignity of our heritage,” said Christian Intwari, founder of Our Past Initiative.

The exhibit opens to the public ahead of the 12 April commemorative high-level event that will be held in the General Assembly Hall to remember the victims of the genocide and honour the survivors and those who tried to stop the 1994 events. Details about the ceremony are available at www.un.org/en/preventgenocide/rwanda/.

For more information, contact Paulina Greer, Public Information Officer, kubiakp@un.org.