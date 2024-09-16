United Nations Department of Global Communications to Host Building Bridges through Science Diplomacy Event at Headquarters, 20 September

The United Nations Department of Global Communications will host an event at United Nations Headquarters on Thursday, 20 September, on the role of science diplomacy in responding to global challenges and building bridges between countries. Part of the Summit of the Future Action Days, the side event, titled “Building Bridges through Science Diplomacy: Accelerating progress towards sustainable development”, will take place from 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Conference Room 7. The hybrid event will also be available to view via livestream on the UN WebTV link on the dedicated event webpage.

Moderated by Melissa Fleming, UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, and María Estelí Jarquín, of the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, the event will feature action-oriented panel discussions and a range of global case studies, exploring concrete opportunities for science to advance diplomatic relations and foster collaborative solutions to today’s most urgent challenges, including the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The event will feature other high-level speakers and panellists including: Mathu Joyini, Permanent Representative of South Africa to the UN; Maritza Chan Valverde, Permanent Representative of Costa Rica to the UN; Peter Gluckman, President, International Science Council; Dalee Sambo Dorough, Senior Scholar and Special Adviser on Arctic Indigenous Peoples, University of Alaska-Anchorage; and Emran Mian, Director General Digital Technologies and Telecoms, United Kingdom Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Aiming to target an audience of primarily decision-makers from UN Member States, as well as scientists, science outreach and communication professionals, and other stakeholders, the event is organized by the United Nations Department of Global Communications Academic Impact initiative, in collaboration with the International Science Council, the German Center for Research and Innovation New York, Global Young Academy, the Permanent Mission of Costa Rica to the United Nations, the Permanent Mission of South Africa to the United Nations, and the Science and Policy Solutions for the Planet ImPACT Coalition (UNU Centre for Policy Research, Igarapé Institute, Club of Rome, Council on Energy, Environment and Water, Stockholm Environment Institute — Nairobi).

For more information please contact: academicimpact@un.org.