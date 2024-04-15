Indigenous Issues Permanent Forum Opens Session focused on Youth Voices

The Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues today began its twenty-third session under the theme “Enhancing Indigenous Peoples’ right to self determination in the context of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples: emphasizing the voices of Indigenous youth".

According to the President's notes, this first session was notably an opportunity for the subsidiary body to elect by acclamation the members of its Bureau. Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim (Chad) will serve as President, while Keith M. Harper (United States), Aluki Kotierk (Canada), Hannah McGlade (Australia), Hanieh Moghani (Iran) and Rodrigo Eduardo Paillalef (Chile) will serve as Vice-Presidents. Suleiman Mamutov (Ukraine) will be the Rapporteur of this session.

The Forum also adopted its provisional agenda (E/C.19/2024/1).

The proposed organization of its work is contained in document E/C.19/2024/L.1/Rev.1.

During the afternoon, the debates focused on the six areas of action of the Permanent Forum (economic and social development, culture, environment, education, health and human rights) in relation to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

