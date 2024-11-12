Fourth Committee Debate on Special Political Missions Culminates in Resolution Urging Regional Partnerships to Strengthen Ability to Deliver on Mandates

From addressing transnational challenges to supporting national peacebuilding priorities, special political missions play a key role in the Organization’s peacebuilding architecture, the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) heard today, as it approved a draft resolution encouraging those missions to continue fostering inclusive partnerships with regional and subregional organizations as well as work closely with host Governments.

By the terms of “Comprehensive review of special political missions” (document A/C.4/79/L.12), the Assembly would respect the purview of the special political missions mandate, recognize the mandates’ specificity and emphasize the role of the General Assembly in discussing the overall policy matters pertaining to them. It would also encourage stronger coordination, coherence and cooperation of the Security Council and the General Assembly with the Peacebuilding Commission, and invite the Council to continue to regularly request, deliberate and draw upon the Commission’s specific, strategic and targeted advice.

Introducing the text, Finland’s representative, also speaking for Mexico, said its purpose is “to emphasize the role and ownership of the entire UN membership in overall policy matters” concerning such missions. Highlighting the “creativity, flexibility and efficiency” needed to assist conflict-affected societies, she said the text has been updated in line with the Pact for the Future. It also takes account of the work of special political missions in monitoring hate speech, racism and acts of extremism that negatively affect peace and security. And it asks the Secretary-General to report on lessons learned and information on participation of women and youth in peace processes, she said.

In the general debate held prior to its approval, the representative of Australia, speaking also on behalf of Canada and New Zealand, voiced disappointment that the text’s operative portion did not reference the Assembly and Council resolutions adopted by consensus in 2020, which mandated a comprehensive review of the peacebuilding architecture in 2025. Austria’s representative underscored the importance of reaffirming the language from the Pact for the Future on the review of peace operations in the resolution. In his explanation of position after approval, Argentina’s delegate dissociated from the text’s reference to the Pact for the Future, explaining that his Government cannot support any policy that places “restrictions on individual liberties”.

The Committee also heard a briefing by Miroslav Jenča, Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, who introduced the Secretary-General’s report titled “Overall policy matters pertaining to special political missions” (document A/79/303). Since the first mission was deployed in 1948, the UN has established more than 130 special political missions, he observed, adding that they work in some of the most complex operational environments.

The Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, following the October 2023 events, has worked to secure the release of hostages in Gaza, achieve a cessation of hostilities and prevent spillover into the occupied West Bank. Special political missions also work hand-in-hand with Member States and regional organizations, he said, spotlighting the work of the United Nations Office for West Africa (UNOWA) in engaging with a wide range of stakeholders to help develop effective solutions to pastoralism-related conflicts.

Last month, the Secretary-General launched the Common Pledge for Women’s Full, Equal and Meaningful Participation in Peace Processes, he noted, adding that the Department has recently launched its Youth, Peace and Security Strategy for 2024‑2026. Missions work closely with UN country teams and resident coordinators to advance nationally owned peacebuilding priorities and accelerate progress towards the 2030 Agenda, he said, highlighting the Department’s guidance for mediators and peace implementation bodies, providing them with strategies to effectively address social media behaviour in the context of implementing and monitoring peace agreements.

Lisa Buttenheim, Assistant Secretary-General for Operational Support, also briefing the Committee, noted that her Department has significantly advanced the digital transformation of special political missions through various geospatial services. The creation of detailed maps and analysis has been particularly beneficial for the Offices of the Special Envoys for Syria and Myanmar, she said, noting the recent incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning into these analyses.

The Department also continues to support the women, peace and security agenda, through its management of the senior women talent pipeline. “In 2023 alone, 13 selections were made from this pool, marking the highest number in a single year,” she said, adding that with 13 selections also made in 2024, the project is on track to surpass this record. Also noting efforts to ensure gender-sensitive medical services in the field, she said last year, the Department launched a women's health online training course. “It has empowered field medical staff to deliver quality healthcare, tailored to the specific needs of women,” she said, adding that this has also contributed to building a safer enabling environment for female personnel.

Several speakers from host countries of special political missions shared their experience today, with Iraq’s delegate stressing that the missions should respect the ownership of the host country by consulting with its Government, especially when preparing quarterly reports for the Security Council. He highlighted the important role played by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) in supporting Government institutions, promoting dialogue and providing assistance with the constitutional review as well as electoral processes, and emphasized that Iraq’s situation has evolved since UNAMI’s inception in 2003, with significant improvements in political and security conditions. He pledged his country’s commitment to continue working with UNAMI until 2025 after which the country will undertake responsible closure measures as requested in resolution Security Council 2732 (2024).

Since 2009, Haiti has hosted a special political mission, that country’s delegate said, adding that the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) advises his Government about ways to promote political stability and good governance and foster an inclusive national dialogue. Applauding the professionalism of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Maria Isabel Salvador, he recalled that the Mission’s mandate has been extended until 15 July 2025. Highlighting its awareness-raising initiatives related to human rights, he also pointed to its collaboration with local institutions such as the Haitian national police and judicial institutions. Haiti has made significant progress and has established a transitional governance structure that is working towards the conduct of elections and restoration of institutional democracy.

Yemen’s delegate, reaffirming her Government’s commitment to the pursuit of a political settlement to the conflict in her country, commended the efforts of UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg. Calling on him to continue to pressure Houthi militias to engage seriously in efforts to reach a political settlement, she said the UN Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement must strengthen its coordination with her Government. Noting that development and humanitarian action faces immense challenges in Houthi-controlled areas, she called on UN and international agencies to relocate to the temporary capital of Aden. “This will provide a safe environment, enabling these organizations to continue to operate and provide humanitarian services to all Yemenis, without discrimination.” It will also free the Mission from movement restrictions placed by the Houthis, she said.

The Secretary-General’s report notes that Member States have failed to utilize options provided in the UN Charter’s Chapter VI, South Africa’s delegate said, stressing the need to create synergies between special political missions and peacekeeping operations. South Africa is a signatory to the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region, he said, acknowledging the efforts of the Office of the Special Envoy for the Great Lakes in promoting peace in that volatile region. Special political missions could do more to cooperate with regional and subregional organizations, especially when managing withdrawal of missions, he said, adding that this is especially relevant in the African continent where the State can be weaker.

Echoing that, the representative of Angola encouraged cooperation between the United Nations and the African Union in establishing joint special political missions. He commended the role of such missions in bringing disputing parties back to the negotiating table, preventing conflict escalation and facilitating negotiations to bridge differences.

The representative of Indonesia, speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said: “National ownership is key in ensuring the success of the work of special political missions.” He reaffirmed ASEAN’s commitment to strengthen partnership with the UN in conflict prevention, mediation and sustaining peace. Along similar lines, Morocco’s delegate, also speaking for the Non-Aligned Movement, reaffirmed the principles of impartiality, parties’ consent, national ownership and responsibility. He called for achievable mandates based on an objective assessment and matched by appropriate resources for all special political missions. Further, they should be funded by the same criteria, methodology and mechanisms used to fund peacekeeping operations, he said.

Financing these missions should be done in line with Security Council mandates, said the representative of the Russian Federation, who noted that the work of the Peacebuilding Fund is based on the principle of national ownership, while operations of special political missions are governed by the Council. The success of special political missions hinges on close cooperation with the host State and consideration of its priorities, she said. Equally, respect for national sovereignty and compliance with the principle of national ownership are key. Highlighting the importance of “clear and realistic mandates”, she warned that the “duplication of efforts does not result in a qualitative improvement in results”.

The Committee also concluded its debate on peacekeeping today.

