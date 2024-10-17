Delegates Voice Concern over Procedural Aspects, Language of Resolution on Eradicating Colonialism as Fourth Committee Approves 24 Texts, Concluding General Debate

Concluding its general debate on decolonization, the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) today approved 22 draft resolutions, one decision and an amendment, with many delegates voicing concern over the procedural aspects and language of one of the resolutions.

Several of the adopted resolutions are contained in chapter XIII of the Report of the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples for 2024 (document A/79/23).

Among the texts brought to a vote today was a resolution on “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples: eradicating colonialism in all its forms and manifestations”. It was approved by 99 votes in favour to 1 against (Fiji), with 61 abstentions, after a proposed amendment (document A/C.4/79/L.8) was approved without a vote. That amendment changed some of the language in the original text, as for instance, replacing the phrase “all others that may be or may have been affected by colonialism in all its forms and manifestations” with “other territories that have not yet attained independence in accordance with General Assembly resolution 1514 (XV) and subsequent United Nations resolutions on decolonization”.

The terms of the resolution, as amended, would have the Assembly condemn in the strongest terms the crimes committed during the colonial era, and call upon donor countries and multilateral organizations, among others, to give utmost consideration to the needs of Non-Self-Governing Territories and other territories that have not yet attained independence in accordance with General Assembly resolution 1514 (XV) and subsequent relevant resolutions. By further terms, it would decide to advance discussions aimed at declaring 14 December as an annual International Day against Colonialism in All Its Forms and Manifestations.

The Committee Secretary, informing the delegates of the programme budget implications, noted that operative paragraph 9 of the resolution, as amended, calling for the development of an outreach programme, would give rise to $250,000 to $400,000 per year, starting from 2026.

In general statements as well as explanations delivered before and after the vote, many delegates expressed concern about the language in the text, the procedures by which it was presented, its programme budget implications and the actions of one of its sponsors.

The representative of the United States said the resolution was forced through the Special Committee, and when concerns were raised, “sponsors put forward amendments to their own text — again, unilaterally — without soliciting input”. This resolution opens up for interpretation the status of many locations beyond the 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories, he said.

“We recognize our historical responsibility,” Germany’s delegate said, recalling his country’s long history as a colonial power. He highlighted its dialogue with Namibia on atrocities committed in that country from 1904 to 1908 and the apology offered to the United Republic of Tanzania last year for German colonial crimes. However, his delegation has doubts regarding “the credibility of the intentions of one of the sponsors of the current resolution”, he said, also regretting the lack of transparency.

Ukraine’s delegate said his delegation abstained because of “the hypocrisy of one of the authors of the text”, the Russian Federation, whose neocolonial ambitions contradict the present resolution. The representatives of Lithuania, Poland and Estonia also echoed this concern.

New Zealand’s delegate expressed disappointment that procedural concerns “stifle the Committee’s genuine efforts to advance the complex issue of self-determination”, while the representative of Canada added that the text introduces interesting concepts into the United Nations lexicon on decolonization, but does not spell them out. The text also comes with huge costs at a time of severe budgetary constraints. The representatives of Japan, Spain, Portugal and Australia also expressed concern about the absence of inclusive consultations, while the United Kingdom’s speaker accused the Russian Federation and Venezuela of a “disingenuous and opportunistic” attempt to appropriate a “genuinely serious and sensitive issue”.

Countering such concerns, the representative of Venezuela, speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, highlighted an innovative component of this resolution — “its recognition of the need to provide redress” for the continued impact of colonialism, including through restorative justice and, as appropriate, reparations. This resolution also provides for the development of a dissemination programme designed to ensure the proper memory of all victims of colonialism, he said, adding that a vote in favour of this text is a “a new demonstration of solidarity” with Non-Self-Governing Territories around the world.

The Russian Federation’s delegate said the amendment demonstrates the sponsors’ constructive attitude. It aims to alleviate some language that could generate varying interpretations — they do not violate anyone's interests, he stressed.

The Committee also approved today the draft resolution “Information from Non-Self-Governing Territories transmitted under Article 73 e of the Charter of the United Nations” by a recorded vote of 157 in favour to 1 against (United States), with 5 abstentions (Democratic Republic of the Congo, France, Paraguay, Senegal, United Kingdom). By its terms, the Assembly would request that administering Powers regularly transmit to the Secretary-General statistical and other information relating to the economic, social and educational conditions in their Territories.

The representative of the United States, whose delegation voted against the five resolutions under consideration, voiced concern that these texts “continue to place too much weight on independence as a one-size-fits-all” solution. He reaffirmed his Government’s right to carry out military activities in accordance with its security interests, while expressing disagreement with the criticism of a United States Federal Court ruling in the text on the question of Guam.

The representative of the United Kingdom said he abstained on this text because whether a Territory has reached requisite level of self-Government is ultimately for the Government of the Territory and the administering Power to decide, and not for the General Assembly.

The draft resolution “Economic and other activities which affect the interests of the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories” was approved by a recorded vote of 160 in favour to 1 against (United States), with 2 abstentions (France, United Kingdom). By its terms, the Assembly would express concern about activities aimed at exploiting the natural and human resources of the Non-Self-Governing Territories to the detriment of their inhabitants, and it would reaffirm the need to avoid using the Territories for military activity.

Argentina’s speaker stated that the resolution’s applicability to a specific territory depends on the procedural appropriateness of self-determination, noting that this “active subject” does not exist in the Malvinas* Islands, South Georgia Islands and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas.

Also approved by a recorded vote was the draft titled “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples by the specialized agencies and the international institutions associated with the United Nations” by a recorded vote of 113 in favour to 1 against (United States), with 52 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly would recommend that all States intensify their efforts to ensure full and effective implementation of the Declaration through UN specialized agencies and other entities.

Speaking in explanation of vote, the representative of the United Kingdom said she abstained because the status of specialized agencies must be carefully respected. Argentina’s delegate said that the text should be implemented in compliance with all UN resolutions.

Acting without a recorded vote, the Committee approved the draft resolution “Offers by Member States of study and training facilities for inhabitants of Non-Self-Governing Territories: draft resolution” (document A/C.4/79/L.2), by which the Assembly would invite all States to make or continue to make generous offers of study and training facilities to the inhabitants of those Territories that have not yet attained self-government or independence.

Draft resolutions concerning the questions of American Samoa, Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, French Polynesia, Guam, Montserrat, New Caledonia, Pitcairn, Saint Helena, Tokelau, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the United States Virgin Islands, respectively, (document A/79/23) were also approved without a vote, as were the draft decision on Gibraltar (document A/C.4/79/L.3) and the draft resolution titled “Question of Western Sahara” (document A/C.4/79/L.4).

The representative of Hungary, speaking for the European Union, welcomed the Secretary-General’s efforts to achieve a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution on the issue of Western Sahara. Voicing concern over the impact of the UN liquidity crisis on the operations of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), he urged the international community to provide additional voluntary contributions to support inhabitants of the Tindouf refugee camps.

The representative of the United Kingdom said that though his country joined consensus on this text, the Decolonization Committee should recognize that the relationship between his country and its overseas territories has been modernized in a way that “reflects the particular circumstances of these small island Territories and is acceptable to both”.

The draft resolution “Dissemination of information on decolonization” was approved by a recorded vote of 160 in favour to 2 against (United States, United Kingdom), with 2 abstentions (France, Papua New Guinea). That text would have the Assembly request the Secretary-General to further enhance the information provided on the United Nations decolonization website and to continue to include reports of the regional seminars on decolonization.

Speaking in explanation of vote, the United Kingdom’s delegate said the obligation this text places on the Secretariat represents an unwarranted drain on the resources of the Organization. Argentina’s delegate said the text must be applied in accordance with other Assembly resolutions, which recognize the existence of a sovereignty dispute between his country and the United Kingdom, concerning Malvinas Islands, South Georgia Islands and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas.

Approved by a recorded vote of 120 in favour to 2 against (United Kingdom, United States), with 42 abstentions, was the text concerning “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples”. It would have the Assembly call upon the administering Powers concerned to terminate military activities and eliminate military bases in the Non-Self-Governing Territories under their administration.

Australia’s delegate objected to operative paragraph 14, which calls on administering Powers to terminate military activities and eliminate military bases in Non-Self-Governing Territories. Taking action to defend such Territories does not necessarily run counter to the interests of these Territories, she said. The representative of Argentina emphasized that visiting missions to the Territories should only occur in cases where the UN has acknowledged the application of the principle of self-determination.

____________________

* A dispute exists between the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning sovereignty over the Falkland Islands (Malvinas).