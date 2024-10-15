Colonialism ‘Not a Dark Chapter, But an Ongoing Phenomenon’, Fourth Committee Hears as It Wrestles with Redress, Resolution of Unresolved Issues

Spotlighting current and past grievances of colonialism, speakers in the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) underscored the urgent need for redress and resolution of unresolved colonial issues, as the debate on decolonization and related items continued.

Colonialism is not a dark chapter in history, but an ongoing phenomenon, said the representative of Poland. It is very much alive in new forms perpetrated by multinational corporations and non-State actors. Post-colonial nations continue to suffer the enduring consequences of colonialism, including heavy debt burdens and economic inequality. Highlighting land-grabbing and resource exploitation by multinational corporations, he said that this is affecting local livelihoods in poorer countries. Driven by profit, international corporations abuse their powers, he pointed out, adding that developing States must fight, not only for independence, but for their right to participate equally in the global economy.

At the heart of this global neo-colonial resurgence is the Russian Federation, he said, adding that “Russia’s war against Ukraine is a colonial war”. He also drew attention to the Russian Federation’s “internal colonialism,” wherein many soldiers who are fighting on its frontlines come from marginalized and indigenous communities and are treated as expendable resources.

Elaborating further on the painful repercussions of colonialism and slavery, the representative of Haiti urged the international community to overcome the “fear of talking about these crimes and their consequences” and to consider “how to provide redress for this collective crime”. These effects are often ignored, but without addressing them, it is impossible to turn the page. He recalled how his country was forced to pay indemnity to its colonizers in 1825, in exchange for its freedom.

Though this history has become peripheral, he said, the financial burden has condemned his country to a cycle of poverty. His Government, therefore, has joined the Reparations Commission of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and will be documenting the injustices done to the country with a view to getting reparations. This is not a financial issue alone, but also a moral one, he said.

Drawing a link between resolution of an outstanding colonial question in the African continent and peace and stability in the Sahel region, the representative of Cameroon said that the political solution of the Western Sahara issue will improve cooperation between the member States of the Maghreb Arab Union, contribute to stability and security in the Sahel, create jobs, and promote growth and opportunities for all the region’s inhabitants. To this end, he encouraged the participation of the parties and neighbouring States in the work led by the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Staffan de Mistura.

The representative of Djibouti, highlighting the need for regional cooperation in the Maghreb region that will contribute to the stability in the Sahel, lauded the Moroccan autonomy initiative, which, he said, is in line with international law and offers a constructive basis for discussions leading to peace. The representative of Lesotho, for his part, voiced concern over the persistent presence of decolonization on the UN’s agenda in the twenty-first century. He urged parties involved in the conflict to engage in “genuine talks” to enable the Sahrawi people to exercise their right to self-determination.

Taking the floor today were also the speakers from small island developing States, who spotlighted the contemporary challenges of colonialism, while pointing to the preponderance of islands on the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories.

Fiji’s delegate noted that the Pacific hosts six of the 17 Territories. “When protests and deadly riots broke out in New Caledonia in May this year, it was a painful moment in our region and in our history,” he said, highlighting the “Ocean of Peace”, a regional initiative crafted by the States in the Pacific Islands Forum. He called on all States to utilize it in their strategic calculations and the administration of Non-Self-Governing Territories. Also speaking on behalf of the Melanesian Spearhead Group, he called for meaningful solutions that will ensure that the Kanak people’s aspirations for independence are upheld. Continued dialogue among France, New Caledonia and the Kanak people is crucial, he added.

The representative of Saint Lucia, recalling the country’s journey to independence in 1979 with the assistance of the United Nations, noted that seven of the Territories are in his region, the Caribbean. Highlighting the importance of a public awareness campaign directed towards the people of Non-Self-Governing Territories on their inalienable right to self-determination, he said that visiting missions have a crucial role in this.

The representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, aligning with the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, welcomed the Special Committee’s recent visiting mission to the British Virgin Islands and called on all parties to reach an agreement to ensure its people’s pursuit of self-determination. Along similar lines, the representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis, noting that her country was a former colony, expressed support for the decolonization aspirations of its Caribbean neighbour. She anticipated that the people of that Territory will soon realize their hope for independence.

The Fourth Committee also heard from the representative of an administering Power today when the delegate of the United Kingdom took the floor. Stressing that his country has a modern relationship with its Overseas Territories, he said they are self-governing and benefit from his country’s “close bilateral relations” and a joint Ministerial council. Pointing to partnerships on matters such as environmental protection and security, he said that the United Kingdom provides financial and practical support to the Territories, including for building infrastructure.

Regarding specific Territories, he said that his country’s longstanding commitment to Gibraltar remains unchanged. The United Kingdom will not enter into any arrangement in which the people of Gibraltar will pass into the control of another nation against their wishes, he said, adding that his country will not enter into any sovereignty negotiations with which that Territory is not content. He also noted negotiations towards a United Kingdom-European Union treaty which will protect Gibraltar’s interests.

Further, his country has no doubt about its sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and surrounding maritime areas. “Nor do we have any doubt about Falkland islanders’ right to self-determination,” he added, recalling the 2013 referendum in which 99 per cent of voters wanted to maintain the current status. The people of the Falkland Islands are a diverse community and many families can trace their South-Atlantic ancestry back 10 generations. They are proud of their autonomy and the prosperous democracy they have built, which demonstrates how small-island States can be prosperous and sustainable, he said.

Nonetheless, the representative of Paraguay, noting that the progress in decolonization depends more on political will rather than governmental processes, voiced support for Argentina’s legitimate claim over the Malvinas Islands*, South Georgia Islands and South Sandwich Islands. Likewise, the representative of Honduras reiterated her country’s “historic and staunch support” for Argentina’s rights in that sovereignty dispute, with the representative of Serbia calling on the two sides to continue negotiations as the only acceptable way to achieve a peaceful, just and lasting solution.

In a different but related topic, the representative of Spain demanded the restoration of his country’s territorial integrity, “diminished by the colonial situation of Gibraltar”. He said, “Spain is a victim of a historical anachronism”. He recalled a conflict during which Gibraltar was militarily occupied by the United Kingdom and most of its original inhabitants were expelled. Over time, the United Kingdom gradually extended the occupied spaces “by force and bad faith” and built a fence on the isthmus, he said, stressing that his country has never recognized this “unilateral and illegal” demarcation. The General Assembly and the Fourth Committee have repeatedly called for negotiations to end the colonial situation in Gibraltar and Spain stands ready to do so.

“The core of the colonial situation of Gibraltar is the military presence of Britain,” he said, emphasizing that Spain remains open to dialogue. Criticizing the United Kingdom for organizing a sovereignty referendum in Gibraltar in 1967, he put a spotlight on the negative impact of the colonial situation on the economy, environment and security of the Territory. Although some agreements have been negotiated between the United Kingdom and Spain following London’s exit from the European Union, none of this has changed Spain’s legal stance on Gibraltar’s sovereignty, he said, emphasizing his country is “pro-dialogue”.

The Committee also heard several rights of reply relevant to topics raised during today's debate. Such interventions were delivered by the representatives of Pakistan, Spain, the United Kingdom and Argentina.

____________________

* A dispute exists between the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning sovereignty over the Falkland Islands (Malvinas).