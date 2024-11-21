Third Committee Concludes Session, Sending 49 Draft Resolutions to General Assembly

Chair Touts Achievements ‘Fruit of Collective Commitment’, as Delegates Debate Increasing Workload

The Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) approved seven draft resolutions as it concluded its work today, including texts addressing the elimination of racism, the treaty body system and the world drug problem.

In closing remarks, Chair Zéphyrin Maniratanga (Burundi) said that, over the past eight weeks, the Committee has engaged in interactive dialogues with 77 special procedures mandate holders and other experts; listened to 1,321 statements during the interactive dialogues and 634 delivered during the general debate; and adopted 49 draft resolutions dealing with human rights and social issues, affecting vulnerable groups such as women, children, Indigenous peoples and refugees.

“These achievements are the fruit of a collective commitment, reflecting our determination to advance global priorities related to social justice and equity,” he stated.

In the final day of the session, the Committee approved, by consensus, the draft resolution, “Addressing and countering the world drug problem through a comprehensive, integrated and balanced approach” (document A/C.3/79/L.6/Rev.1).

By its terms, the Assembly would note its grave concern with the increasing sophistication of transnational criminal groups, engaged in the illicit manufacture and distribution of amphetamine-type stimulants worldwide. The Assembly would urge Member States to enact comprehensive measures aimed at stemming the abuse, diversion and misuse of prescription drugs, and call on Member States to strengthen national and international action to address the emerging challenges of new psychoactive substances and the evolving threat of amphetamine-type stimulants. It would also call on the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to assist Member States, upon request, with data collection, research and analysis-sharing.

Introducing the draft, Mexico’s delegate highlighted its inclusive and well-balanced nature, incorporating diverse perspectives. Reiterating his country’s “unshakable commitment to international cooperation,” he stressed that the text recognized challenges concerning national positions.

The world drug problem remains “a common and shared responsibility,” delegates said, stressing the need for effective and increased international cooperation. Voicing concern over the growing links between drug trafficking and other transnational organized crime, they cited the three international drug control conventions as “paramount” in addressing the world drug problem and called for a multi-dimensional approach to addressing the scourge.

Some welcomed the clarification regarding the need to bolster law enforcement cooperation as “crucial to decisively combat drug trafficking and laundering,” noting that the exchange of experience and best practices will help detect new dangerous substances and the means of their production and transport.

However, some speakers stressed that the draft fails to be “as ambitious as it should” or to include consensual language — such as “society free of drug abuse” — and relevant formulations from the previous General Assembly’s resolutions on drugs.

Others added that the draft omits vital references related to the world drug problem, underscoring that it should focus, first and foremost, on dealing with the harms that drug abuse and trafficking inflict on individuals, families and societies.

Some delegates disagreed with the notion that the goal of promoting a society free of drug abuse is at odds with human rights considerations of the world drug problem — as suggested by some delegations during the negotiations — and emphasized that it should not be conflated with the concept of “harm reduction”.

Sparking debate on diverse forms of families and references to sexual and reproductive healthcare, the draft titled “The observance of the thirtieth anniversary of the International Year of the Family in 2024” (document A/C.3/79/L.12/Rev.1) was approved without a vote.

By the text, the Assembly would reaffirm that children, for the full and harmonious development of their personalities, should grow up in a healthy family environment, calling upon Member States to give due consideration to advancing family-oriented policy development to fully benefit future generations. It would invite Member States to further invest in services for families to benefit them and prevent family homelessness; to enact family-oriented policies that respond to demographic changes affecting families; and to strengthen public policies by investing in social security and social protection systems.

Disassociating from operative paragraphs 17, 18 and 19, several delegates decried that references to “sexual and reproductive healthcare” were replaced unilaterally by “reproductive healthcare”, departing from consensus-based language in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other resolutions. “It is impossible to address family policies in a comprehensive manner without acknowledging the importance of sexual and reproductive health,” which allows families to prosper, reduce maternal and infant mortality and make informed decisions about their futures, said one delegate.

Another speaker said that the draft was used by some Member and observer States to redefine the family or advance an anti-lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex (LGBTQI+) agenda. Echoing his stance, several delegates stressed that social protections must acknowledge the diverse forms of the family, including woman-headed households, single-parent households, as well as those headed by same-sex couples.

Another draft that sparked discord was “A global call for concrete action to eliminate racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance and the comprehensive implementation of and follow-up to the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action” (document A/C.3/79/L.48/Rev.1). Approved by a recorded vote of 128 in favour, 19 against and 37 abstentions, the eight-part resolution would have the Assembly reaffirm the importance of fully implementing the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which was adopted in 1965.

In introducing the resolution, the representative of Uganda, speaking for the Group of 77 and China, said the international community adopted the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action in 2001 to address new forms of injustices that have emerged since the adoption of the 1965 Convention. “Regrettably both [instruments] are actively undermined and prevented from achieving their collective goals,” she said.

Israel’s representative said the Durban Conference fell into the hands of some who used it to promote anti-Semitism and to deny the Holocaust, calling once again for a vote on the draft. The United States’ delegate said the Durban Declaration endorses restrictions on freedom of expression and has elements of anti-Semitism.

The representative of South Africa — the host of the Durban Conference — said a false narrative has hurt the Declaration and its noble goals have been undermined by political propaganda. Iran’s delegate said Israeli policies are the source of instability in the Middle East and the Declaration provides a comprehensive legal framework for Governments and institutions to follow in combatting racism.

Trading barbs further, Israel’s delegate said “the naming and shaming and repeating of lies does not make them true,” adding that “following the trail of money on funding of different procedures from Iran to South Africa may provide answers to questions to all the statements made in the room”. She hoped the Committee could find a way to deepen its unified fight to eliminate racial discrimination and racism, without discussions that tarnish Israel’s reputation.

South Africa’s delegate noted that the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants today for Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and former defense minister, Yoav Gallant. He asked Israel to retract its statement, which is unfounded, and said his country has very good bilateral relations with Iran and is well within its sovereign rights.

The draft, “Working methods of the Third Committee” (document A/C.3/79/L.67), was approved without a vote, as orally revised, to delete “the Bureau of the Third Committee” from operative paragraph 8.

By its terms, the Assembly would request the Committee Bureau to address the increasing number of interactive dialogues with the Committee, in consultation with the Bureau of the Human Rights Council, with a view to deciding to progressively reduce the interactive dialogues to a manageable number at each annual session.

Other draft resolutions approved by consensus were:

“Combating intolerance, negative stereotyping, stigmatization, discrimination, incitement to violence and violence against persons, based on religion or belief” (document A/C.3/79/L.39), which would have the Assembly voice deep concern at the rise in derogatory stereotyping and stigmatization of persons based on their religion or belief, and call upon States to take action against such practices, including criminalizing incitement to imminent violence.

“Implementation of the outcome of the World Summit for Social Development and of the twenty-fourth special session of the General Assembly” (document A/C.3/79/L.13/Rev.1), by which the Assembly would express deep concern that the goal of eradicating poverty in all its forms by 2030 is slipping from the world’s reach, and urges Member States to strengthen social policies, paying particular attention to the specific needs of disadvantaged and marginalized social groups.

“Human rights treaty body system” (document A/C.3/79/L.38/Rev.1), which would have the Assembly request the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the treaty bodies to increase their efforts to use digital technologies in their work, while stressing that in-person interaction remains a crucial component of it.

The Committee completed its work for the seventy-ninth session by approving its draft work programme for the Assembly’s eightieth session (document A/C.3/79/L.75).