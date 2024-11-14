Third Committee Approves 9 Draft Resolutions, Including Texts on Eliminating Violence against Women and Promoting Palestinians’ Right to Self-Determination

The Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) sent nine draft resolutions to the General Assembly today, including texts on the elimination of violence against women and girls, the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the report of the Human Rights Council.

Some texts sparked contention. Among them was the draft titled, “Intensification of efforts to prevent and eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls: the digital environment” (A/C.3/79/L.17/Rev.1), which was approved by a vote of 170 in favour, 1 against (Argentina) with 13 abstentions.

The text would have the Assembly urge States to take comprehensive and gender-responsive measures to prevent and eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls, and to address risk factors by implementing legislation and policies. It would also urge States to take appropriate measures to prevent all forms of violence, intimidation and attacks against women — online and through digital technologies — by adopting laws and policies that protect them from defamation and hate speech in online spaces.

Introducing the draft, France’s delegate stressed the importance of the biennial resolution’s focus on the digital landscape, noting that more than half of women in some parts of the world have been affected by the violence online and that the psychological consequences of the scourge are terrible. The text calls on stakeholders — particularly digital platforms — to hold perpetrators accountable, while recognizing the empowering role that technology can play.

Prior to the vote, the Committee rejected 10 proposed amendments to the draft. The delegations introducing them said that the changes would make the important draft more thematic, deleting or altering non-consensual language, such as “multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination,” “intimate partner violence,” “marital rape” or relating to sexual and reproductive healthcare. These controversial phrasings and concepts, imposed by the West, are either vague or run counter to the religious and cultural histories of some States, they said, noting that they would abstain from voting on the draft as a whole.

Countering, several delegations said that the amendments represented “backsliding,” harming the substance of the resolution. Recalling that violence against women offline is a continuum of it online, a delegate voiced alarm that 73 per cent of women have been victim to violence online, including harassment, misogynist hate speech, revenge porn and non-consensual dissemination of private data. One delegate insisted on the importance of including the term “marital rape” as “consent is not given at the altar”.

Welcoming the approval of the L.17/Rev.1, many delegates said that it will serve as an important tool to address violence against women and girls. Meanwhile, several speakers noted the growing number of “unhappy countries” and called on the draft’s main sponsors to adopt a more open approach to negotiations.

One delegate voiced regret that it could not support the draft as its language confuses the women’s agenda with other goals. Broad terms such as “hate speech” and “misinformation” can restrict the freedom of expression that the international community should support, she said.

In other notable action, the Committee approved — by a vote of 170 in favour to 6 against (Argentina, Israel, Micronesia, Nauru, Paraguay, United States), with 9 abstentions (Kiribati, Liberia, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Togo, Tonga, Tuvalu) — the draft “The right of the Palestinian people to self-determination” (A/C.3/79/L.49).

By the text, the Assembly would stress the urgency of achieving, without delay, an end to the Israeli occupation that began in 1967 and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace settlement between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, reaffirming the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine. It would urge all States and the United Nations specialized agencies and organizations to continue to support the Palestinian people in the early realization of their right to self-determination.

The representative of Egypt, introducing the draft on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, underscored that the Palestinian people have the right to self-determination — that is, to live in their independent and sovereign State and decide their own political, cultural and economic development, without any control or threat by a foreign party. Recalling the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice, which determined that Israel must end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as soon as possible, she also applauded those countries that have recently recognized the State of Palestine.

“There is no derogation from the exercise of the right to self-determination,” said the Observer for the State of Palestine. Underscoring that the Palestinian people’s ability to exercise this right is systematically violated and suppressed by Israel’s unlawful occupation, she stated: “The Israeli Government claims the right to occupy, build settlements, annex our land and forcibly displace our people”. Reaffirming international law, this draft stresses the urgency to end the Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile, the speaker for Israel described the draft as “political in nature” and “a blunt example of double standards towards her country”. While the 7 October 2023 attack was an act of savagery by a genocidal terrorist organization that openly calls for Israel’s destruction, the Palestinian delegation has not once condemned Hamas, she emphasized. Instead, they attempt to delegitimize Israel on the international stage. She further stressed that the phrase “territorial unity” described in the draft means “from the river to the sea” — in other words, the destruction of the territorial integrity of a sovereign State.

Many other delegates supported the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, condemning Israel’s ongoing occupation of their territories, as well as its unfolding genocide and indiscriminate massacres against the population of Gaza. Some speakers voiced regret that Palestine is not a full member of the United Nations.

Others — including the United States’ delegate — countered that this draft does not represent a step towards the realization of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

The Committee approved the draft resolution titled “Report of the Human Rights Council” (document A/C.3/79/L.33) by a recorded vote of 111 in favour to 5 against (Argentina, Belarus, Israel, Nicaragua, Russian Federation) with 62 abstentions. By the text, the Assembly would take note of the report of the Human Rights Council, including the addendum thereto, and its recommendations.

Several Member States rejected selectivity, double standards and politicization of human rights in the resolution, along with unilateral coercive measures, while other delegations objected to country-specific measures in the report. An objection was raised regarding the Council’s institutionalized singling-out of Israel.

Some speakers called the resolution “procedurally unnecessary,” as it creates a false impression that the Committee has power to overrule decisions made at the Council, “which is not true,” while others pointed out that, given the Committee’s packed agenda, taking up the Council report — already discussed in the Assembly’s plenary — is redundant.

The draft, titled “Extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions” (document A/C.3/79/L.47) was approved by a vote of 130 in favour to none against, with 53 abstentions. By the text, the Assembly would demand that all States ensure that the practice of extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions is brought to an end and that they take effective action to prevent, combat and eliminate the phenomenon in all its forms and manifestations. Prior to the draft's approval, the Committee rejected an amendment (document A/C.3/79/L.62) by a recorded vote of 78 against to 47 in favour, with 26 abstentions. The revision would have replaced the phrase “sexual orientation and gender identity” with the term “sex”.

Other draft resolutions approved without a vote were:

Missing persons (document A/C.3/79/L.35), by which the Assembly would call on States to take measures to prevent persons from going missing, in connection with armed conflict, and take all necessary measures to determine the identity and fate of persons reported missing, in connection with the armed conflict;

The right to privacy in the digital age (document A/C.3/79/L.42/Rev.1), which would have the Assembly affirm that the same rights that people have offline must also be protected online, including the right to privacy, with special regard given to the protection of children;

Inclusive development for and with persons with disabilities (document A/C.3/79/L.9/Rev.1), which would have the Assembly urge States to facilitate the access of persons with disabilities to the physical environment of cities, to public spaces and transport, education and health facilities, housing and workplaces;

Intensifying global efforts for the elimination of female genital mutilation (A/C.3/79/L.18), by which the Assembly would voice deep concern that the practice persists in all parts of the world and that the use of new methods - such as its medicalization and cross-border practice - is increasing. It would urge States to take all necessary measures, in accordance with international human rights law, to prohibit the practice;

Freedom of religion or belief (document A/C.3/79/L.36), by which the Assembly would voice deep concern over the overall rise in instances of discrimination, intolerance and violence against religious communities worldwide, urging States to protect and promote freedom of religion or belief.

