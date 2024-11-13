Third Committee Approves 11 Draft Resolutions, Including Texts on Right to Food, Refugee Protection and Unilateral Punitive Action

The Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) approved 11 draft resolutions today, including texts on the right to food, the right to development, refugee protection and the impact of unilateral coercive measures on humanitarian assistance.

A draft on “the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)” (document A/C.3/79/L.31) – approved by consensus – would have the General Assembly urge State parties to the 1951 Convention, relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol thereto, to respect their obligations in letter and spirit. It would also call upon States to implement their pledges, including pledge matching, in the spirit of burden- and responsibility-sharing. Further, it would call upon States to process asylum applications by duly identifying those in need of international protection, in accordance with their applicable international and regional obligations.

The draft's approval was preceded by an amendment (document A/C.3/79/L.50), recalling the Agency's “entirely non-political character” that “shall be humanitarian and social and shall relate, as a rule, to groups and categories of refugees.”

Presenting the amendment, which was later approved by consensus, Cuba’s delegate expressed concern over UNHCR’s arbitrary recognition of the refugee status. Recalling an incident in which two Cuban athletes were wrongly included on the Olympic refugee team in 2024, he underscored that the recognition of the refugee status for these two athletes meant that “the Agency was complicit in the political manipulation of the refugee status” and, therefore, overstepped its mandate.

Other delegates echoed the need to not politicize the refugee status. Some rejected the improper granting of refugee status to those guilty of common crimes, noting that the use of this “noble status” should not be twisted. UNHCR – which has assisted millions of people to get their lives back on track and whose role is “more critical than ever” – must be safeguarded, they added.

After L.31’s approval, many speakers highlighted the alarming scale of displacement and growing challenges refugees and host countries face, calling for responsibility-sharing and predictable financing.

Others disassociated from references to “gender and diversity mainstreaming,” adding that their interpretation is based on their national law, values and customs. Some also voiced concern over any language addressing the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures, which impede the full achievement of economic and social development, particularly in the global South.

Speakers also expressed regret that this draft continues to deplore practices that deny access to asylum, without considering the constraints States face. “States have the sovereign right to control their borders and must be able to regulate migration flows in accordance with their domestic policies,” they emphasized.

The Committee also approved a draft resolution on “the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order” (document A/C.3/79/L.26) by a recorded vote of 120 in favour to 55 against, with 8 abstentions (Armenia, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay).

By the text, the Assembly would call upon all Member States to fulfil their commitment expressed in Durban, South Africa, during the World Conference against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance, to maximize the benefits of globalization through the strengthening and enhancement of international cooperation. It would also urge all actors on the international scene to build an international order based on inclusion, social justice, equality and equity, human dignity, solidarity, mutual understanding, and promotion of cultural diversity and universal human rights. As well, it would underline that attempts to overthrow legitimate Governments by force disrupt the democratic and constitutional order.

In other action, the Committee approved - by a recorded vote of 129 in favour to 25 against, with 30 abstentions – a draft resolution on “the right to development” (document A/C.3/79/L.28).

By the text, the Assembly would support the realization of the mandate of the Working Group on the Right to Development and recognize the need for renewed efforts to overcome the existing political impasse within the Working Group. As well, it would stress that South-South cooperation is not a substitute for, but rather a complement to, North-South cooperation and hence should not result in a reduction of North-South cooperation or hamper progress in fulfilling existing official development assistance commitments.

The Committee approved the draft titled “Human rights and unilateral coercive measures” (document A/C.3/79/L.25) by a recorded vote of 127 in favour, 55 against, with 0 abstentions. By the text — a technical update on last year’s — the Assembly would urge all States to cease implementing any unilateral measures not in accordance with international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the norms and principles governing peaceful relations among States. It would also request States to refrain from drawing up illegal and unilateral lists, such as the list of States that allegedly sponsor terrorism, which violates fundamental principles of international law. As well, it would call upon States and relevant United Nations agencies to take concrete measures to mitigate the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on humanitarian assistance.

Several speakers noted that unilateral coercive measures — or “so-called sanctions” — are politically motivated and exert economic pressure on developing countries, negatively impacting the rights to health, life, food, development and education. Moreover, they deliberately exacerbate humanitarian crises and provide a legal framework for confiscating sovereign resources by the countries imposing them. They called for the lifting of those measures.

Countering, some representatives pointed out that sanctions are legitimate, targeted measures to exert pressure and promote accountability for human rights violations. In line with international human rights law, the measures do not affect food, medicine and other emergency supplies. The resolution intentionally mischaracterizes sanctions to advance a politically motivated agenda, they said.

In other action, the following drafts were approved by vote:

The draft titled “Use of mercenaries as a means of violating human rights and impeding the exercise of the right of peoples to self-determination” (document A/C.3/79/L.24) was approved by a vote of 124 in favour, 51 against with 6 abstentions (Kiribati, Mexico, Palau, Paraguay, Switzerland, Tonga). To the text, the Assembly would urge all States to exercise the utmost vigilance against the menace posed by mercenaries’ activities and to take legislative measures to ensure that their territories, and other territories under their control, are not used for training, protection, or transit of mercenaries for the planning of activities designed to impede the right of peoples to self-determination.

The draft titled “Promotion of peace as a vital requirement for the full enjoyment of all human rights by all” (document A/C.3/79/L.27) was approved by a vote of 130 in favour, 54 against with 0 abstentions. By the text, the Assembly would stress that peace is a vital requirement for the promotion and protection of all human rights, and that the deep fault line that divides human society between the rich and the poor, and the ever-increasing gap between the developed and developing worlds, pose a major threat to global prosperity, peace and security, and stability.

Other drafts approved by consensus were:

Strengthening volunteerism in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and in leaving no one behind (document A/C.3/79/L.14/Rev.1), which would have the Assembly encourage Member States to support volunteer action for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Enhancement of international cooperation in the field of human rights (document A/C.3/79/L.23), by which the Assembly would urge all actors on the international scene to build an international order based on inclusion, justice, equality and equity, human dignity, mutual understanding and promotion of, and respect for, cultural diversity and universal human rights.

The right to food (document A/C.3/79/L.32), which would have the Assembly stress that the primary responsibility of States is to protect the right to food and that the international community should provide cooperation in support by providing the assistance necessary to increase food production and access to food.

Human rights in the administration of justice (document A/C.3/79/L.40), whichwould have the General Assembly call on States to ensure that respect for human rights is incorporated into the conception, development and deployment of all new and emerging digital technologies, used in the administration of justice, and refrain from the use of artificial intelligence applications that do not comply with international human rights law.

Strengthening and promoting effective measures and international cooperation on organ donation and transplantation to prevent and combat trafficking in persons for the purpose of organ removal and trafficking in human organs (A/C.3/79/L.7/Rev.1), by which the Assembly would urge Member States to combat the scourges, including by ratifying the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children, as well as to adopt legislative measures guaranteeing that the donation of organs is guided by clinical criteria and ethical norms.

NEW – Follow real-time meetings coverage on our LIVE blog.