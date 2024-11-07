Despite Resource Constraints, Human Rights Council Advanced Its Work Through Dialogue, Inclusivity, President Tells Third Committee

Amid mounting geopolitical tensions and a surge in serious violations, it is “more important than ever” for the Human Rights Council to effectively fulfil its mandate, speakers told the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) today, urging sustainable financing to support the organ’s expanding tasks.

Despite limited resources, the Council has made progress in promoting and protecting human rights by fostering dialogue and reducing polarization that hinders its mandate implementation, reported Omar Zniber (Morocco), President of the 47-member organ, in his briefing to delegates on its annual activities.

He said that the Council faces the growing volume of work and activities, requiring it to strengthen its effectiveness by helping States develop their capacity “to spread the culture of human rights”. In its 2024 regular sessions, the body addressed the human rights issues linked to the current conflicts worldwide, especially those affecting civilian populations and negatively impacting respect for international humanitarian law.

He highlighted the Council’s commitment to protecting civilians and upholding international human rights obligations, citing the universal periodic review as “one of the most result-oriented processes”, whose relevance is evident in the growing number of States’ recommendations. Also, the Council’s interactions with special procedures mandate holders — such as special rapporteurs and independent experts — remains one of its vital activities, providing it with evidence, data and recommendations. He further highlighted the crucial importance of including small island developing States and persons with disabilities in the body’s work.

However, financing remains the Council’s main priority, he added, detailing efforts to rationalize its work to overcome the ever-increasing burden of its numerous mandates and associated requests.

In the ensuing dialogue, delegates voiced concern over the human rights situations of countries in conflict and debated the importance of the Human Rights Council and the negative effects of the UN liquidity crisis on its work.

The representative of Latvia, speaking on behalf of the Nordic and Baltic States, said that “instead of progress, we are witnessing an escalation of violations and abuses of human rights across the globe”. Accordingly, he welcomed the adoption of Council resolutions on the dire situations in the Russian Federation, Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, Sudan and Ukraine in the context of Moscow’s war of aggression. “However, we are concerned over the postponement of certain activities due to the UN liquidity crisis” he added, calling on States to pay their assessed contributions.

Similarly, Ukraine’s speaker said “reducing resources for these mechanisms, especially under the guise of a liquidity crisis, is unacceptable when alternatives for austerity exist”. Also voicing support for the Special Rapporteur on the Russian Federation’s mandate, she called on the Council and the General Assembly to “jointly address Russia’s severe rights violations”. She also urged the Committee to reject Moscow’s attempts to legitimize its aggression and occupation of her country through the misuse of the Council — including “by unlawfully involving representatives from Crimea”.

Highlighting the “horrifying reality faced by the people of Myanmar” since the 2021 coup, that country’s representative addressed the States continuing to supply weapons to the military junta: those who “continue [...] are not just enabling more horrific human rights violations [but] are directly contributing to the deaths of innocent civilians”. Moreover, he called on the Committee to refer to the two related Human Rights Council resolutions when penning its resolution on Myanmar.

Sudan’s delegate was among those who rejected country-specific mandates generally. Turning to the aggression in his country by the Rapid Support Forces, he lamented that a Council member supports the group. Sudan will persist in its efforts to achieve accountability and combat impunity, however, even with weak international support, he said.

The representative of South Africa spotlighted the Human Rights Council’s reports on the unfolding genocide in Gaza and continued violations of human rights throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel. “The mechanisms created by the Council to investigate and report on these horrific situations are recording fundamental evidence that will one day ensure we can document the detail of these atrocity crimes and honour those that have died and suffered,” he stressed.

In a similar vein, speakers for Iraq and Iran called on the Council to hold Israel accountable for its human rights violations, with the latter rejecting country-specific human rights mandates as “politicized and biased” and disassociating from the report on the human rights situation in her country.

Delegates further condemned undue external influence on States, with China’s representative warning that no country should use human rights issues to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs. The Council’s “dangerous tendency” to overstep its mandate should be guarded against, she said.

Agreeing, Cuba’s speaker lamented that Western Powers seek to turn the Council’s work into an inquisition. Mandate holders and other procedures now work against developing countries without regard to them.

Countering, the representative of the United States said, “raising country-specific situations or global human rights challenges informs the work of the General Assembly and deserves sufficient time for discussion.” Member States should have the opportunity to engage with mandates holders — whose work is “invaluable”, he added.

Delegates from Brazil and the Republic of Korea also emphasized the importance of the Human Rights Council’s work, with the latter stating: In a context of heightened global tension, climate change and rapid technological advancement, it is “more important than ever” for the Council to effectively fulfil its mandate.

With discussions on all agenda items for this session now concluded, the Third Committee will start taking action on draft proposals on Monday, 11 November, at 10:00 a.m.

NEW – Follow real-time meetings coverage on our LIVE blog.