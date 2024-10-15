Third Committee Delegates Urge States to Protect Mobile Indigenous Peoples’ Rights ‘Wherever They Go’ amid Climate Threats

Speakers Highlight Indigenous Knowledge as Useful to Building Peace, Protecting Nature

Climate change, displacement, and restricted movement threaten the survival of Indigenous Peoples — particularly mobile groups such as pastoralists and hunter-gatherers, who face marginalization, misrecognition and exclusion by States — speakers told the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) today, calling for measures to safeguard their cyclical land use and ensure access to resources “wherever they go”.

“The existential threats to mobile Indigenous Peoples are enormous,” said José Francisco Calí Tzay, Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, presenting his report (Document A/79/160). Often living in high-value and fragile ecosystems, their livelihoods depend on long-term cyclical patterns and the use of common resources as they move seasonally for sustenance, resources and rituals. Due to the transboundary nature of their lives, mobile Indigenous Peoples encounter discrimination, displacement, restricted movement and decreased access to education, employment and healthcare.

Although those mobile groups are covered by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, many States fail to recognize them, instead grouping them with other marginalized communities or asserting that all nationals are indigenous, he noted.

When they deny communal land governance, States do not consider the overlapping and seasonal use of mobile Indigenous Peoples’ resources necessary for their survival. The situation is compounded by climate change-related heat, fires and droughts which reduce water available for consumption, livestock and crop cultivation. Moreover, forced displacement from extractive projects and commercial agriculture can be implemented without mobile Indigenous Peoples free, prior and informed consent. Those who resist extractive projects are subject to intimidation, criminalization, violence, enforced disappearances and killings, he warned, calling on States to meet their obligations under the Declaration and secure customary rights to land tenure.

Speakers spotlight national efforts:

Colombia integrated indigenous perspectives in peacebuilding

Brazil established a Ministry for Indigenous Peoples headed by an indigenous woman

Honduras created a national coordination body for Indigenous and Afro-Honduras peoples

Guyana’s Constitution recognizes the right of Indigenous Peoples to land, security and the creation of policies on matters that affect them

In the ensuing discussion, some speakers called for greater support and participation of Indigenous Peoples — who bear the brunt of climate change — while others spotlighted gaps in the understanding of their rights as well as their important linguistic, cultural, and environmental contributions globally.

The representative of Grenada, speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), said indigenous communities have made “immeasurable” contributions to humanity. Their sustainable practices and stewardship of natural resources must be included in the fight against climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental degradation, he noted, adding that the rights of Indigenous Peoples displaced by the crises must be respected “wherever they go”. He also proposed a balanced approach to economic development that includes indigenous perspectives in tourism and infrastructure projects to bolster — and not undermine — their communities.

The European Union’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and being a leader in climate financing, is rooted in concerns over the effects of climate change on vulnerable populations, including Indigenous Peoples, the bloc’s speaker said, in his capacity as observer. “The reality on the ground is shocking,” he continued, spotlighting the murder of 196 land and environmental defenders in 2023 — half of whom belonged to indigenous and Afro-descendant communities. These figures are only the “tip of the iceberg” of the reprisals and intimidation that defenders of Indigenous Peoples’ rights suffer, he said, noting that the bloc will continue to stand by indigenous human rights defenders in protecting their land as part of its external policy.

Similarly, the representative of Mexico, speaking on behalf of a group of countries, said that advancing the rights of Indigenous Peoples requires the protection of indigenous land and human rights defenders, particularly those who work on environmental issues. Indigenous Peoples’ contributions are integral to the implementation of the Declaration, she added, voicing strong support for their greater representation at the UN, especially on matters that concern them. “We cannot advance participation by avoiding it," she noted.

Pointing to his country’s efforts in that regard, the representative of Colombia said the Government has integrated indigenous perspectives in peacebuilding and “care for mother Earth” through round tables with indigenous participants. The pluri-ethnic country is committed to the Declaration, he said, stressing that its implementation requires targeted actions as it ensures Indigenous Peoples a specific set of rights. For example, it is essential to harmonize instruments dealing with drugs and the human rights and the freedom of indigenous communities and to practice their customs, he said, noting that “indigenous medicine and science should not be prohibited by the international system managing drugs or narcotics”.

“Protecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples is not just about justice; it is about preserving the beauty and diversity of humanity itself,” said the speaker for Nepal. Noting their pivotal role in preserving the world’s biodiversity, he observed that over a quarter of the world’s surface area belongs to Indigenous Peoples. Their customary practices and ancestral knowledge are crucial in adaptation, mitigation and resilience to climate change and disaster risk reduction. While constituting only 6 per cent of the total population, Indigenous Peoples speak and preserve over 4,000 of the world’s estimated 7,000 languages. He further stressed that even though Indigenous Peoples help preserve about 80 per cent of the world’s remaining biodiversity, they are more vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change, with 20 per cent of them living in extreme poverty.

Also recognizing the role of Indigenous Peoples in shaping sustainable development and safeguarding ecosystems, Indonesia’s delegate stressed that “empowering Indigenous Peoples strengthens the fabric of our societies and the world as a whole”. Noting the need to create a future where their voices are heard, she pointed out that the concept of “Indigenous Peoples” is shaped by a unique historical, cultural and social context, and there is no internationally agreed-upon legal definition. Imposing a singular definition risks oversimplifying complex identities, she cautioned, encouraging all States to respect that diversity and lay the groundwork for meaningful participation of Indigenous Peoples in global decision-making.

In the same vein, Guatemala’s delegate emphasized that the term “Indigenous Peoples” should not be grouped with other categories that do not correspond to their designations, as this only further undermines their rights. The full and effective participation of Indigenous Peoples requires defining a new category that allows them to participate in the UN system. “Indigenous Peoples’ inclusion is not only a moral imperative but an investment in the organization’s future,” she stated. Noting their critical role as peacebuilders, she stressed that their promotion of historical memory and reconciliation has contributed significantly to consolidating peace and stability in their respective regions.

Her counterpart from Brazil echoed that Indigenous Peoples should participate in decision-making on issues affecting them. In this regard, she recalled the creation of the Ministry for Indigenous Peoples in 2023, headed by an indigenous woman. Likewise, the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples — the federal body in charge of protective policies for Indigenous Peoples in Brazil — is headed by an indigenous woman for the first time in 55 years. This means that “Indigenous Peoples are no longer an object but subject of policies relevant to their interests”, participating substantively in matters concerning the environment, biodiversity and climate change, she added.

Noting that Indigenous Peoples are part of his country’s diversity, the representative of Honduras said that — as one of the most disadvantaged groups — they continue to fight for their way of life and respect for their ancestral land. To improve their quality of life, he said that a national coordination body for Indigenous and Afro-Honduras peoples has been set up and tasked with drafting relevant public policies.

Guyana’s delegate highlighted that her country’s Constitution recognizes the right of Indigenous Peoples to land, security and the creation of policies on matters that affect them. About 80,000 Indigenous Peoples have legal ownership of 16.4 per cent of Guyana’s land mass, representing over 35,000 km2. Recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ crucial role in environmental protection, she said that their vast traditional knowledge serves as a lesson on how to live in balance with nature. In many parts of the world, Indigenous Peoples lack access to education, healthcare services and economic opportunities, she said, adding that her Government pursues programmes to promote access to critical services and inclusivity of indigenous girls and women in all spheres of life.