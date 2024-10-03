Third Committee Begins Annual Session Amid ‘Perfect Storm’ of Global Crises, as Delegates Explore Ways to Advance Social Development

Amid “the perfect storm” of escalating geopolitical tensions, climate change and lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) opened its seventy-ninth session today, with delegates calling for stronger international cooperation to advance social development, bridge the digital divide and alleviate poverty.

“As we proceed with our work for the next eight weeks, we will be united by our shared commitment towards advancing this Committee’s important agenda,” said Chair Zéphyrin Maniratanga (Burundi), urging delegates to “bring our objectives to fruition”.

One of the General Assembly’s six Main Committees, the Third Committee addresses social development and human rights issues.

“We are convening at a moment of peril and promise”, said Navid Hanif, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development in the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), warning that almost 7 per cent of humanity will remain in extreme poverty in 2030. However, a shrinking disparity in education between boys and girls in various regions and a 70 per cent increase in Internet access worldwide offer some hope.

Turning to the ageing population, he said that most older persons will reside in developing countries in the coming decade. “This can be transformed into an opportunity for inclusive growth,” he observed, citing equitable access to technology as “a fundamental right”. The Summit of the Future in 2024 as well as the upcoming second World Social Summit and the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in 2025 are opportunities to further advance social protection measures.

Claudia Mahler, Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons, presenting her recent report on future generations of older persons, said that the world’s population is changing rapidly. “We are facing a demographic transformation where the future population will be older and more diverse than ever before” with the absolute number of older persons projected to more than double by 2050, she noted. This shift, she emphasized, “is not just a statistic — it is a call to action”.

Calling for structural changes to support the ageing population, she voiced concern over the persistence of systematic ageism, which is exacerbated by the absence of a legally binding international instrument dedicated to protecting the rights of older persons. Accordingly, she underlined the need to integrate older persons into all policymaking levels and prioritize digital literacy programmes tailored to their needs.

Eliot Minchenberg, Director of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Liaison Office, presented his report on literacy in the context of sustainable development (document A/79/155). Noting “insufficient” and uneven progress across countries and institutions since 2015, he said that in 2023, 754 million people could not read or write. Moreover, 244 million children are out of school worldwide.

Accordingly, he called for a holistic approach to literacy based on increased digitization. Turning to the UNESCO Strategy for Youth and Adult Literacy and its Action Plan (2020‑2025), he spotlighted efforts addressing the learning needs of disadvantaged populations, particularly women and girls. “Literacy should be considered as a continuum of proficiency levels that change across lifespans, rather than a dichotomous phenomenon which categorizes people as literate or illiterate,” he stated.

Naoual Driouich, Chief of UN System Affairs and New York Office, United Nations Volunteers, presented the triennial report on “Volunteering for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” and noted volunteers’ valuable roles in decision-making, delivering services and developing innovative solutions. She observed that most States have integrated volunteerism into national development plans and recommended expanding accessibility to volunteer initiatives and opportunities, including for persons with disabilities. Additionally, she encouraged further investments to gather data to inform decision-making on how to better integrate volunteerism into development.

Also briefing the Committee today was Charles Kataonga, Director of the Division for Inclusive Social Development (DISD), who introduced the following reports: “Information and digital technologies for advancing social development: opportunities and challenges for improving social policies” (document A/79/154); “Preparations for and observance of the thirtieth anniversary of the International Year of the Family” (document A/79/61-E/2024/48); “Follow-up to the International Year of Older Persons, Second World Assembly on Ageing” (document A/79/157); and “Inclusive Development for and with Persons with Disabilities” (document A/79/372).

What speakers say:

Social security systems must be strengthened

The family “a vital contributor” to sustainable development

Digital transformation must not leave older persons behind

Youth participation necessary in policymaking

In the ensuing general discussion, speakers underscored that the current global challenges — from growing inequality to social exclusion — demand collective action and courageous solutions. They urged the international community to ensure that the most vulnerable — including women, children, older persons and persons with disabilities — are not left behind in the digital transition.

Voicing concern over the challenges associated with ageing populations, Uganda’s delegate — who spoke on behalf of the Group of 77 and China — underscored the need to strengthen social security systems and provide access to affordable healthcare. Furthermore, she highlighted the significance of promoting inclusive development for persons with disabilities. Calling for the elimination of child poverty, she observed that protecting children’s rights — including ensuring their access to education and healthcare — is pivotal. She further underscored that the persistent digital divides remain major barriers for many developing nations. And while Internet coverage has expanded globally, many in rural and disadvantaged communities in those States remain offline due to high costs, lack of infrastructure and limited access to devices, she said, urging increased investment to bridge the connectivity gap.

Highlighting the family as “a vital contributor” to sustainable development, her counterpart from Belarus — who spoke on behalf of the Group of Friends of the Family — drew attention to the support provided by the family to persons with disabilities and persons living with rare diseases. It promotes their inclusion and participation in society, she added. The family transmits cultural and ancestral values or jointly solves problems. However, she stressed the need to adapt international strategies to effectively support the family unit in this ever-changing landscape — from economic uncertainties to social transformations and global crises.

Speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends for Older Persons, Chile’s delegate detailed the challenges of the current digital transformation, especially the lack of access. Among the most vulnerable are older women, he said, calling for investment in their skills development to ensure their full participation in the digital economy and society. By 2030, persons over 60 are projected to outnumber youth globally, he continued, highlighting the importance of mainstreaming ageing into policies across all government levels. He also stressed the need to recognize how the intersection of ageing, gender and disability may affect older persons, particularly those who are marginalized and face stigmatization, discrimination or exclusion. “True social inclusion can only be achieved when older persons’ great diversity is recognized and their decisions and independence respected,” he asserted.

The second World Summit for Social Development in 2025 will provide an opportunity to reassess States’ approaches to social development, said, Grenada’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Underscoring the need to scale up social protection systems for the most vulnerable to shocks, he said that the Pact for the Future, adopted in September, is critical in advancing these objectives.

The representative of Viet Nam, speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), noted significant strides the region has made in reducing poverty levels over the past decades as well as remaining challenges. He recognized that robust social protection systems are key to poverty eradication and social inclusion as they provide a safety net for the most vulnerable and contribute to economic stability. He also recognized the commitment of ASEAN to ensuring gender equality and the meaningful participation of women and girls at all levels. With over 60 per cent of its population under 35, ASEAN recognizes that investing in youth is a key driver of present social and economic development. He also underscored the need to concurrently promote the well-being of older persons so that “they can live with dignity while remaining active and valued members of society”.

“The economic divide between the Global North and South is expanding, and the current international financial system falls short in addressing the needs of developing nations,” said Tunisia’s representative, calling for a renewal of international norms. She observed that while the world calls for the use of digitization and technology in modern school curricula, in numerous developing countries, “children still do not have schools, have never heard about Internet and dream of attending basic classes”. She also pointed out that many children in Palestine and Lebanon had their schools destroyed.

Along similar lines, the speaker for Bangladesh reiterated his country’s commitment to social justice, especially in terms of gender-responsive policies. “We have made it a priority to have our women and girls lead in every sphere, including science and technology,” he said.

Also taking the floor today was Slovakia’s youth delegate, who described a collective feeling of “estrangement from political decision-making” as “up to 68 per cent [of youth] perceive society as unfair”. Providing quality education that equips youth to address global challenges is key to accessing the labour market and economic security, she observed, calling for policymakers to focus on youth as active leaders in shaping a more sustainable world.

“Now more than ever, we need to place social justice at the heart of global policymaking,” stated Switzerland’s delegate, noting that it must become “an anchor for the entire multilateral system”. It is only by applying a coherent approach that social justice on a global scale can be truly achieved, she said, envisioning a fairer, more inclusive and more sustainable future — “one in which social justice is not an aspiration, but a lived reality for everyone”.