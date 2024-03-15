Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations Concludes Substantive Session

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

The Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations met this afternoon to complete the work of its 2024 session after nearly four weeks of meeting mostly in working groups.

The Special Committee, also known as the Committee of 34, began on 20 February (see Press Release GA/PK/248). From the start of the session, the delegations focused on the geopolitical evolution of the world and the need to provide peacekeepers with means adapted to their increasingly complex mission.