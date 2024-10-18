Sixth Committee Speakers Argue for Inclusive, Equal Participation in Upholding Rule of Law, Despite Challenging Geopolitical Events, as Debate Concludes

Inclusion and equal participation in systems that provide law and justice — for all individuals at the national level and all States at the international one — is crucial to upholding the rule of law, speakers stressed in the Sixth Committee (Legal) today, as it concluded its debate on that principle against the backdrop of a challenging geopolitical context.

The representative of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, pointing to the “common responsibility” to enhance the rule of law at the international level, observed: “In doing so, we must start from the national level.” Detailing his country’s efforts to so do, he spotlighted the establishment of mobile clinics to train legal offices at both the central and provincial levels. To further enhance the rule of law at the national and international levels, he urged States to continue providing capacity-building programmes and technical assistance — particularly for developing countries.

In that regard, Bulgaria’s representative called attention to the assistance that many Member States have received in crafting responses — anchored in human rights and the rule of law — to threats posed by conflict, crime, terrorism and corruption. As the rule of law is deeply interlinked with development, sharing best practices to address poverty, injustice and exclusion is important, she pointed out. Further, States must ensure that legal and judicial institutions are accessible to all “in a user-friendly and non-discriminatory manner”, she stressed.

Building on that, the representative of Uruguay underscored the importance of ensuring equitable participation for women in justice systems. Observing that a court “made up totally of men” would raise questions regarding its impartiality, he said: “The full and equal representation of women in the judiciary is crucial to develop public confidence and to guarantee that judicial decisions are well-informed by the experiences and perspectives of half of the population.”

“Kuwait is fully aware of the important role of women,” said that country’s representative, detailing national efforts to support their participation across the executive, legislative and judicial branches of Government — including as three ministers, 19 judges, four prosecutors and 88 attorneys. However, while Kuwait works to promote a culture of justice on the international level, she expressed regret that the international community is not paying enough attention to peace in the Middle East. Spotlighting the ongoing “genocide in full view of the world”, she — along with many others — underscored the need to hold the occupying Power [Israel] accountable.

“No one, whatever their capacity, can violate the laws in force and not be expected to provide accountability,” said Tunisia’s representative, calling for increased support for international judicial efforts to fight impunity for the war crimes and genocide committed against humanity in the State of Palestine “with the knowledge of the whole world”. He added: “We repeat our support for the Palestinian people to recover their legitimate, inalienable rights,” expressing support for all mechanisms for peaceful dispute resolution and welcoming the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion on the international implications of Israel’s policies and practices.

Israel’s representative, however, insisted that his country — “even in these trying times” — is committed to honouring its obligations under international law, including the law of armed conflict. “Far from being sidelined, the law guides us, helping us to shape our defence and safeguard our nation,” he emphasized. Legal reviews conducted in both administrative and criminal contexts “ensure that, even in the heat of battle, Israel adheres to the rule of law”. More so, Israel — “even as we face an enemy that flagrantly disregards its norms” — strives to act in accordance with international law, he declared.

“My region has become the deathbed of international law,” stated the representative of Lebanon, adding that inaction, complacency and silence have fostered a culture of impunity where the law of might — not the rule of law — prevails, a stance echoed by several delegations. Noting that Israeli officials casually threaten to bring destruction upon Lebanon, that an entire village has been wiped out by Israeli bombing and that Israeli soldiers boast openly about looting properties in Lebanon, he added: “The United Nations itself is under attack.” It is partial adherence to international law, he underscored, “that has led to today’s atrocities”.

“We defend and promote the right to self-determination,” said the representative of Timor‑Leste, urging Member States to unite in respecting the rule of law and for parties to conflict to cease hostilities and seek peaceful solutions within international law frameworks. “As a small island developing State, Timor-Leste relies on the multilateral system and the rules-based international order,” he added, noting that his country is now celebrating 25 years of independence achieved through negotiated self-determination.

“The starting point for restoring the rule of law in the United Nations begins by recognizing the State of Palestine as a member of the United Nations,” said the representative of the Maldives. The international legal regime was developed at a time when many States — “including those that later fought for independence” — were absent from the process. Stressing that the rule of law requires States’ equal participation in the international legal system, he pointed out that small island developing States are severely constrained by an inability to engage in that system “on an equal footing with advanced nations”.

“As a small State, Brunei Darussalam appreciates the challenges faced by many nations in ensuring their voices are heard,” noted that country’s representative, calling for greater democratization of international legal frameworks and institutions. Also spotlighting national efforts to ensure women’s active participation in lawmaking, treaty negotiation and dispute settlement, he said that this inclusion “is not just a reflection of our national values, but a recognition that diverse perspectives lead to stronger, more equitable legal outcomes”.

Lasting peace, said the representative of the Republic of Moldova, depends on full respect for — and good-faith implementation of — the rules-based international system, the Charter of the United Nations, “by all States — regardless of size — in both their internal and external affairs”. While observing that the Sixth Committee’s current session occurs in a challenging global context, marked by multiple crises exacerbating inequality, poverty and security risks, he underlined the fundamental importance of the rule of law in maintaining international peace and security. “For the rule of law, there are no ‘good’ or ‘bad’ times when we can deny its meaning or apply it selectively,” he stated. Quoting the Secretary-General, he observed: “From the smallest village to the global stage, the rule of law is all that stands between peace and stability and a brutal struggle for power and resources.”