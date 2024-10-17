Debating Secretary-General’s Report on Rule of Law, Sixth Committee Speakers Stress Equal Participation, Access to Justice Crucial, Share Best Practices

Along with visits from the President of the General Assembly and the Deputy Secretary-General, Sixth Committee delegates took up the Secretary-General’s report, “Strengthening and Coordinating Rule of Law Activities” today, as speakers discussed the rule of law at the national and international levels, with some underscoring the importance of equal participation and access to justice and others offering national best practices in tackling corruption and ensuring transparency.

“I have made the promotion of justice and international law a priority for the seventy-ninth session [of the General Assembly],” declared Philemon Yang (Cameroon), President of the General Assembly, as he addressed the Committee in the morning. Noting that States meet at “an opportune time” when they can build from the momentum of the Pact for the Future, he said that the Pact offers a powerful blueprint for strengthening the rule of law. Noting that global lawlessness erodes progress on sustainable development, he stressed that the Sixth Committee and the International Law Commission remain critical in developing and promoting international law. “As the world faces new challenges, from technological advances to climate change, the significance of this work only increases,” he stressed.

“The rule of law is often taken for granted,” Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, stressed, as she introduced the Secretary-General’s report (document A/79/117). When rule of law functions well, it provides a sense of stability and security; when it breaks down, “we are painfully reminded of its vital importance and fragility”, she observed. More so, when the rule of law is under attack, it gives rise to the erosion of rights and weakening of public institutions. By adopting the Pact for the Future, leaders committed to ensuring justice for all, she stated, stressing: “Now it’s time for all of us to make good on these commitments.”

As the floor opened for debate, the representative of Türkiye commended the Secretary-General’s new vision presented in his report for the rule of law that promotes a people-centred approach by the UN system. “The rule of law should serve the interests of people,” he said, underscoring the importance of security and justice for women, girls and children. The situation of children who become victims of exploitation and gender-based violence and who are targeted by terrorist or criminal groups should be addressed with utmost care, he noted.

Offering a contrasting view, the Russian Federation’s delegate said that the report is “saturated with gender and human rights issues”, calling it “imbalanced and divorced from reality”. He observed that, while these are important issues, they are not directly related to the Sixth Committee’s mandate and are regularly considered by the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) and other specialized UN bodies. However, his Government stands ready to work with all interested stakeholders to uphold the rule of law on the international level.

“We can do more here, at the United Nations, to bring the rule of law agenda to the forefront”, observed the representative of Romania. To that end, informal networks, such as the Group of Friends of the Rule of Law, can serve as a coordination platform. Underscoring the importance of codification and development of international law in promotion of the rule of law, Slovenia’s delegate observed that “when international law is perceived as transparent, impartial and consistently applied, it commands greater respect and adherence from the international community.”

For her part, Poland’s representative noted that, at the national level, the rule of law is the “bedrock upon which democratic societies are built”, adding that at the international level — it is the framework that governs relations between States. Stressing the interdependence between these two dimensions, she observed that the Russian Federation’s “years of authoritarian rule and growing repression at home paved the way for breaches of the most fundamental norms of international law.” Fostering the rule of law on the national level is therefore a vital interest of the whole international community, she stated.

The representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, said that access to justice — this year’s subtopic of the principle — is a fundamental right of the bloc, guaranteeing the right to an effective remedy and fair trial. In line with the European Declaration on Digital Rights and Principles for the Digital Decade, the Union’s new 2024-2028 e-Justice Strategy is focused on enabling participation in judicial proceedings. Reiterating the bloc’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment, he said that “access to justice can be considered full, equal and equitable, only if it is ensured for the most vulnerable ones.”

Urging States to consider the difficulties faced by the least developed countries and those disproportionately impacted by global crises, Nepal’s delegate spotlighted the importance of capacity-building and technical assistance. The UN is “uniquely positioned” to foster full and equitable participation by all States, he noted, adding: “A fair and just international system can only be achieved when every nation, regardless of its size or economic strength, has an equal voice.”

“South Africa cannot turn a blind eye on the adverse impact armed conflict has had on the vulnerable members of society, especially women and children,” said that country’s representative. Noting that Israel regards themselves as a country committed to the rule of law, she said it continues to disregard the International Court of Justice’s orders. “The commitment and respect for the rule of law starts with the demonstration of respect for the decisions of organs meant for providing access to justice,” she added.

The representative of Mauritania, speaking for the Group of Arab States, said that it is necessary “to implement international law without any discrimination on the basis of ethnicity or religion”. Targeting of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is a “clear-cut violation” of the immunity enjoyed by international organizations, as well as a violation of the Charter of the United Nations, he observed, also condemning repeated attacks against the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The international community must also hold Israel accountable for these violations, stressed Oman’s representative, as that country’s crimes against Palestinian and Lebanese civilians both threaten regional peace and security and “erode trust in international organizations” that aim and ensure the rule of law. Building on that, the representative of Qatar, speaking for the Gulf Cooperation Council, said that the rule of law is “the principal standard by which commitment to the United Nations Charter is measured”. He, too, condemned Israel’s bombardment of hospitals, schools and other sites in which Gazan civilians have sought refuge, also warning against pursuing a policy of collective punishment.

“For 76 years, the Israeli exceptionalism has haunted the development of the rule of law and the advancement of the protection of civilians in an effort to make might right,” said the observer for the State of Palestine. But the Palestinians never abandoned the rule of law, she continued, stressing that the people “have preserved faith in the law when everything around us should have led us to despair”. She added: “In the midst of this unending nightmare, the law renewed our faith in humanity.”

Some Member States also shared their national practices for enhancing the rule of law, with Georgia’s representative pointing out that her country is leveraging the power of digital tools to enhance transparency, accessibility and efficiency in public administration and legal systems. “By expanding the use of technology, including open data initiatives, we aim to democratize access to justice,” she said. Through these efforts, Georgia is positioning technology as a key driver of the rule of law, she noted, adding that it ensures greater transparency.

On that, the representative of Honduras observed that her country tackles corruption with a focus on transparency and legal certainty to restore the social fabric of the nation. To that end, her Government created a Secretariat for Transparency and Anti-Corruption. This executes the first national strategy for transparency, she added, noting that this national 2022-2026 roadmap is realistic, practical and measurable. She also recalled that Honduras requested UN’s assistance to establish an international commission against impunity.

The representative of Singapore, speaking for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said that the bloc demonstrated its commitment to eradicate corruption by ratifying the UN Convention against Corruption and establishing the Southeast Asia Parties against Corruption in 2004. In addition, ASEAN’s Political-Security Community Blueprint 2025 seeks to promote the rule of law on national level by nurturing the culture of integrity and anti-corruption in the region.

For her part, Guatemala’s delegate highlighted the linkages between the rule of law and development. She reported that, in 2024, her Government created a national commission for tackling corruption to prevent and eradicate such practices in institutions. As a sign of its trust in the International Court of Justice, Guatemala submitted a territorial maritime dispute with Belize to the Court. Also emphasizing the crucial role of the International Criminal Court, she said that its work is transcendental and has become “an international justice system with global impact and great reach”.

Adding to that, the representative of Liechtenstein, underscoring the importance of gender equality in all international legal fora, observed that only four of the 15 judges of the International Court of Justice are women. Noting that the benefits of full, equal and equitable participation in the international legal system are far-reaching and allow States to better tackle major global challenges, she emphasized: “For States, this means whether you are big or small, from north or south, you must have an equal say in the development of international law.”