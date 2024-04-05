Sixth Committee Hears Oral Reports before 11 April Conclusion of Second Resumed Session on Crimes against Humanity

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

The Sixth Committee (Legal) met this afternoon to hear oral reports from co-facilitators on the thematic clusters that oriented the Committee’s discussion this week, as it considered the International Law Commission’s draft articles on “Crimes against humanity”. (For background, see Press Releases GA/L/3708, GA/L/3709, GA/L/3710 and GA/L/3711.)

The Sixth Committee will next meet on 11 April to conclude its resumed session.