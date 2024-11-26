Second Committee Approves 15 Resolutions, Including on Achieving Gender Equality, Reforming Multilateral Trade Rules on Agriculture

The Second Committee (Economic and Financial) today approved 15 draft resolutions and various amendments, with texts ranging from international trade and communications technology to protecting global climate and women in development.

Addressing macroeconomic policy questions, a draft on “International trade and development” (document A/C.2/79/L.3/Rev.1) was approved by a recorded vote of 129 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 47 abstentions.

By its terms, the General Assembly would underscore the urgent need to keep markets, including for food, fertilizer and agriculture, open, equitable, transparent, non-discriminatory and predictable by eliminating trade-restrictive measures and distortions, speculations and hoarding through reform of multilateral trade rules on agriculture, according to World Trade Organization (WTO) mandates. It would also underscore the urgent need to ensure sustained food security and nutrition of countries, particularly least developed and net food-importing developing countries.

On that draft, South Africa’s delegate stressed that punitive trade measures devastated developing countries, increasing poverty and unemployment as well as negatively impacting efforts to cut harmful emissions. Adding that developing countries have the least responsibility for climate change, he emphasized that developed countries should supply poorer nations with the means to mitigate climate instead of “bludgeoning us with a big stick”.

Another draft, on “Information and communications technologies (ICT) for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/79/L.33/Rev.1) was approved without a vote.

By its terms, the General Assembly would stress the importance of rapid technological change in ensuring food security and nutrition by 2030, and information technology in agriculture systems with due regard for sustainability. It would call on stakeholders to keep the goal of bridging digital divides an area of priority concern, continuing to focus on pro-poor ICT policies and applications, including access to broadband at the grass-roots level.

Prior to the approval, the Committee approved an amendment to the draft (document A/C.2/79/L.46) in a recorded vote of 66 in favour to 100 against, with one abstention (Singapore). Introducing the amendment, Hungary’s delegate, speaking for the European Union, in its capacity as observer, said the text aimed to restore deleted references in the draft to international law, particularly with regard to breaching the digital divide — a “collective loss”.

Underscoring the importance of the amendment, Uruguay’s delegate noted that language based on the Pact for the Future was not included in the text until the end of negotiations, highlighting the need to “have consistency when it comes to our position in the room and in our subsequent additions”.

The representative of the United States then introduced a second amendment (document A/C.2/79/L.48), stating that deletion of language in operative paragraph 34 in the final text disrupts its delicate balance. “The objective of our amendment today is to bring back this reference using agreed language from paragraph 28 of the Global Digital Compact,” she said.

The Committee rejected “L.48” by a recorded vote of 57 in favour to 107 against, with five abstentions (Morocco, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates). Several delegations expressed regret at the rejection, including the United Kingdom, Hungry and the United States. Consequently, Hungary’s delegate called for a vote on preambular paragraph 22, while the representative of the United States called for a vote on operative paragraph 34.

The Committee decided to retain preambular paragraph 22 by a recorded vote of 115 in favour to 51 against, with two abstentions (Honduras, Costa Rica). It further decided to retain operative paragraph 34 by a recorded vote of 119 in favour to 51 against, with no abstentions.

Addressing the draft, the Russian Federation’s delegate said, given that the Pact for the Future and the Global Digital Compact contain non-consensus elements — especially as regards to making non-State actors equal to State actors and determining the relevant agenda — his delegation distanced itself from consensus. “It is unacceptable to cater to the needs of Western companies,” he said.

Another draft titled “Protection of global climate for present and future generations of humankind” (document A/C.2/79/L.21/Rev.1) was approved without a vote.

By the text, the Assembly would express profound alarm that emissions of greenhouse gases continue to rise globally and remain deeply concerned that all countries are already experiencing an increase in adverse impacts to climate change. These include persistent drought and extreme weather events, land degradation, sea level rise, coastal erosion, ocean acidification and the melting and retreat of glaciers. Noting that such impacts further threaten food security, water availability and livelihoods, it would emphasize that mitigation of and adaptation to climate change represent an immediate and urgent global priority.

Prior to the approval, the Committee took up an amendment to the draft (document A/C.2/79/L.51) relating to lacking language, approving it in a recorded vote of 60 in favour to 107 against, with 1 abstention (Costa Rica).

On that draft, Colombia’s delegate stressed the need for rapid and sustained reductions of greenhouse gases, expressing regret over the lack of readiness and political will from some delegations to abide by agreements reached. She said a text without language already agreed upon in the Paris Agreement on climate change and Pact for the Future would be a resolution far below the minimum acceptable ambition.

Fiji’s delegate highlighted the lack of consistency in use of language in resolutions except when it suits certain agendas. His delegation voted in favour of both amendments, although the language may not be “as ambitious as we would have wanted”, as the draft itself provides a minimum benchmark in the collective pursuit to address climate change, he said.

The representative of the United States then called for a vote on operative paragraph 16, adding that it does not reflect the consensus text and 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. By the ballot, the operative paragraph was retained in a recorded vote of 105 in favour to 53 against, with 5 abstentions (Chile, Costa Rica, Honduras, Colombia, Equatoria Guinea).

Finally, a highly contentious draft titled “Women in development” (document A/C.2/79/L.32/Rev.1) was approved without a vote. By its terms, the Assembly would reaffirm that achieving gender equality, empowering all women and girls and full realization of their human rights are essential to achieving sustained, inclusive and equitable economic growth and sustainable development. It would reiterate the need for gender mainstreaming, including targeted actions and investments in the formulation and implementation of all financial, economic, environmental and social policies, to ensure women’s equal rights, access and opportunities for participation and leadership in the economy.

Prior to the approval, the Committee approved by recorded vote three amendments to the text, mainly focusing on unbalanced or missing language that should be restored. Several delegates, including Belgium, Mexico, Pakistan and Colombia, pointed to language that fails to reflect the corresponding draft from 2022. Belgium’s delegate, speaking for the European Union, in its capacity as observer, said the draft presented by the “Group of 77” and China reflected minimal balance, weakening the language and rendering it unacceptable.

Meanwhile, the representative of Indonesia underscored that amendments to the text were not consensual and failed to represent women’s part in economic, social and environmental issues. Cameroon’s delegate objected to the term “multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination”, also stating that reproductive health can only be considered “healthcare” when approved by Member States and that the word “gender” refers exclusively to a person’s biological sex.

Also approved by recorded votes were drafts on the social and solidarity economy as well as globalization and interdependence. Approved without votes were texts focusing on disaster risk reduction, desertification, biological diversity, harmony with nature, poverty eradication, migration, least developed countries, international financing for development and agriculture.

Before the action, several Member States made general statements, with Argentina, Colombia, the Russian Federation and Israel disassociating their delegations from some wording and terms in various drafts.