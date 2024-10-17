With Global Crises Increasing Levels of Poverty, Unprecedented Investments Will Be Needed to Reverse Trend, Speakers Tell Second Committee

As myriad global crises spark alarming levels of poverty, hunger and malnutrition, unprecedented investments are needed to reverse this trend so as to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), speakers told the Second Committee (Economic and Financial) as it took up poverty eradication, agriculture development, food security and nutrition.

Opening the meeting, General Assembly President Philemon Yang (Cameroon) pointed to geopolitical conflicts worldwide creating complex uncertainties, shifting focus away from urgent development needs in the Global South. He noted that economic transitions needed to reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 will require unprecedented investments, adding that $4 trillion will be needed annually for developing countries alone. “This represents a more than 50 per cent increase over pre-pandemic estimates,” he said, stressing that only 18 per cent of the SDGs are on track to be met by 2030.

Smart investments in health, education, energy, agriculture, infrastructure and digitization will “catapult efforts to get back on track for the SDGs”, he said. Savings for financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development can also focus on other fields, including through reductions in military spending. The Pact for the Future and its annexes present an historic opportunity to do just that, he said, noting that the Pact contains about 25 actions directly related to the work of the Second Committee — from sustainable development and cooperation on science, technology and innovation to the reform of the international financial architecture.

Charles Katoanga, Director of the Division for Inclusive Social Development of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, then presented the Secretary-General’s report on “Implementation of the Third United Nations Decade for the Eradication of Poverty (2018-2027)” (document A/79/246). Despite significant progress in many areas, he voiced alarm that 712 million people were living in extreme poverty globally in 2022, with 60 per cent of the world’s extreme poor in Africa. Further, close to 750 million people experienced hunger in 2023 — an increase of around 152 million compared to the pre-pandemic levels in 2019. It is projected that 582 million people will be chronically undernourished at the end of the decade, more than half of them in Africa.

He warned that nearly half of the world’s population — 3.8 billion people — had no access to any form of social protection benefits in 2023. Developing countries will need $1.4 trillion in additional investments to close this social protection gap and ensure minimum income security and healthcare. The report highlights the urgent need for systemic change to confront both the feminization of poverty and the broader economic challenges that persist globally, as in 2023 one in 10 women lived in extreme poverty — a reality expected to persist for millions into 2030, with women earning 51 cents for every dollar earned by men.

Ben Davis, Director, Rural Transformation and Gender Equality Division, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), presented the Secretary-General’s report on “Eradicating rural poverty to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” (document A/79/248). Noting that 9 per cent of the global population is projected to be living in extreme poverty in 2024, he said more than 80 per cent of the world’s extremely poor live in rural areas, with the highest concentrations in sub-Saharan Africa. Rural poverty is strongly correlated with age, gender, Indigenous identity, migration status, disability and other dimensions of discrimination, vulnerability and marginalization.

The challenges of reducing rural poverty are numerous, including limited decent work opportunities; inadequate access to technologies, markets and public services like quality education, healthcare and social protection; and persistent social exclusion. Adding that climate change acts as a poverty multiplier, he said the phenomenon is projected to push an additional 32 to 132 million people into extreme poverty by 2030. “Rural poor populations experience higher risks and vulnerability to climate change due to factors such as reliance on climate-sensitive livelihoods, fragile infrastructures and limited means to cope with shocks.”

Mr. Davis then introduced the Secretary-General’s report on “Agriculture development, food security and nutrition” (documents A/79/193 and A/79/73). Noting that between 713 million and 757 million people, or one out of 11, may have faced hunger in 2023, he said conflict, climate extremes, economic slowdowns and downturns, lack of access to and unaffordability of healthy diets, and persistent inequality continue to drive food insecurity and malnutrition worldwide. While hunger continues to rise in Africa, it has remained unchanged in Asia and decreased in Latin America. Africa remains the most affected by hunger, with 20.4 per cent of its population impacted, compared to 8.1 per cent in Asia, 6.2 per cent in Latin America and the Caribbean and 7.3 per cent in Oceania. However, Asia accounts for more than half of the world’s hungry population.

Climate change is a major factor slowing progress in food security, he said. While agricultural productivity has increased, climate change has negatively impacted global productivity in mid-latitude regions over the past 50 years. The convergence of conflict, economic shocks, financial constraints, extreme weather and inflation poses significant risk to food security in 2024, with crises in Sudan and Gaza requiring immediate action. The report calls for more effective repurposing and mobilization of finance from a range of sources, particularly for small holders and family farmers, he said.

In the ensuing discussion, speakers spotlighted rising poverty, hunger, malnutrition, disproportionate impacts of climate change on agriculture-dependent States and continuing inequities worldwide. They urged the international community to increase official development assistance (ODA), climate financing and trade access in striving to eradicate poverty and bolster agricultural productivity.

Speaking for the Group of Least Developed Countries, Nepal’s delegate said more than 50 per cent of its populace live in multidimensional poverty, lacking access to education, adequate healthcare and basic services like clean water and electricity. As 70 per cent of these countries’ inhabitants depend on agriculture for their livelihoods, climate change disproportionately affects them, deepening poverty and making them highly vulnerable to shocks like droughts, floods and changing rainfall patterns.

He underscored the importance of increased and long-term development-focused ODA and additional targeted financing for social protection and healthcare, which “should aim to mobilize at least $50 billion annually by 2030”. Further, he highlighted the need for fair-trade policies and enhanced support for developing technical and digital infrastructure capacity. Comprehensive debt relief and debt cancellation “where appropriate, to free up fiscal space for increased social spending and investment in agriculture and food security”, were also needed, he said.

The representative of Chad, speaking for the African Group, said multidimensional poverty in his bloc limits access to essential services like healthcare and other amenities. Undesirable factors such as climate change, effects of the COVID‑19 pandemic, external economic shocks and conflicts have “aggravated existing vulnerabilities and impeded progress towards achieving the SDGs”. The Group emphasizes the need for sustainable agricultural approaches, enhanced access to finance for small holders and investment in climate resilience infrastructures.

Viet Nam’s delegate, speaking for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), noted that the agricultural sector — comprising 22.6 per cent of his bloc’s gross domestic product (GDP) and providing employment for 32 per cent of its population — is key to South-East Asian development. It significantly contributes to regional efforts towards poverty alleviation, malnutrition reduction, hunger eradication and sustainable development. His bloc is committed to redoubling efforts towards regional food security by strengthening agriculture productivity and food supply and value chains. He emphasized the need for strengthened cooperation with partners like the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Canadian Trade and Investment Facility for Development, underscoring the importance of promoting poverty eradication and rural development. ASEAN is committed to accelerating efforts in achieving the SDGs by promoting economic growth, reducing inequalities and improving living standards for the people in the region, he said.

The representative of Uganda, speaking for the Group of 77 and China, voiced regret that 712 million people continue to live in extreme poverty globally, with slow recovery progress, especially in sub-Saharan Africa — home to 60 per cent of the world’s extreme poor. If current trends continue, there will still be 590 million people, or 6.9 per cent of the world’s population, living in extreme poverty in 2030. He stressed the importance of establishing and implementing targeted policies and measures to eradicate poverty, including by formulating rural development strategies with clear poverty eradication goals.

Calling on the international community to support developing countries, he stressed the need to increase ODA, foreign investment flows and access to concessional as well as long-term financing. He underscored the positive multiplier impact that industrial development has on eradicating poverty, creating employment and fostering inclusivity, urging developed countries to support poorer nations in designing and implementing industrial policies.

Speaking for the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, the representative of Venezuela underscored the importance of international solidarity in globally eradicating poverty and hunger. Outcome documents from the Summit of the Future did not contribute to “getting us all back on track [in achieving the SDGs] with the level of ambition that our people demand” or drive implementation of the SDGs as hoped, due largely to the lack of political will from developed partners.

She expressed concern about the potential impact of geopolitical tensions worldwide on today’s challenges, particularly poverty and hunger eradication. Exacerbating already difficult socioeconomic conditions, they fuel greater uncertainty and largely affect commodity markets, especially food, fertilizers, energy and other goods and services. She pointed to the “different pandemic” of unilateralism that is undermining national efforts in implementing the SDGs, especially the continued use of unilateral coercive measures.

Grenada’s delegate, speaking for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), lamented that almost 600 million people could be living in extreme poverty in 2030, while nearly 30 per cent of the global population experienced moderate to severe food insecurity in 2023 — mainly in rural communities. CARICOM States are facing low agricultural productivity and limited access to technology, with environmental shocks exacerbating the region’s poverty and inequality. He cited Hurricane Beryl, which caused an estimated $6.4 million in damage to the agricultural sector in Jamaica, raising concerns about food security and livelihoods.

“As with many small island States, our food import bill remains disproportionate to our exports,” he said, noting that solutions exist to many of these challenges. He called for expedited action to reverse this disturbing trend and for recognition that agriculture can be a potent tool in raising the incomes of people experiencing poverty. Meanwhile, the impacts of climate change “cannot be overstated”, he said, calling for greater climate finance across sectors.

Speaking for the Group of Arab States, the representative of Mauritania said eradication of poverty and hunger remains the most pressing challenge in achieving the SDGs. Lack of equity and reduction of investments in health and education have led to an increasing gap among nations in achieving sustainable development, especially in least developed countries. Adding that inclusivity and access to public services are lacking, he said efforts to address these needs require a special focus on the most vulnerable, including women and children. This means removing unilateral coercive measures inhibiting development, increasing access to concessional financing and providing technology transfer.

Noting an increase in food insecurity worldwide since 2010, he said 170 million people in the Arab bloc suffer from hunger. The Group has implemented strategies to expand dairy products, livestock and fisheries, but climate change has impeded these efforts, especially in poorer nations. In addition, Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon has led to inhuman conditions, high levels of food insecurity and extreme poverty. Israel has targeted valuable infrastructure, including schools, mosques and churches as well as water and sanitation facilities.

Addressing gender, the representative of the United States emphasized that “women are the backbone of agriculture, making up nearly half of the global agricultural workforce”. In some regions, they produce up to 80 per cent of the food — while facing systemic barriers, including limited access to land, credit, education and technology. Based on current economic trends, she said, it will take “a staggering 137 years to lift all women and girls out of poverty”, while climate change may push up to 158 million more women and girls into extreme poverty by 2050.

Also presenting reports today were Zoritsa Urosevic, Executive Director of World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism); Ralf Bredel, Director and Representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO); Jemimah Njuki, Chief of the Economic Empowerment Section at United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women); and Lotta Tahtinen, Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Support and Coordination for Sustainable Development of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs.