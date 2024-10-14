World on Track to Achieve Only 17 Per Cent of 2030 Agenda Targets, Speakers Warn, as Second Committee Takes Up Sustainable Development Reports

With only six years remaining to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the world is on track to achieve only 17 per cent of targets, requiring urgent action to correct that trajectory for developing countries, speakers warned the Second Committee (Economic and Financial) today as it took up that crucial issue.

Yongyi Min, Chief of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Monitoring Section of the Statistics Division of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, introduced the Secretary-General’s report on “Progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals” (document A/79/79-E/2024/54), voiced alarm that progress towards over one third of the targets has stalled or even regressed.

She cited the COVID-19 pandemic, escalating conflicts, geopolitical tensions, climate change impacts and systemic economic shortcomings as threats, with an additional 23 million people in extreme poverty in 2022 compared to 2019, and 383 million more moderately or severely food insecure in 2023 than in 2019. Education remains gravely threatened in many countries, with one in five young people not in employment, education or training. While official development assistance (ODA) hit another new high of $223.7 billion in 2023, foreign direct investment (FDI) to developing countries fell by 7 per cent. Debt levels remain unprecedentedly high, and the annual SDG investment gap for developing countries stands at $4 trillion. “And we are failing to protect our planet,” she said.

Noting that ongoing conflicts contributed to a record 120 million forcibly displaced people worldwide by May, she called for bolder action in three key areas. “First, we need peace,” she stated, resolving ongoing armed conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, and preventing future conflicts by upholding the principles and values of the Charter of the United Nations. On finance, developing countries urgently require more resources and fiscal space, reforming the outdated, dysfunctional and unfair international financial architecture, and advancing a $500 billion SDG Stimulus. Further, massive investment and more effective partnerships are needed to drive critical transitions across food, energy, digital connectivity, climate change and more.

James Grabert, Director of the Mitigation Division, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), introduced the progress report of the Executive Secretary of the Convention UNFCCC (document A/79/273), which summarizes the United Nations Climate Change Conference that was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 30 November to 12 December 2023.

A central outcome of the Conference was the global stocktake, which recognizes the science that indicates global greenhouse-gas emissions must be cut by 43 per cent by 2030 and 60 per cent by 2035, relative to the 2019 level, to limit global warming to 1.5°C. The stocktake calls on parties to take actions towards achieving a tripling of renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency improvements by 2030. The list also includes accelerating efforts towards the phase-down of unabated coal power, phasing out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies and other measures that drive the transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems, with developed countries continuing to take the lead.

The parties also reached a historic agreement on the operationalization of funding arrangements for addressing loss and damage, including a new dedicated fund under the Convention. Parties further agreed on targets for the global goal on adaptation and its framework, which identify where the world must arrive to be resilient to the impacts of a changing climate and to assess countries’ efforts. The decision gives adaptation progress a future orientation for the first time, reflecting aspiration and ambition, as opposed to the previous practice of measurement against past efforts.

Astrid Schomaker, Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, introduced section III of the note by the Secretary-General pertaining to her report of the Convention on Biological Diversity (document A/79/273), noting that 79 parties to the Convention have established national targets, aligned with the 23 targets for action by 2030 of the Global Biodiversity Framework. The 2024 United Nations Biodiversity Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity will undertake negotiations on a number of important matters to enhance implementation of the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework — and is due to complete operationalization of the multilateral mechanism for the equitable sharing of benefits from the use of digital sequence information on genetic resources, including a global fund.

She noted that the Conference will be the first of the three of the Rio Conventions taking place in 2024. Together with upcoming negotiations for the Plastic Treaty, this “provides an important opportunity to advance sustainable development, put in place holistic approaches and to help deliver on the commitments that this body recently agreed in the Pact for the Future”, she stated.

Other reports were presented by Arlette Verploegh, Chief of the Entrepreneurship Section, Division on Investment and Enterprise of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), introducing the Secretary-General’s report titled “Entrepreneurship for sustainable development” (document A/79/208); Ahmad al Hammal, Regional Adviser for the Levant Region of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), who introduced the Secretary-General’s report on “Oil slick on Lebanese shores” (document A/79/294); Astra Bonini, Chief of the Integrated Policy Analysis Branch, Division for Sustainable Development Goals of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, introducing a number of reports (document A/79/208); and Kamal Kishore, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction and the Head of United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, who introduced the Secretary-General’s report titled “Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030” (document A/79/268).

Further presentations were by Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, introducing the Secretary-General’s note pertaining to his report on “Implementation of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in Those Countries Experiencing Serious Drought and/or Desertification, Particularly in Africa (document A/79/273); Jamil Ahmad, Director of the New York Office of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), introducing the “Report of the United Nations Environment Assembly of the United Nations Environment Programme” (document A/79/25); Lifeng Li, Director of the Land and Water Division of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), introducing the Secretary-General’s report on “Combating sand and dust storms” (document A/79/254); and Yasin Samatar, Senior Multilateral Cooperation Specialist at the International Labour Organization (ILO) Office for the United Nations, introducing, on behalf of the United Nations Task Force on Social and Solidarity Economy, the Secretary-General’s report on “Promoting the social and solidarity economy for sustainable development” (document A/79/351).

In the ensuing debate, speakers echoed and amplified the warnings in those reports, particularly on climate, with the representative of Grenada, speaking for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), noting that, “32 years after the first global acknowledgement of our vulnerabilities and our special needs” in the 1992 Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, those countries still bear the brunt of a swiftly changing global landscape “that challenges our existence”. Despite the adoption of the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for Small Island Developing States, the region faces intensified hurricanes and the relentless encroachment of land due to sea level rise. Stressing that “the sustainable development of CARICOM is a barometer of our shared commitment to people and planet”, he called on development partners to reverse cutbacks in development support.

The representative of Samoa, speaking for the Alliance of Small Island States, emphasized that climate change, rising sea levels, extreme weather events and growing debt levels are daily realities for his bloc. The twenty-ninth UN Climate Change Conference in Baku must deliver concrete outcomes for the necessary transformative shift urgently needed to ensure that global warming is limited to well below 1.5°C. The world requires a new collective quantified goal on climate finance that moves from billions to trillions, addressing evolving priorities and needs, with targeted finance to small island developing States and least developed countries, he said.

Uganda’s delegate, speaking for the Group of 77 and China, called for urgent actions to reduce the degradation of natural habitats — noting that Indigenous Peoples’ and local communities’ traditional knowledge and practices are relevant to the sustainable use of biological diversity. The international community must increase financial, technological and capacity-building support to developing countries for implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. To that end, developed countries must fulfil their commitments, including the goal to mobilize at least $20 billion per year by 2025 and $30 billion per year by 2030 as agreed in the Global Biodiversity Framework.

Chad’s delegate, speaking for the African States, noted that, with 46 per cent of the continent affected by natural hazards, more efforts are needed to reduce or prevent them. Sand and dust storms, particularly in northern Africa and the Sahel, damage agriculture and other crucial life-giving activities, he said, calling for increased investment in disaster monitoring systems. Also highlighting the energy crisis in Southern Africa, he called for investments in renewable forms of energy, particularly solar and wind technology. Such action is urgently required, he said, encouraging the global community to develop a framework addressing access to clean, affordable energy.

The representative of the Philippines, speaking for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), noted the block has made strides in promoting regional cooperation on climate action. To achieve a more resilient and sustainable energy future and facilitate cross border electricity trade, the bloc is committed to realize the ASEAN Power Grid by 2045. Detailing other efforts to further its sustainability goals, she said: “ASEAN is determined to establish the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change and ASEAN Community-based Climate Action as part of our efforts to strengthen ASEAN’s climate commitment.”

Accenting finance, Sri Lanka’s delegate stressed that the necessity to reallocate resources towards immediate rescue, recovery and rebuilding detracts away from investment in long-term plans for sustainable development, as well as the transformation to green energy. This is of particular concern in countries burdened with debt and impeded by limited fiscal space and capacity. Developing nations are compelled to strike a balance between demands of economic development and poverty reduction, he said, whilst also paying heed to the preservation of ecosystems subject to exploitation.

Venezuela’s delegate, speaking for the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, cited energy as a key sector enabling global development, he affirmed that renewables are only a part of the multifaceted solution to addressing energy poverty. Natural gas, for instance, plays a pivotal role as a transitional fuel, helping reduce carbon emissions while supporting energy reliability. Further, nuclear energy is also vital for long-term energy security, offering a low-carbon option that can meet rising global demand.

The Russian Federation’s delegate echoed that issue, emphasizing that every inhabitant of the Earth must have access to affordable electricity and clean cooking fuel. He cited the Russian Federation’s energy balance as one of the “greenest” in the world: 85 per cent from nuclear energy, hydropower and natural gas. However, “we cannot rely solely on renewable energy”, as energy transition must be multifaceted.

In a different but related register, Mongolia’s delegate, speaking for the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, said his bloc remains heavily dependent on primary commodities for export, with more than 70 per cent consisting of fuels, minerals and metals. Noting that this concentration leaves the bloc’s economies vulnerable to commodity price fluctuation, he stressed that diversification and value addition are urgently needed. Trade facilitation and infrastructure development are also crucial for landlocked developing countries, he said, but transport costs remain 1.4 times higher than for other developing countries with a coastline.

Turning to the Middle East crisis, the observer for the State of Palestine said the indiscriminate bombing of homes, schools, hospitals, orphanages, businesses and infrastructure reveals the depths of barbarity meant to undermine the very foundations of the 2030 Agenda and progress towards the SDGs. “Yet, despite the relentless aggression on our land, our people and our future, the Palestinian people remain steadfast in our commitment to sustainable development,” he said. “No wall, no bomb, no occupation can extinguish our steadfastness.” The 2030 Agenda’s call for the right of self-determination of peoples living under colonial occupation is a fundamental principle. “The pledge to ‘leave no one behind’ will remain a hollow aspiration if the genocidal occupation persists and our people’s right to self-determination is continually violated,” he said.

However, Israel’s representative affirmed that his delegation does not view the Second Committee (Economic and Financial), and the sustainable development cluster specifically, as a platform to advance political agendas. His delegation will once again present the biennial resolution “Entrepreneurship for sustainable development” — as entrepreneurs and micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises create an economic backbone and help drive sustainable development, while facing unique challenges amid ongoing crises. “The rapid pace of digital transformation and the emergence of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, present both opportunities and obstacles,” he said, adding that the resolution aims to empower business owners to navigate these challenges. Deeply committed to advancing other key areas of sustainable development, Israel is ready to share its expertise to address global food security and resources scarcity.