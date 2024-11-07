First Committee Sends 14 Drafts to General Assembly on Regional Disarmament, UN Disarmament Machinery, Deferring Action until Tomorrow on Three Key Texts

The First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) was unable to conclude its session today, as more time is needed to consider remaining drafts concerning nuclear and conventional weapons, and outer space, on which separate provisions and amendments will be considered, however, it completed action on all other scheduled drafts, approving most without a vote.

Among the 14 drafts moving on to the General Assembly was one on conventional arms control at the regional and subregional levels (document A/C.1/79/L.9 ). By a recorded vote of 179 in favour to 1 against (India), with 1 abstention (Israel), the text would decide to give urgent consideration to the issues involved and request the Conference on Disarmament to consider the formulation of principles that can serve as a framework for regional agreements on conventional arms control.

Convinced that conventional arms control should be pursued primarily in the regional and subregional contexts, since most threats to peace and security in the post-cold war era arise mainly among States located in the same region or subregion, the Assembly would note that militarily significant States and States with larger military capabilities have a special responsibility to promote regional security agreements. Prior to the draft’s approval, two recorded votes were taken on separate provisions.

A draft on strengthening security and cooperation in the Mediterranean (document A/C.1/79/L.22 ) was approved by a recorded vote of 173 in favour to none against, with four abstentions (Argentina, Israel, Palau, United States). By its terms, the Assembly would invite Mediterranean countries to consolidate their efforts in order to contribute actively to the elimination of all causes of tension in the region and to the promotion of just and lasting solutions to the persistent problems there through peaceful means. This would ensure the withdrawal of foreign forces of occupation and respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries of the Mediterranean and their right to self-determination.

The text calls for full adherence to the principles of non-interference, non-intervention, non-use of force or threat of use of force and the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force, in accordance with the Charter and relevant UN resolutions. It calls on all countries of the Mediterranean region to adhere to the relevant multilaterally negotiated legal instruments related to disarmament and non-proliferation, thus creating the conditions necessary for strengthening peace and cooperation in the region. Prior to its approval, two recorded votes were taken on separate provisions.

Approved without votes were texts on regional disarmament (document A/C.1/79/L.8 ), confidence-building measures in the regional and subregional context (document A/C.1/79/L.11 ), and maintenance of international security - good-neighbourliness, stability and development in South-Eastern Europe (document A/C.1/79/L.26 ).

Delegations delivered general statements on the cluster, including Algeria. Speaking on “L.22”, he said the draft aims to promote the Mediterranean as a region of peace and security through intensifying dialogue and cooperation between regional States to solve problems. The draft deals with improving political, social and economic conditions, and human rights. He hopes it will garner consensus.

Also speaking on “L.22”, the representative of the European Union noted the draft’s call on all countries of the Mediterranean region to adhere to the relevant multilaterally negotiated legal instruments related to the field of disarmament and non-proliferation. He underlined that the reference to relevant legal instruments includes, in the Union’s view, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), which, regrettably, has not yet entered into force. Promoting its universalization and early entry in force are among the Union’s top priorities. In that connection, it deeply deplores the Russian Federation’s decision to revoke its ratification.

In the disarmament machinery cluster, the following draft resolutions were approved without votes: report of the Disarmament Commission (document A/C.1/79/L.12 ), report of the Conference on Disarmament (document A/C.1/79/L.14 ); UN Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Africa (document A/C.1/79/L.19 ); UN Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific (document A/C.1/79/L.24 ); regional confidence-building measures: activities of the UN Standing Advisory Committee on Security Questions in Central Africa (document A/C.1/79/L.42 ); convening of the fourth special session of the General Assembly devoted to disarmament (document A/C.1/79/L.46/Rev.1 ); UN regional centres for peace and disarmament (document A/C.1/79/L.50 ); UN Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean (document A/C.1/79/L.55/Rev.1 ); and Activities and Operations of the UN Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR)(document A/C.1/79/L.66 ).

Before action, a general statement was delivered by France’s delegate, who noted the presentation by her country and Germany of draft resolution “L.66” on UNIDIR’s activities and operations. In its various iterations, the resolution has always aimed to reaffirm the international community’s support for UNIDIR, which is the only UN research institute dedicated to disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation. This year, the resolution also seeks to request an assessment by the Secretary-General of the Institute’s financial situation and needs, and, where appropriate, recommendations to ensure its financial stability.

Delegations also delivered general statements on the remaining drafts slated for action in the clusters on nuclear weapons, outer space and conventional weapons.

The representative of France, also speaking on behalf of Australia and Nigeria in presenting draft “L.62” (document A/C.1/79/L.62 ), said improvised explosive devices continue to claim lives without discrimination. They represent more than 40 per cent of global civilian victims claimed by explosive weapons and remain an evolving threat to peace and global development. The draft provides Member States with an avenue to express their shared concerns. This year, it underwent a thorough update to incorporate new developments and to strengthen its substance.

The delegate for Kiribati said his country and Kazakhstan were the lead sponsors of “L.74” (document A/C.1/79/L.74 ), as both States have been directly impacted by nuclear weapons’ tests. The two countries advocate for the international community to provide victims assistance and environmental mediation to impacted communities, which have suffered tremendously from the humanitarian impact of nuclear weapons in various forms, he said.

Introducing “L.7/Rev.1” (document A/C.1/79/L.7/Rev.1 ), the representative of the United States, speaking on behalf of co-sponsors Japan and Argentina, said the resolution seeks to enhance efforts to prevent an arms race in outer space by calling for the Outer Space Treaty’s universalization. It introduces a new call in operative paragraph 6 for States not to develop nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction, specifically designed to be placed in outer space.

He said that the United States views the proposed amendments by the delegation of the Russian Federation (documents A/C.1/79/L.78/Rev.1 and A/C.1/79/L.79/Rev.1 ) , replacing operative paragraph 6 and introducing a new paragraph immediately following it as “fundamentally altering the nature of the draft resolution”. In the event the proposed amendments pass, the United States requests that its name be withdrawn as a sponsor of the draft resolution, as amended. It would also vote against it.

The representative of Pakistan, speaking on “L.74” on addressing the legacy of nuclear weapons, said his country sympathizes with the sentiments of the co-sponsors in their desire for victim assistance and environmental remediation to Member States affected by the use or testing of nuclear weapons. At the same time, language in the resolution regarding the responsibility of Members States for testing is neither differentiated nor clear. This issue of responsibility, along with references to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, will oblige it to abstain on the draft.

Argentina’s delegate said his country, jointly with the United States and Japan, presented “L.7/Rev.1” to highlight the importance and centrality of the Outer Space Treaty. An arms race in outer space would have irreparable consequences for both international peace and security, and for countries’ economies. There was a real negotiation process, as evidenced by the document’s successive revisions, aimed at reaching the entire membership. Throughout the process, the main elements of the amendments proposed by the Russian Federation were also incorporated on several occasions. The proponents of “L.7/Rev.1” have made the text as flexible as possible so that it is acceptable to the entire Committee.

Regrettably, he continued, if the amendments proposed by the Russian Federation are adopted, the draft resolution’s main objective, namely, to reaffirm the Outer Space Treaty and its obligations, would be undermined, and thus a unique opportunity would be lost to adopt a text that would make a real and tangible contribution to international security and the preservation of outer space for peaceful purposes.

The representative of the Russian Federation said that the co-sponsors of “L.7/Rev.1” attempted to improve the text by introducing amendments to operative paragraph 3. “Our hope is that this step undertaken by the United States, Japan and Argentina is conscientious and a good-faith reflection of positive transformations of national positions,” she said. The beginning of negotiations is an important, practical, feasible step towards addressing the objectives of preventing an outer space arms race. Only if the amendments are adopted will the draft resolution be balanced in nature, and only then will it fall in line with other General Assembly resolutions on preventing an arms race in outer space, she said.

Japan’s representative, speaking on behalf of a group of delegations on “L.7/Rev.1”, said the amendments proposed by the Russian Federation would materially alter the nature of the draft resolution. Should either or both of the proposed amendments pass, the co-sponsors would be obliged to withdraw.

NEW – Follow real-time meetings coverage on our LIVE blog.