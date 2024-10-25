Speakers in First Committee Say Malicious Activity in Cyberspace Promotes Propaganda, Espionage, Disinformation, Worsens Conflicts

The world is facing new and emerging technological threats, coupled with an increasingly unstable international environment and a blatant disregard by some States for international law, Ireland’s delegate today told the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security), which concluded its thematic debate on other disarmament measures and international security.

He said: “The cyber domain in particular is being instrumentalized to undermine human rights, the rule of law and democracy — it has even become a war-fighting domain in its own right.” State activity in cyberspace presents unique features, which can be accommodated by the appropriate application of existing international law.

The single cyber resolution in the Committee this year is itself a significant step in building confidence among States, he said, adding that this momentum must be maintained to deliver a single-track, State-led, permanent mechanism under United Nations auspices that is action-oriented and fit for purpose by July of next year.

Similarly, Guatemala’s speaker emphasized that the civilian and dual-use nature of cyberspace makes it a valuable resource, but also a fighting ground for criminal purposes. Malicious activities in cyberspace have been proven to be a multiplier of conflicts in several ways. They can intensify tensions between States, enabling covert attacks with plausible denial, which complicates establishing who is responsible and, in turn, boosts international mistrust. Also, State and non-State actors can use cyberspace as a tool for propaganda, disinformation and espionage. This sows domestic division and feeds domestic and transnational conflicts, she said.

Spotlighting the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the military domain, such as in weapons systems, Pakistan’s delegate said that “decision support systems”, including command and control, as well as information processing and management, is set to transform conflicts in an unprecedented manner. Some capabilities are already being deployed and used.

Driven by the allure of increased war efficiency and the race to gain a decisive advantage over adversaries, some States highlight the possible opportunities drawn from the use of artificial intelligence in the battlefield, he said. However, the grave associated risks in the absence of necessary guardrails or international frameworks warrant urgent attention.

He said these new “AI-enabled” military means and capabilities, in the absence of human control, can heighten nuclear risks, increase the likelihood of miscalculations and accidents and evoke asymmetric responses, thereby lowering the threshold for use of force and armed conflict. It also has the potential to reshape conflict dynamics, alter deterrence strategies, intensify a new arms race, introduce unforeseen escalation patterns and raise new risks in an already complex international security landscape.

In the same vein, the representative of Grenada, speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), noted that artificial intelligence is reshaping future conflicts, with moral and ethical concerns. He is worried about compliance with international humanitarian law and accountability in cases of civilian harm when this technology is used in weaponry. He is also concerned about the potential for these weapons to fall into non-State actors’ hands, as the threats to peace in cyberspace “cannot be diminished”.

Along those lines, the representative of Thailand, speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), called for stronger cooperation among States to effectively combat cyberthreats, reduce the risk of misperception and misunderstanding and fully harness the benefits of technological advancement. Noting ASEAN’s support for the Open-Ended Working Group on ICT security, including contributions such as a global contact directory and voluntary checklists, he voiced his commitment to a smooth transition from the Working Group to a permanent mechanism under UN auspices.

Canada’s delegate observed that 2025 will be crucial for cyber diplomacy, as States seek to negotiate a new permanent mechanism, which has her country’s support. Turning to artificial intelligence, she welcomed the increased focus on its use in the military context and urged compliance with international law, specifically, establishing norms for responsible use. Highlighting the Russian Federation’s brutal war against Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East and China’s opaque nuclear arsenal build-up, she noted that threats to cybersecurity are growing significantly in scale.

Also supporting a permanent mechanism, New Zealand’s representative stressed that cyberspace is not a lawless space. All States have agreed, by consensus, that international law applies to State activity in cyberspace. Pointing to malicious cyber activity carried out by State and non-State-sponsored actors, she outlined three urgent tasks: to build a common understanding of how international law applies in cyberspace, to implement agreed cyber norms and strengthen accountability for malicious State activity and to build the capacity of all States.

The delegate for the United States noted a growing convergence to harness the benefits of artificial intelligence while managing risks, including protecting civilians during conflict. Some countries have advanced a false narrative that export controls place undue restrictions on countries’ access to goods and technologies. There is no evidence to support this, he stressed. Rather, when both exporters and importers have strategic trade controls, all dual-use sectors in these countries experience growth in trade.

Speaking about the situation in Gaza and Lebanon, Egypt’s representative said: “We have seen a full demonstration of the use of emerging technologies for military purposes associated with full disregard to the principle of precaution.” He called for more UN-led inclusive multilateral processes. Egypt supports a legally binding instrument on autonomous lethal weapons systems and the development of international norms to regulate the rest of the military applications of artificial intelligence.

The speaker for Iran said the Israeli regime has conducted a series of cyberattacks against his country. He condemned the large-scale terrorist attacks in Lebanon on 17 and 18 September, when the Israeli regime detonated thousands of booby-trapped mobile and wireless communication devices. This terrorist act represents a new phenomenon. It also sets a troubling precedent by crossing all red lines of international law and humanitarian principles, as the Israeli regime has employed peaceful and civilian technologies for terrorist and military purposes. On the Open-Ended Working Group, he said success in its final year depends on establishing a substantive consensus.

China’s delegate urged countries to maintain peace and establish rules in cyberspace through unity and cooperation. “Unfortunately, a certain country has been developing offensive cyber capabilities, proliferating offensive cybertechnologies and promoting rules of military engagement in cyberspace — intending to turn it into a new battlefield for major Powers.” Regarding the Working Group, he supported efforts to consolidate consensus on establishing a universal single-tracked and effective mechanism. He cited the global initiative on data security proposed by China as a potential blueprint for new norms on data security and other emerging threats.

The representative of the Republic of Korea urged all to remain vigilant to the constantly evolving cyberthreat landscape. He highlighted the alarming trend of cryptocurrency theft around the world, estimated at more than $8.5 billion globally between 2021 and 2023. Reportedly, funds obtained through such theft are financing illegal nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction programmes. This grave threat must be swiftly addressed.

Echoing those concerns, Switzerland’s delegate said the number of malicious cyber operations by State and non-State actors continues to increase, often directed against critical infrastructure and government systems, but also international organizations or humanitarian actors. The use of ICT in times of armed conflict has recently seen a significant increase.

Ukraine’s delegate said that the Russian Federation has been waging a war against his country both with conventional means and in the cyber domain. “Russia has been using a wide range of cyber means against Ukraine, including phishing attacks, distribution of malicious software, DDoS attacks, cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, cyberespionage,” he stressed.

The United Kingdom’s speaker underscored the importance of maintaining a free, open, peaceful and secure cyberspace that enhances collective security and supports global development and economic growth. As this year has seen many democratic elections globally, her country and its global partners have experienced a sustained pattern of unjustified and malicious cyber activity attempting to interfere with these democratic processes.

The delegate from Cuba repudiated the hostile use of telecommunications openly or covertly to subvert the political and legal orders of States and for terrorist acts. She also rejects non-conventional methods of war that the United States uses against Cuba and the new use of ICT and other digital platforms to destabilize her country, distribute fake news and promote regime change.

Summing up the discussion, Italy’s representative said that harnessing the benefits and addressing the challenges of AI will be at the heart of the work of the diplomatic community for years to come, as will be the development of adequate governance. Rome has recognized AI as a cross-cutting theme and the profound impact of emerging technologies such as AI on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament. He supports the debate on the responsible military use of these technologies in line with international law and, where necessary, developing new norms and measures.

At the outset of today’s deliberations, the Committee heard from Burhan Gafoor, Chairperson of the Open-Ended Working Group on security of and in the use of information and communications technologies 2021-2025, who presented its activities with regard to identifying the next multilateral steps in this area, the role of artificial intelligence in ICT attacks and the application of international law. He reported that a Global Points of Contact Directory was launched and is now fully functional with 108 States having nominated their points of contact in this field. The Group’s final report is set to be adopted in July 2025 recommending the establishment of a permanent mechanism to facilitate the continued operationalization and further development of all existing initiatives.

Rights of reply were made by the representatives of Italy, China, Israel, the United States, Lebanon, Iran and Jordan.