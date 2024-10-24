Right to Self-Defence ‘Not a Free Pass’ to Commit War Crimes, First Committee Hears as It Concludes Its Thematic Debate on Conventional Weapons

The inherent right to self-defence should “never be misconstrued as a free pass to commit atrocities, war crimes and crimes against humanity”, the representative of Myanmar told the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) today in its thematic debate on conventional weapons.

States have a collective responsibility to ensure that their existing, imported and exported conventional weapons do not fall into the hands of irresponsible and unlawful users, including dictators, terrorists and transnational crime syndicates, he said. Small arms, light weapons and their ammunition are the leading cause of violent deaths globally in conflict and non-conflict settings. Reducing the human cost of conventional weapons overall requires rigorous deliberation over their proliferation, acquisition and the legitimate objective of self-defence, he said.

The representative of the Holy See said that as the world faces "a third world war fought piecemeal”, the illicit proliferation and misuse of conventional weapons has become one of the most pressing security concerns. This alarming trend encompasses a wide range of conventional weapons that are not only used and sold, but also trafficked — often through illicit channels. Tens of thousands of people die or are injured every year as a result of conflicts fought primarily with these slow-motion weapons of mass destruction, with much of the violence occurring in crime-ridden areas outside of conflict, often at the hands of armed groups and terrorists.

Regulating the trade, use and proliferation of conventional arms, said Argentina’s representative, is essential to ensure respect for international humanitarian law, human rights and the protection of civilians in armed conflict. It is vital to prevent the illicit arms trafficking and diversion, which fosters destabilization in the political and security realms, including through violence, delinquency, organized crime, terrorism and drug trafficking. This has a particular impact on the most vulnerable sectors.

He said the Arms Trade Treaty is a fundamental instrument that articulates three central dimensions of the arms trade — human rights, production and responsible trade. Its consolidation and progress in its implementation, and its universalization are imperative towards the creation of a transparent and responsible trade system, which avoids the proliferation of conventional weapons and their use against civilians.

Chile’s delegate said that criminal networks and transnational criminal groups that promote the flows of illicit conventional weapons and profit from them must be thwarted. The proliferation of illegal weapons to countries in conflict fuels armed violence and perpetuates the violations of civilians’ rights, with particularly harmful effects on boys, girls and women. Arms and ammunition producers have a responsibility in the traceability process, he said, adding that a reduction of weapons on the legal market can transform private demand, limiting diversion and illicit trade.

The representative of Nigeria said the influx of illicit small arms and light weapons in the hands of criminal gangs, terrorists and armed militants is alarming and the catastrophic consequences are highly worrisome. Stemming the excessive accumulation, uncontrolled spread and transfer of small arms and light weapons to non-State actors can only be achieved through multilateralism. He called on all States, especially major producing States, to ensure that the supply of small arms and light weapons is restricted only to Governments or entities duly authorized by them.

Kuwait’s speaker stressed the importance of achieving a balance between the responsibilities of countries exporting and importing weapons. He noted the major imbalance in the production, possession and trade of conventional weapons between industrialized and developing countries. There is a lack of clear and specific definitions which greatly undermines the Arms Trade Treaty’s potential effectiveness, thus making it possible to use the Treaty to manipulate the legal trade in conventional weapons.

The United States is the largest financial supporter of conventional weapons destruction activities, having devoted more than $5 billion to this critical work since 1993, said its representative. It has partnered with more than 120 countries to reduce small arms and light weapons stocks and clear explosive remnants of war. His country is ready to draw on previous and existing conventional arms control arrangements and confidence-building measures to explore how they might be applied to regions around the world.

The diversion of ammunition to armed groups, said France’s speaker, facilitates the manufacture of improvised explosive devices, thereby exposing civilians to danger. On the conventional arms trade, she spotlighted significant progress in the debate on inter-institutional cooperation, and stressed the important role that private-sector actors can play in supporting the Arms Trade Treaty’s implementation. She called for the universalization of the Mine Ban Convention and the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

Like many who took the floor, the representative of Singapore expressed concern about the severe humanitarian impact resulting from the indiscriminate use of conventional weapons on innocent civilians. In that context, she voiced support for global initiatives against the use of anti-personnel mines and cluster munitions and noted that Singapore has maintained an indefinite moratorium on their export. Singapore, as one of the world’s global shipping hubs, complies strictly with its obligations on arms sales and transfers, with a robust export control regime.

Regarding cluster munitions and landmines, South Africa’s representative reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the full implementation of the “humanitarian disarmament conventions”, to which it is a State party, including the Convention on Cluster Munitions, the Mine Ban Convention and the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. In accordance with Article 3 of the Convention on Cluster Munitions, South Africa has completed the destruction of its cluster munitions stockpile, he said.

The delegate of Ukraine emphasized that the Russian Federation has been indiscriminately using anti-personnel mines and cluster munitions in his country since its full-scale invasion, in violation of the norms and principles of international humanitarian law. Approximately a quarter of the territory of his country, some 140,000 square kilometres, is potentially contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance. Also, for more than two years, his country has been suffering daily from Russian Federation terrorist attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles made by Iran.

In response to the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion, his country has created transparent mechanisms for monitoring the receipt and use of weapons and ammunition received from international partners. He is gravely concerned over the illicit flows of arms and ammunition in violation of UN arms embargoes. The Russian Federation has procured arms and ammunition, as well as other military equipment from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in violation of multiple Security Council resolutions.

Highlighting the Russian Federation’s “abhorrent attacks” against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine was Lithuania’s speaker, who said the Russian Federation has been using conventional weapons in ways that confirm its complete disregard for international humanitarian law. That includes the wide and indiscriminate use of anti-personnel mines and explosive weapons, including cluster munitions, against populated areas, schools and hospitals, thus causing immense suffering and lasting damage.

He said that Lithuania, in the rapidly deteriorating regional security environment, was compelled to make the difficult decision to withdraw from the Convention on Cluster Munitions. Its previous status as a State party was an exception in the regional context. He stressed that Lithuania remains fully dedicated to complying with international humanitarian law, including its unwavering obligation to protect civilians.

Belarus’s delegate said that in May 2024, his country suspended “validity” of the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty (CFE) to ensure its national security against the backdrop of the destruction of the existing conventional arms control regime in Europe and the ongoing escalation of military and political tensions in the region. The suspension does not mean Belarus' withdrawal from the Treaty, he said, adding that it is prepared to resume implementation if other Member States, primarily North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) parties return to implementation.

Several speakers emphasized the need for legally binding commitments on the use of new technologies for weaponry, including Norway’s representative, who said that new and emerging technologies are altering the dynamics of modern warfare. Autonomy in weapons systems poses serious legal, ethical, humanitarian and military concerns. It is urgent to elaborate norms and rules before this technology fully matures. He stressed the need to ensure “meaningful human control” through a combination of prohibitions and regulations. "There is growing impatience, and rightly so” for those, he said, calling on delegates to agree in 2025 on the elements of an instrument for lethal autonomous weapons’ regulation.

In a similar vein, Malaysia’s speaker said the evolving discourse on lethal autonomous weapons systems has also highlighted the urgency of addressing the legal, ethical, moral, humanitarian and technological issues and the implications for international peace and security. Sustained dialogue is needed to ensure strict compliance with international law, in particular international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

Likewise, Ireland’s representative said human beings must make and remain accountable for decisions on lethal force and must exert full control over weapons systems. He, too, urged the establishment of legally binding rules, including the prohibition of certain systems.

China’s delegate said it is necessary to negotiate and reach a legally binding international instrument on this “when conditions are ripe”. He said the use of artificial intelligence in weapons should be done in a prudent and responsible manner, and relevant weapons should remain under human control.

Rights of reply on the conventional weapons debate were made by the representatives of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Lithuania, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Republic of Korea and Sudan.

Following that, the Committee began its thematic debate on other disarmament measures and international security.