First Committee Focuses, in General Debate, on Myriad Challenges from Illicit Weapons Trade to Banning Fissile Material Production for Nuclear Weapons

The First Committee is in a position to shoulder its mission and deliver on its words, the representative of Côte d’Ivoire asserted today, as the general debate continued with a wide-ranging focus on mitigating the crises underpinning a deteriorating security environment.

He said that the establishment of political and operational frameworks for cooperation, understanding and trust between States is essential to defusing current tensions, peacefully settling disputes and resolving conflicts. As for conventional weapons, he said the objective should be two-pronged, namely, improving regulation of international trade and eradicating the illicit trafficking, misappropriation and diversion of these weapons.

On the control of small arms and light weapons, the representative of Burkina Faso said the “unbridled” spread is a “real scourge” in Africa. He emphasized their impact in the Sahel, where they foment violence, support transnational crime and fuel intercommunal conflict. He urged the global community’s unprecedented mobilization to combat this, the prompt universalization of the Arms Trade Treaty and, among other things, robust mechanisms for control and tracing, specifically in the Sahel and Sahara.

He said his country, since 2015, has faced an unprecedented wave of terrorist attacks, for which he sought cooperation in countering the trafficking, sharing information on border mechanisms and building international capacity for forces in the Sahel.

Other speakers advocated for similar objectives concerning the trafficking in those weapons. Libya’s speaker underlined the importance of implementing the UN Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons, especially to address their mounting flow to terrorist and armed groups. Likewise, Mauritania’s delegate called for ramped-up efforts to stop their proliferation.

Singapore’s representative said her country is committed to combating the illicit weapons flows, which continue to perpetuate violence, political instability and underdevelopment across several parts of Africa. Noting that technological advancements in the design and manufacture of conventional weapons complicate arms control efforts, Thailand’s representative said those weapons remain the primary cause of violent deaths globally.

Speaking on behalf of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Honduras’ delegate recognized that the sustained manufacture, transfer, diversion and illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons, their components and ammunition, as well as their excessive accumulation, uncontrolled circulation and distribution, pose serious threats to peace, security and stability. He hoped that the Arms Trade Treaty would be an effective response. The UN’s leading role in combating that illicit trade was supported by Tajikistan's delegate, who considers it crucial to implement the Action Programme as a key multilateral mechanism to curb proliferation.

Conventional weapons were also of concern to Yemen’s delegate, who spotlighted the grave danger of landmines, which threaten the lives of thousands of civilians. He urged the international community to pressure militias to stop planting the mines and for demining efforts to continue.

Canada’s speaker condemned the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine and its “reckless nuclear rhetoric”. He further condemned the delivery of arms and missiles by Iran and the support of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea for this illegal war. Iran’s actions are destabilizing the Middle East, with both its missile attacks and its uranium enrichment activity. He called on China to engage in nuclear disarmament talks and for all nuclear-weapons possessors to ensure transparency of their arsenals.

With the production increasing of fissile material for nuclear weapons, he stressed the need to negotiate a treaty as a first step. He urged State possessors and producers to engage in negotiations. Nuclear-weapon States should report comprehensively on their implementation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), including article VI. The Russian Federation must return to full compliance with the New START and work with the United States on a successor treaty.

The delegate from Iraq, calling for negotiations on the prohibition of the use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon States, said nuclear disarmament must lead to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons. He condemned an Israeli entity’s government statement last year that its nuclear weapons can be used in Gaza.

China’s representative stressed that nuclear-weapon States should commit to a no-first-use policy, thereby pledging not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon States. China has followed this policy since its 1964 declaration on the issue. As has been said, nuclear weapons cannot be used, and nuclear wars must never be fought. He noted that a certain country in recent years has been continuously enhancing the role of nuclear weapons in its national security policy, investing hundreds of billions of dollars to upgrade its nuclear triad.

Jordan’s representative said there must be real and tangible progress in nuclear disarmament and universalization of the NPT, especially considering the current international situation. He called for the urgent and effective implementation of commitments in a verifiable and time-bound manner to ensure the total elimination of nuclear weapons. There should be no tabling of any alternative measures to replace these efforts to achieve nuclear de-escalation. Yet, as a non-nuclear-weapon State, his country’s top priority is ridding humanity of weapons of mass destruction and diverting human and material resources to development instead of armaments.

Saudi Arabia’s speaker said: “We must stop any form of technical cooperation with countries that own undeclared nuclear programmes.” He recalled the demand that Israel join the relevant treaties. International political disputes can only be resolved through dialogue and negotiation, not by military force or threats to use it, he added.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s speaker underscored that “the risk of the use of WMDs (weapons of mass destruction) is growing”. The current geopolitical landscape is difficult and complex; “however, this is not an excuse for an action”. There is only one solution to the nuclear threat, and that is not having nuclear weapons. Nuclear weapons are not a force for stability or security, he said, urging all States to show political will for disarmament as the ultimate goal of the NPT.

Taking up the theme of spiralling security problems, the delegate for Egypt said that rising global geopolitical tensions “are hitting new ceilings”. Nuclear threats, erosion of norms and the continuous arms race are becoming “the new normal”, he observed, expressing disappointment with the disarmament-related content of the Pact for the Future, which demonstrates a low level of ambition to address the worrying state of disarmament.

Similarly, the representative of Belarus said the world is facing a “profound crisis” in the fragmentation of security. He spotlighted the fierce conflict unfolding in the Middle East and worried that the confrontation in Europe, on the borders of his country and in other regions of the world, is not abating. On the arms race and “growing mistrust”, he said, “These are commonplace now.” A favourable climate should be created for dialogue on the nuclear track, which, with the obligatory consideration of the interests of all parties, would reduce nuclear escalation, he said.

Guatemala’s delegate added that the current context of a serious escalation of geopolitical tensions is creating a situation of fear, which is “perpetuating the cycle of violence and conflict”. Weapons of mass destruction have an indiscriminate impact on civilian populations, with immediate and lasting effects. She is alarmed to see expenditure on weapons continue to increase while there are not enough resources available to address the problems the world faces. She condemned nuclear tests and threats to use force with these weapons because they “pose an unacceptable risk to the continuation of life on earth and global stability”.

Noting the ever-deteriorating security environment, Bulgaria’s speaker said the arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament architecture as we know it “is at risk”. This can only be resolved through multilateral action. Disarmament must be effective, verifiable and enforceable under the NPT. It should be grounded in mutual trust.

The delegate from Colombia said that weapons of mass destruction remain an unacceptable threat to humanity and the environment, against which multilateralism must be strengthened. The international community must condemn nuclear weapons use and threats of use. “Humanity cannot continue to allow destruction to be held in the hands of those in power.” Disarmament is an obligation. He drew attention to the need for women’s equitable representation in multilateral discussions on peace and security.

Exercising their rights of reply were representatives of Israel, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Syria and Iraq.