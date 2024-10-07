Nuclear Posturing Part of Discourse amid Emergence of New Theatres of War, High Representative for Disarmament Tells First Committee as Debate Opens

Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu warned the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) today upon day one of its general debate that “the window for progress in disarmament seems to be shrinking”.

She said that nuclear posturing has re-entered the discourse, and the emergence of new theatres of war is no longer abstract. Conflicts and international law violations are multiplying, with impunity. She cited, in particular, the conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan.

“The world remains at a nuclear tipping point — with the last few years marked by increasing distrust and competition,” she said. Obligations remain unfulfilled and norms are eroding. But States understand the urgent need to strengthen the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation architecture. She urged accelerated implementation of such existing commitments, immediate concrete measures to preventing nuclear war or any nuclear weapons use and for nuclear-weapon States to agree on a policy of no-first-use.

The Chemical and Biological Weapons Conventions must be safeguarded, and key instruments upheld regarding the daily impact of conventional weapons in conflicts and crime, she said. States also must commit to prevent an arms race in outer space, urgently advance discussions on lethal autonomous weapons systems and address the potential risks associated with new and emerging technologies.

Noting the recent adoption of the Pact for the Future, she said it offers hope that States can converge on disarmament issues, which the Pact deems as integral to the UN peace and security efforts. “The current path we are on is not sustainable. But the challenges we face are solvable.”

Several representatives spoke on behalf of groups of countries, including the delegate of Finland. Speaking for the Nordic countries, she described the state of the world as “grim”. With tensions running high, multilateralism and international law are under attack. The time is now, she stressed, to take action and make the multilateral system function better, and to find common ground and advance disarmament.

She condemned the Russian Federation’s “war of aggression” in Ukraine, which she said severely undermines European and global security and stability. The war in Gaza is causing immense suffering among civilians and raises the possibility of a regional conflict. “Every conflict holds a seed for proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and every conflict makes disarmament more difficult,” she said, adding that it is evident that we must improve our common ability to address and solve conflicts and their negative impact on disarmament.

The Nordic countries are concerned about Iran’s nuclear activities and its lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Additionally, she urged the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to “completely, verifiably and irreversibly abandon its illegal nuclear and missile programmes”. She is alarmed by increasing reports of the Russian Federation’s use of chemical weapons in Ukraine. The Russian Federation must fully comply with its international obligations on this front.

The representative of Mauritania, speaking on behalf of the Group of Arab States, condemned Israel’s “war of genocide” against Gaza and “brutal aggression in Lebanon”, adding that the Israeli war machine is driven only by its “appetite for more blood, destruction and misery”. He said the Arab Group was deeply shocked by the statements of Israel’s minister in November 2023 who threatened to drop a nuclear bomb on Gaza.

International peace, security and stability cannot be achieved with the presence of nuclear weapons, he said, expressing profound concern at the lack of nuclear disarmament progress and the failure to achieve universality of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Pointing to an ongoing stagnation in arms control arrangements, he called for a global convention on nuclear disarmament and a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.

Qatar’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council, underscored the importance of containing the proliferation of weapons and upholding all relevant disarmament treaties, including on nuclear and lethal weapons. She condemned Israel’s attacks on civilian facilities and called for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to people in Gaza. She also condemned Israeli Government statements threatening the use of nuclear weapons against Gaza. The UN and Security Council must take action to ensure that these threats do not occur. There must be self-restraint in the region, she said, including in Lebanon.

Speaking for the Non-Aligned Movement, the representative of Indonesia reiterated the movement’s condemnation of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon. He similarly was deeply concerned over the threat by an Israeli minister to drop nuclear weapons on Gaza and its entire civilian population as well as with the nuclear threat by the Israeli Prime Minister in September 2023 against Iran.

Voicing the Non-Aligned Movement’s full support for the establishment in the Middle East of a zone free of nuclear and all other weapons of mass destruction, he demanded that Israel, the only party in the region that has not joined the NPT, to renounce possession of nuclear weapons, to accede to the Treaty without precondition and further delay and to place promptly all its nuclear facilities under IAEA full-scope safeguards.

“A future that continues to postpone indefinitely the total elimination of nuclear weapons is inconceivable,” he said, urging the nuclear-weapon States to demonstrate political will at the eleventh Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference, where failure is not an option as it would further strain the Treaty’s credibility.

Lao’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), was concerned at the declining commitment and cooperation in global disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control mechanisms. He called on countries, especially the nuclear-weapon States, to fully implement their commitments and stressed the need for international unity and cooperation. Access to outer space is an “inalienable right of all States” and its use should be exclusively for peaceful purposes, he added.

Multilateral diplomacy remains the only fulcrum to address disarmament, non-proliferation and international security, said the representative of Chad on behalf of the African Group. “The total elimination of nuclear weapons is pivotal to international peace and security as well as to global economic growth and development,” he said, expressing deep concern over the statement by an Israeli minister suggesting the detonation of nuclear weapons on Gaza.

On a point of order earlier in the meeting, the representative of the Russian Federation said several members of his delegation were not issued visas by the United States, which is thus neglecting its obligations as the host country. He asked the Secretariat to take steps to stop this "shameful" practice and for the Committee to work informally until the matter is resolved.

Committee Chair Maritza Chan Valverde (Costa Rica) replied that the Committee on Relations with the Host Country has scheduled a meeting for tomorrow to discuss the matter. She suggested the First Committee continue its work. Syria’s representative, also on a point of order, expressed regret at the problem facing the Russian Federation. The meeting was then suspended. After it resumed, the Russian Federation’s delegate asked for a further suspension until the Committee on Relations with the Host Country has its meeting.

The United States’ representative said his country as host to the UN takes its obligations seriously and is working quickly on the visa process.

The Chair then put the Russian Federation’s proposal to a vote. The motion to move into informal consultations was defeated by a recorded vote of ten in favour (Belarus, Botswana, China, Cuba, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria) to 52 against, with 63 abstentions. Following the vote, the Russian Federation’s representative said the visa issue remains on the table. He asked the Chair to report on developments, adding that the United States’ attempts to justify its actions are unfounded since the Russian Federation’s visa applications were submitted “many, many months ago”.

In a brief statement today, the Chair noted that never before has a female Permanent Representative presided over this Committee. The low number of women participants in disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control must increase, as “a matter of justice” and “a strategic necessity to tackle the complex challenges of global security”. She stressed that a peaceful and secure future requires urgent, committed, multilateral action to address proliferating conflicts and civilian deaths, which could increase further. “Peace knows no borders. It is not the result of the efforts of a few, but rather a collective endeavour by millions of individuals […] built through sincere dialogue, effective mediation and good offices, grounded in trust and good faith,” she said.

The Committee heard a number of rights of reply, including on the situation in the Middle East. The representative of Israel spoke about the terrorist acts by Hamas and Iran while the delegates from Mauritania, Syria and Iran drew attention to Israel’s aggression in Gaza and Lebanon. Also, the representative of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea denounced the statement by Finland regarding its "illegal nuclear weapons".