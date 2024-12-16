General Assembly President Urges Fifth Committee Delegates to Collaborate, Be Flexible as They Enter ‘Most Difficult Phase of Your Work’ on Important Decisions

Barely two weeks before the start of the Organization’s 2025 budget year, General Assembly President Philemon Yang (Cameroon) urged Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) delegates today to remain flexible and collaborate so as to close their regular session before Christmas.

“I call on all of you to work together and collaborate and show the required flexibility,” he told Member States, thanking them for their intensive work around the clock. “Your solutions are important to all of us. Many important decisions remain to be made in the coming days.”

He recognized that the late arrival of many important documents had impacted delegates’ negotiations as they now “enter the most difficult phase of your work”. He said he remained confident that by “doubling their efforts”, the Committee could conclude its work before Christmas so everyone could spend the holidays with their loved ones.

“If you do not conclude your work on time, we will all be, in many ways, prisoners of the circumstances,” he said, adding that he was ready to assist delegates in any way necessary and thanking them for their successful work in the coming days.

Fifth Committee Chair Egriselda Aracely González López (El Salvador) thanked the Assembly President for his encouragement. “We will do our utmost to achieve our task”, she added. Thanking delegates for their flexibility and hard work, she urged them to continue working so “hopefully we will not be prisoners and can enjoy this festive period and have a well deserved rest”.

Programme Budget Implications of Two Draft Resolutions

Delegates then considered the 2025 programme budget implications of a Second Committee (Economic and Financial) resolution that would deliver $722,500 to support Landlocked Developing Countries over the next decade. Another budget resolution would provide nearly $300,000 to support an Assembly text that, if approved, would request an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice concerning Israel’s obligations. Both appropriations would represent potential charge against the contingency fund.

$722,500 Requested for Text on Least Developed Countries Programme of Action

Christophe Monier, Director of the Programme Planning and Budget Division of the Office of Programme Planning, Finance and Budget introduced the Secretary-General’s statement (document A/C.5/79/26) regarding the programme budget implications of draft resolution A/79/L.21 “Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for the decade 2024-2034.” To carry out the requests contained in the draft resolution’s Programme of Action, the Secretary-General proposes resources of $722,500 (net of staff assessment), comprising $73,500 under Section 2, General Assembly and Economic and Social Council Affairs and Conference Management, and $649,000 under Section 10, Least developed countries, Landlocked developing countries, and Small island developing States.

Ms. Lopez drew the delegates attention to the related ACABQ report (documents A/79/7/Add.33) and the introductory statements, which are available on the Fifth Committee’s website.

Nearly $300,000 Needed for Draft on Advisory Opinion of International Court of Justice on Israel’s Obligations

Mr. Monier also presented the Secretary-General’s statement (document A/C.5/79/29/Rev.1) relating to the programme budget implications of draft resolution A/79/L.28/Rev.1, “Request for an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the obligations of Israel in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations, other international organizations and third States”. To carry out the request, the Secretary-General proposes resources of $298,900 (net of staff assessment) under Section 7, International Court of Justice.

Ms. Lopez drew the delegates attention to the related ACABQ report (document A/79/7/Add.37).

Noting the urgent nature of the matter and the importance of following the Assembly’s rules of procedure, the representative of Norway urged delegates to act on this text. “We would strongly encourage the Committee to consider this specific PBI [programme budget implication] urgently, and by doing so giving the Member States the necessary guidance needed to give the draft resolution A/79/L.28/Rev.1 proper consideration,” she said.

During informal meetings last Friday, delegates discussed the number of programme budget implications scheduled for introduction this week and the possible need to urgently consider some of them, she noted, stressing that that this text and its related budget implications “warrants this type of urgent consideration by the Committee”. She pointed out that the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) agrees with the Secretary-General’s proposal for nearly $300,000 in resources to implement it.