Fifth Committee Delegates Consider $2.09 Million Proposed Budget to Operate Office of Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Sudan in 2025

Delegates at the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) today heard Secretariat officials lay out the details behind their request for a $2.09 million appropriation to keep the Office of the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Sudan running smoothly in 2025.

In presenting the Secretariat’s reports, Christophe Monier, Director of the Programme Planning and Budget Division of the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, said that through Security Council resolution 2715 (2023), the Council welcomed the appointment of the Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, to “use his good offices with the parties and neighbouring States to complement regional peace efforts”. This includes working with the African Union and Intergovernmental Authority for Development.

In resolution 2736 (2024), the Council called on the parties to the conflict to seek an immediate cessation of hostilities, leading to a sustainable resolution, through dialogue, with the continued support of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy and the African Union High-Level Panel on Sudan, he said. The Council encouraged the coordinated engagement of the Personal Envoy with the African Union, the League of Arab States and other key regional actors, to advance peace and an inclusive and comprehensive Sudanese-led political process, with the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women, that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

The representative of Sudan said his delegation welcomed the appointment of the Personal Envoy and works closely with the Office to put an end to the war and reestablish peace. His delegation preferred that the Office bring together all United Nations offices, accounting for geographic representation, and with a thorough knowledge of the country’s circumstances and excluding countries involved in the conflict.

By establishing a new office, the United Nations is not following the right approach, especially given the liquidity crisis, he said, adding that a UN Mission left while Sudan was in a state of war. The new office should be established in accordance with the country’s sovereignty and the Sudanese people’s aspirations.

Secretariat Lays Out Its Reports

Mr. Monier presented the Secretary-General’s reports on the 2025 proposed programme budget for the Office of the Personal Envoy (document A/79/6(Sect.3)/Add.7) and the Office of the Focal Point for Delisting (document Add.8).

The proposed 2025 resource requirements for the Personal Envoy’s Office are estimated at $2.1 million (net of staff assessment). This amount comprises $1.7 million for civilian costs related to the proposed establishment of 13 new posts and $0.4 million for operational costs.

Turning to the second report, Mr. Monier said that in resolution 2744 (2024), the Council replaced the delisting procedure set out in resolution 1730 (2006) and asked the Secretary-General, in consultation with the Informal Working Group of the Security Council on General Issues of Sanctions, to appoint the Focal Point within three months of the resolution’s mandate and implement all the mandates of the original Focal Point established pursuant to resolution 1730 (2006).

The Council also expanded the original Focal Point’s mandate to deal with false or mistaken identity cases with individuals across all sanctions lists. The proposed 2025 resource requirements for this mission are estimated at $0.8 million (net of staff assessment). This includes $0.4 million for civilian costs, including the redeployment of one existing post (P‑4) from the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, under section 3, Political Affairs, subprogramme 3, to the Office of the Focal Point for Delisting, and the establishment of two new posts; and $0.4 million for operational costs.

Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) Presents Related Report

Abdallah Bachar Bong, Chair of the Advisory Committee presented that body’s related reports (documents A/79/7/Add.19 and Add.20). Regarding the Personal Envoy’s Office, he said that given the evolving situation on the ground and ongoing multiple political efforts, the Advisory Committee recommends that the Office be staffed by temporary posts at this time.

Turning to the Office of the Focal Point for Delisting, he said the proposed 2025 resource requirements total $793,100 and the Advisory Committee recommends that the proposed post of Legal Officer (P‑4) be established at the P‑3 level and recommends against the Research Assistant (GS(OL)) post. Without prejudice to the Office’s independence, the Advisory Committee encourages coordination with the Office of the Ombudsperson, established pursuant to resolution 1904 (2009), to seek efficiencies in the Office’s administrative duties and research support. The Advisory Committee also encourages the Focal Point Office to seek efficiencies by combining trips and relying on local interpreters to the maximum extent possible.

Revised Estimates for the Economic and Social Council

Mr. Monier then presented the Secretary-General’s report on revised estimates resulting from resolutions and decisions adopted by the Economic and Social Council at its 2024 session (document A/79/380), held from 27 July 2023 to 24 July 2024. The report lays out details on the budget implications arising from these resolutions and decisions and provides information relating to Council resolution 2024/7: “Report of the Committee for Development Policy on its twenty-sixth session” and decision 2024/342: “Improving the work of the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations.”

In order to implement the decisions emanating from these two texts, the Secretariat asks the Assembly to approve an additional appropriation of $724,100 under section 9, Economic and social affairs of the proposed programme budget for 2025. This would represent a potential charge against the contingency fund. The Secretariat also requests an additional appropriation of $67,300 under section 36, Staff assessment, which would be offset by an equivalent amount under income section 1, Income from staff assessment.

Mr. Bong then presented the Advisory Committee’s related report (document A/79/7/Add.21). It recommends approval of an appropriation of $439,900 under section 9, Economic and social affairs, of the 2025 proposed programme budget, which would be a charge against the contingency fund, as well as an appropriation of $33,300 under section 36, Staff assessment, to be offset fully under income section 1, Income from staff assessment.

