Fifth Committee Nominates New Members for Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions, Four Subsidiary Bodies of General Assembly

The Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) sent the General Assembly five nominations for the International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) today and delivered the names of 20 additional candidates for four other bodies, including the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), which plays a crucial role in helping the Fifth Committee examine the Organization’s budget and manage its employees.

For the ICSC, a 15-member body that guides the Assembly in setting salary and compensation levels for UN staff around the globe, the Fifth Committee first recommended by acclamation Larbi Djacta (Algeria) and El Hassane Zahid (Morocco) from the Group of African States and Andrei Ivanov (Russian Federation) from the Group of Eastern European States.

After a single round of balloting, Muhammad Abdul Muhith (Bangladesh) and Sun Xudong (China) were recommended to represent the Group of Asia-Pacific States, receiving 129 and 138 votes, respectively, after 188 delegates cast their votes. All Commission candidates would begin four-year terms on 1 January 2025.

Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ)

For the 21-member Advisory Committee, the Fifth Committee sent the Assembly five nominations by acclamation for three-year terms that begin 1 January 2025.

They are Paul Djoh Kpeye (Côte d’Ivoire) and Katlego Boase Mmalane (Botswana) from the Group of African States; Amjad Qaid Al Kumaim (Yemen) from the Group of Asia-Pacific States; Jakub Chmielewski (Poland) from the Group of Eastern European States; and Sharon Brennen-Haylock (Bahamas) from the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States.

Committee on Contributions

For the 18-member Committee on Contributions, which advises the Assembly on the distribution of the Organization’s expenses among Member States, delegates recommended the appointment of six candidates by acclamation for three-year terms beginning 1 January 2025. They are Rene Michel Mizingou-Nzaba (Congo)from the Group of African States; Syed Yawar Ali (Pakistan) and Suzuki Yoriko (Japan) from the Group of Asia-Pacific States; Jasminka Dinić (Croatia) and Ihor Humennyi (Ukraine) from the Group of Eastern European States; and George Hannum (United States) from the Group of Western European and other States.

Investments Committee

For the nine-member Investments Committee, which advises the Secretary-General on investment strategy and reviews the investments of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund, the Fifth Committee sent the Assembly by acclamation the name of Keiko Honda (Japan) for reappointment as a regular member for a three-year term that begins 1 January 2025 and the name of Macky Tall (Mali) for reappointment as an ad hoc member for a one-year term beginning 1 January 2025.

UN Staff Pension Committee

For the UN Staff Pension Committee, the Fifth Committee sent the Assembly by acclamation the names of seven people nominated by their respective Governments for four-year terms beginning 1 January 2025.

They are Dmitry S. Chumakov (Russian Federation); Kozaki Hitoshi (Japan); Lovemore Mazemo (Zimbabwe); Philip Richard Okanda Owade (Kenya); Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh); Jörg Stosberg (Germany); and David Traystman (United States).

Before voting on their recommendations, delegates considered the Secretary-General’s notes on appointments to the ICSC (documents A/79/104, A/C.5/79/9); ACABQ (documents A/79/101, A/C.5/79/6); Committee on Contributions (documents A/79/102, A/C.5/79/7); Investments Committee (documents A/79/103, A/C.5/79/8); and the UN Staff Pension Committee (documents A/79/105, A/C.5/79/10).

NEW – Follow real-time meetings coverage on our LIVE blog.