General Assembly President Urges Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) to Adopt Realistic, Implementable Budget for 2025 by 31 December or Sooner

General Assembly President Philémon Yang (Cameroon) urged Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) delegates today to adopt a realistic, implementable budget for 2025 by year’s end, ideally well before the set deadline, and to plead with their respective capitals to pay their assessed contributions in full, on time and without conditions.

“On this issue, I must say, budget is one thing, cash is another,” he said in his annual address to the Committee. “The United Nations cannot function properly without necessary resources from Member States. Failure to provide adequate funding will come back to you, Member States, as it will be impossible to implement any mandate.”

Acknowledging that the last decade has been a difficult period for multilateralism, he said that delegates still have the duty to set aside political differences and keep working together towards consensus — the Fifth Committee’s tradition — to keep the Organization running. “We cannot afford paralysis in administrative and budgetary matters, because it will plunge the Organization into crisis,” he said. “I therefore appeal to you, Fifth Committee delegates, to collaborate and demonstrate utmost flexibility in order to reach an effective outcome in a timely manner.”

He urged delegates to liaise with their colleagues in thematic committees to stay informed on matters and then make the ultimate administrative and budgetary decisions on the Organization’s behalf. Another critical issue facing the Fifth Committee this session is negotiating the scale of assessment for the upcoming triennial cycle. The Committee on Contribution’s recommendations for the 2025-2028 scale are based on agreed, objective criteria and should guide delegates’ deliberations. “I trust that Member States will agree on the scales as early as possible, allowing delegates to focus on the proposed budget and other pressing matters,” he added.

The third critical issue is the ongoing discussions on the allocation of funds from the regular budget for the Resident Coordinator system. Aware of the different views on this important and sensitive matter, he said he hopes consultations will be widely held and exhaustive before any decision is made, to avoid creating further divisions among Member States. “I encourage delegates to demonstrate maximum flexibility and commitment towards strengthening the United Nations system, keeping both effectiveness and accountability in mind,” he said. A Resident Coordinator system is key if the Organization is to work actively in the field to support country efforts, particularly in the full, effective implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

After listening to the Assembly President’s appeals to finish their crucial financial work on time during the seventy-ninth session, delegates gave two Member States the green light to keep voting this year despite financial constraints that prevent them from paying their dues. They also urged Secretariat officials to support the crucial work of the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) in investigating corruption, fraud and violations of ethical standards from discrimination to sexual harassment.

Action on Draft resolution: Scale of Assessments for Apportionment of UN Expenses, Requests under Article 19 of UN Charter

The Committee then approved without a vote a draft resolution — document A/C.5/79/L.2 — to give two Member States, Sao Tome and Principe and Somalia, the ability to cast their votes in the Assembly until the end of the current session even though they are behind on their dues.

Under Article 19 of the UN Charter, a Member State behind in paying a sum that equals or exceeds the contribution due for the two preceding years can lose its ability to vote in the Assembly. However, an exception is allowed if the Member State can show that conditions beyond its control contributed to this inability to pay.

Prior to the text’s approval, the representative of Afghanistan expressed his delegation’s “vigorous disapproval and deep disappointment” that the Committee on Contributions did not grant its request for an exemption. “The Committee’s refusal to reinstate Afghanistan’s right to vote and grant an exemption under Article 19 is both deeply concerning and disheartening for my country,” he said, adding that Afghanistan faces extraordinary political, social and economic challenges that severely limit its capacity to meet its financial obligations. These challenges stem largely from the Taliban’s failure to address the country’s ongoing crisis and work constructively towards a fair, inclusive system of governance.

He stressed that his delegation is even more concerned that the Contributions Committee’s work has taken on a political dimension, with some members, particularly from the region, letting political considerations influence their decisions. “This was the first time we requested a waiver under Article 19 with valid justifications, and we see that it was not given proper consideration,” he added.

If the General Assembly adopts the texts, it will agree that the inability of Sao Tome and Principe and Somalia to pay the full minimum amount of their assessments was due to conditions beyond their control and decide that those two Member States shall be permitted to vote in the Assembly until the end of its seventy‑seventh session.

Creating Culture of Ethics

Fatoumata Ndiaye, Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services, presented the OIOS’ reports on its non-peace operations activities for the 12-month period ending 30 June 2024 (documents A/79/309 (Part I) and Add.1). The Office issued 252 oversight reports on the topic, which included 706 recommendations meant to improve risk management, governance and operations. The addendum includes an analysis of the implementation of OIOS recommendations, which, overall, remains high, with 1,209 open on 30 June 2024.

Delegates supported the crucial role the Office plays in investigating corruption, fraud and violations of ethical standards from discrimination to sexual harassment. “Such behaviour not only causes suffering, but also compromises the credibility of the Organization,” said the representative of Switzerland, speaking also for Liechtenstein. Stressing the importance of zero tolerance for sexual abuse, Israel’s delegate said: “A culture of accountability stems from the leadership.” The institution’s integrity must be upheld. “Justice must swiftly follow any act that tarnishes the United Nations,” she added.

The representative of Uganda, speaking for the Group of 77 and China, noted that 24 per cent of the 1,209 recommendations had been open for more than 24 months, and about 48 per cent of the currently open recommendations are already beyond their targeted date for implementation. “The Group urges the full cooperation of all relevant UN entities with the Office in discharging its responsibilities,” he said, voicing concern that 70 per cent of the Office’s 280 staff come from four Member States, “under the background of a high vacancy rate at the Office”. He urged the OIOS to take concrete measures to enhance the geographical representation of Office staff when addressing the vacancy rate.

Supporting the Office’s full independence, the Russian Federation’s delegation also urged the OIOS to fill the high number of vacancies. He supported the impartial and objective review of alleged cases of misconduct. “Impartiality means equal treatment of all staff,” he said, adding that the Organization’s leaders should set the tone for its ethics policy.

Imran Vanker, Chair of the Independent Audit Advisory Committee, presented the recommendations laid out in its report detailing activities during the year-long period ending 31 July 2024 (document A/79/310). After looking at trends in the implementation rate of recommendations by the Board of Auditors, OIOS and the Joint Inspection Unit, the Advisory Committee notes a worrisome trend in some entities. “The Committee encourages management to make meaningful progress in that regard,” he added.

Thi Kim Xuan Nguyen, Acting Director of the Ethics Office, presented the Office’s report covering its 2023 activities (document A/79/76). During this time, the Office responded to 1,850 requests for services, up slightly from the 1,822 requests filed in 2022.