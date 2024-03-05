Fifth Committee Examines $3 Million Financing of New Mission on Missing Persons in Syria

The Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) today examined the resources required to operationalize a new institution tasked with finding the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons in Syria, as several delegates raised objections to establishing and funding the mechanism approved by the General Assembly in 2023.

“The enduring issue of missing persons in the Syrian Arab Republic has been persistent throughout the 13 years of conflict and violence in the country,” said Chandramouli Ramanathan, Assistant Secretary-General and Controller, recalling that the Assembly, in its resolution 77/301 adopted on 29 June 2023, decided to establish the Independent Institution on Missing Persons in the Syrian Arab Republic.

Outlining budgetary requirements for the institution in the Secretary-General’s revised estimates (document A/78/706), he said that the institution — proposed to be seated in Geneva ‑ requires resources for search and data analysis capabilities to fulfil its mandate. Resources are also required to offer unwavering support and advocacy for victims and their families. The institution also requires an administrative component for tasks, including budget preparation, expenditure monitoring, certification, recruitment and procurement.

Therefore, for the period of 1 April to 31 December 2024, the General Assembly is requested to approve $2.99 million in additional funding, including 28 posts, he said.

Abdallah Bachar Bong, the Chair of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), introducing the body’s related report (document A/78/7/Add.43), said that ACABQ trusts that collaborative efforts will be developed to tap the existing expertise and information available within the UN system, including in the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus.

As such, he said, ACABQ recommends against the establishment of several posts: Human Rights Officer (P-4) in the Executive Office; Information Systems Officer (P-4) in the Search and Data Analysis Section; and two posts of Human Rights Officer (P-3 and P-4) in the Victim Participation and Support Section. It also objects to creating the post of Human Rights Officer (P-3) in the Search and Data Analysis Section, recommending instead the establishment of an Associate Human Rights Officer (P-2).

Taking into consideration the proximity and accessibility needs of Syrian refugees in the region, ACABQ trusts that a further assessment of locations for the institution will be conducted, including the related cost-benefit analysis, he added.

In the ensuing discussion, several delegations warned that the institution was approved without Syria’s consent and with no prior consultations with the State concerned, opposing financing the institution from the UN regular budget.

Syria’s representative insisted that the UN’s budgetary resources must be managed with wisdom and effectiveness, given the Organization’s liquidity crisis. Instead of being wasted on financing politicized illegal mechanisms that target specific States, these resources must be channelled towards supporting humanitarian efforts, realizing sustainable development goals and overcoming challenges facing developing countries. Noting that his delegation voted against the establishment of the mechanism, he stated that “the Governments behind the creation of these institutions are the same that cause the suffering of the Syrian people”.

The Russian Federation’s delegate said that without cooperation with the Syrian Government, this mechanism would be pointless and ineffective. Damascus did not request this kind of assistance. Given the Government’s refusal to cooperate with this structure, the possible costs to Member States look like a waste of resources especially given the current cash crunch facing the UN Secretariat. The representatives of China, Iran, Nicaragua and Venezuela expressed similar views.

Switzerland’s delegate stressed that the Member States had already decided to establish an important humanitarian institution with a clear mandate. “This is the basis for adequate funding through the regular budget,” she said, adding that today’s debate is no longer about whether this institution should be established, but about the resources it requires.

On the institution’s location, she noted that Geneva hosts the Office of the Special Envoy for Syria, as well as the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism to assist in the investigation and prosecution of persons responsible for the most serious crimes under international law committed in the Syrian Arab Republic. In addition, it is the seat of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“The institution can leverage this ecosystem to coordinate its action and to identify efficiencies and avoid duplication within the UN system,” she asserted.