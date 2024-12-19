General Assembly Takes Action on Second Committee Reports by Adopting 39 Resolutions, 2 Decisions

Note: Full coverage of today's meetings of the General Assembly will be available 20 December.

Acting on the recommendations of its Second Committee (Economic and Financial), the General Assembly today adopted 39 resolutions — eight by recorded vote — and two decisions on topics ranging from Palestinian natural resources, entrepreneurship and small island States to international trade, adverse climate impacts and global tax cooperation.

Under the theme “Fostering resilience and growth in an uncertain world”, speakers during the Committee’s general debate said the global economy is grappling with sluggish, uneven growth, rising geo-economic fragmentation and crippling debt. Against this backdrop, exacerbated by heightened conflict and climate disasters, discussions underscored the need for poverty eradication, affordable development financing, climate mitigation and resilience, international financial system reform and higher quality education in putting derailed Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) back on track.

Stefany Veiga Romero (Uruguay), Rapporteur of the Second Committee, introduced that body’s reports (A/79/434 to A/79/447), which contained 39 draft resolutions and two draft decisions recommended to the Assembly for adoption. Noting that finding consensus on negotiated texts in this year’s session was more challenging than previous ones, she said delegations nevertheless demonstrated strong commitment to achieving the best outcome.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, related drafts gave rise to heated debates in the Committee, including one titled “Permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources” (report A/79/445), which was adopted by a recorded vote of 162 in favour to 8 against (Argentina, Canada, Israel, Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Nauru, United States), with 10 abstentions (Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ecuador, Fiji, Kiribati, Panama, Paraguay, Rwanda, Togo, Tonga).

By its terms, the Assembly demanded that Israel, the occupying Power, cease the exploitation, damage, cause of loss or depletion and endangerment of natural resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan. On that text, Israel’s delegate emphasized in the Committee that “tragically every resource meant to benefit the Palestinians has been co-opted for Hamas war machinery”. Countering, the observer of the State of Palestine stressed that her people are “living through a nightmare”, while Israel acts as a State above the law with brazen impunity, classifying all Palestinians as terrorists to justify its acts.

A further text on “Entrepreneurship for sustainable development” (report A/79/437 — Draft resolution II) was adopted in a recorded vote of 146 in favour to 30 against, with 7 abstentions (Angola, China, Mauritania, Namibia, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Türkiye). By its terms, the Assembly stressed the positive role that entrepreneurship plays in driving job creation, reducing inequalities and expanding opportunities.

Introduced by Israel’s delegate, the draft similarly sparked debate during Committee deliberations. Lebanon’s delegate lamented that, while the draft highlights equal opportunities and poverty eradication, Israel continues to destroy vital Palestinian and Lebanese infrastructure. The observer of the State of Palestine stressed that Israel is denying Palestinians the rights to life, self-determination and freedom, while South Africa’s delegate posed the question: “What entrepreneurial opportunities do the people of Gaza have under the onslaught they face?”

...