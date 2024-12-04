With Global Tensions High, General Assembly Adopts 65 Texts of Fourth, Sixth Committees on Such Topics as Crimes against Humanity, Palestine Refugee Aid

Acting today on the recommendations of its Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) and Sixth Committee (Legal), the General Assembly today adopted a total of 65 texts, including 49 resolutions and 16 decisions addressing a wide range of international concerns tackling, among others, the effects of atomic radiation and support for the Palestinian refugee agency, as well as the codification of two international binding treaties on crimes against humanity and the protection of persons in disasters.

Among those 65 texts were 33 resolutions and five decisions forwarded by the Fourth Committee, whose agenda items for the session ranged from decolonization to atomic radiation to outer space. Contentious discussions framed the Committee meetings this year, starting in October when it heard from petitioners from multiple Non-Self-Governing Territories. Many of these concerned Western Sahara, often described as the “last colony” in Africa, with some speakers voicing support for Morocco’s autonomy proposal, while others highlighted the need to conduct a referendum on self-determination in the Territory.

Against the backdrop of an escalating crisis in the Middle East, the Committee also held meetings concerning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as well as Israeli practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. While Israel’s delegate said that more than 100 employees of the Agency are involved in terrorism, delegates from the region and beyond expressed concern about the Israeli systematic disinformation campaign against the Agency and emphasized the international community’s obligation to assist Palestinian refugees.

The Sixth Committee (Legal), convening amidst global temperatures and tensions both on the rise, sent 16 resolutions and 11 decisions to the General Assembly for adoption that addressed a cornucopia of legal topics — from model laws to facilitate international trade, to measures to enhance protection for victims of armed conflict, to the UN programme that provides legal instruction to practitioners around the world. However, the session also saw delegations take two historic steps towards defining the future of international law.

The first — which saw the Committee break into applause during its last meeting on 22 November — concerned the process that will now begin towards the conclusion of an international convention governing the prevention and punishment of crimes against humanity. During the debate, many delegations pointed to the legal gap in this area, which such a convention can fill. The second milestone the Committee achieved this session was its decision to begin the process of negotiating an international instrument to strengthen mechanisms for the protection of persons in the event of disasters. Delegations broadly welcomed this as well, given the increasing frequency and severity of disasters worldwide.

While the Committee’s long-standing practice of consensus was tested, and the final meeting of the Committee saw a last-minute flurry of informal consultations to avert a vote, it was ultimately preserved. The Committee’s Rapporteur, introducing the texts, said that the body’s tradition of consensus allows international law to develop in an inclusive, unfragmented manner. The establishment of two treaty-making processes by consensus will facilitate the creation of instruments that can enjoy wide acceptance and implementation. “To be able to achieve such instruments, much work lies ahead; but, given the importance of the topics in question for humanity, it is important that we have been able to take the initial steps together and with unity,” he said.

Reports of the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization)

Fourth Committee Rapporteur Makarabo Moloeli (Lesotho) introduced that body’s reports contained in documents A/79/419 to A/79/433. Noting that over the course of 29 formal meetings, the Committee approved 33 draft resolutions and five draft decisions, including its proposed programme of work for the seventy-ninth session, she commended the high level of cooperation in the Committee, enabling it to complete its work effectively and constructively.

The Assembly then proceeded to adopt a resolution concerning assistance to Palestinian refugees (document A/79/422), by a recorded vote of 171 in favour to 3 against (Argentina, Israel, Papua New Guinea), with 9 abstentions (Cameroon, Federated States of Micronesia, Liberia, Nauru, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Tonga, United States).

By its terms, the Assembly affirmed the need for the continuation of UNRWA’s work and called on all donors to strengthen their efforts to meet the Agency’s anticipated needs, including with regard to increased expenditures and demands arising from regional conflicts and instability, as well as those cited in recent emergency, recovery and reconstruction appeals and plans for Gaza.

Also adopted today, by a recorded vote of 151 in favour to 9 against (Argentina, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Hungary, Israel, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, United States), with 19 abstentions, was a text on Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan (document A/79/423). It demanded that Israel, the occupying Power, comply with its legal obligations, as mentioned in the 2024 advisory opinions of the International Court of Justice, including to bring an end to its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible, to cease immediately all new settlement activities and to evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The text stressed Israel’s responsibility as the occupying Power to investigate all acts of settler violence against Palestinian civilians.

By a recorded vote of 150 in favour to 4 against (Israel, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, United States), with 25 abstentions, the Assembly adopted a text concerning the occupied Syrian Golan (document A/79/423), which called on Israel to desist from changing the physical character, demographic composition, institutional structure and legal status of the occupied Syrian Golan and to desist from establishing settlements. It also called on Israel to desist from imposing Israeli citizenship and identity cards on Syrian citizens in the occupied Syrian Golan.

A text concerning Palestine refugees’ properties and their revenues (document A/79/422) was also adopted today, by a recorded vote of 164 in favour to 6 against (Argentina, Federated States of Micronesia, Israel, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, United States), with 9 abstentions (Cameroon, Fiji, Kiribati, Liberia, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Togo, Tuvalu), by which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to take all appropriate steps, in consultation with the United Nations Conciliation Commission for Palestine, for the protection of Arab property, assets and property rights in Israel and called once again on Israel to render all facilities and assistance to the Secretary-General to implement this.

Under its flagship agenda item on decolonization, the Assembly adopted a text on “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples: eradicating colonialism in all its forms and manifestations” (document A/79/23, chap. XIII draft resolution XX). It drew 113 votes in favour to none against, with 63 abstentions.

According to the text, the Assembly condemned in the strongest terms the crimes committed during the colonial era, and called upon donor countries and multilateral organizations, among others, to give utmost consideration to the needs of Non-Self-Governing Territories and other territories that have not yet attained independence in accordance with General Assembly resolution 1514 (XV) and subsequent relevant resolutions. By a further provision, it decided to advance discussions aimed at declaring 14 December as an annual International Day against Colonialism in All Its Forms and Manifestations.

It also adopted a text on information from Non-Self-Governing Territories transmitted under Article 73(e) of the Charter of the United Nations, which requested that administering Powers regularly transmit to the Secretary-General statistical and other information relating to the economic, social and educational conditions in their Territories (document A/79/427). It drew 176 votes in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 4 abstentions (France, Liberia, Paraguay, United Kingdom).

Also under that agenda item, the Assembly adopted a text on economic and other activities which affect the interests of the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories (document A/79/428), by which it expressed concern about activities aimed at exploiting the natural and human resources of the Territories to the detriment of their inhabitants. It drew 178 votes in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 3 abstentions (France, Liberia, United Kingdom).

Also adopted by a recorded vote were texts on “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples” (document A/79/23) — 136 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States), with 43 abstentions, as well as implementation of that Declaration by the specialized agencies and international institutions associated with the United Nations (document A/79/429) — 129 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 52 abstentions, and dissemination of information on decolonization (document A/79/23) — 178 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States), with 1 abstention (France).

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted a resolution on offers by Member States of study and training facilities for inhabitants of Non-Self-Governing Territories (document A/79/430), as well as resolutions concerning the questions of American Samoa, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, French Polynesia, Guam, Montserrat, New Caledonia, Pitcairn, Saint Helena, Tokelau, Turks and Caicos Islands, the United States Virgin Islands and Western Sahara. It adopted a decision on Gibraltar (document A/79/431).

The Fourth Committee is also tasked with the agenda item concerning information, under which the Assembly adopted, without a vote, two draft resolutions, (document A/79/426), relating to the global media landscape as well as United Nations communications.

Draft resolution A on information in the service of humanity had the Assembly urge all countries, organizations of the United Nations system and others to cooperate and interact, with a view to reducing existing disparities in information flows by increasing assistance for the development of communications infrastructures and capabilities in developing countries.

Draft resolution B, regarding UN global communications policies and activities condemned unequivocally all attacks, reprisals and violence against journalists and media workers. It also requested the Secretary-General to continue to exert all efforts to ensure that publications and other information services of the Secretariat, including the UN website, the UN News Service and UN social media accounts, contain comprehensive, balanced, objective and equitable information in all official languages.

Further terms requested the Department of Global Communications to make specific efforts to raise awareness about misinformation and disinformation, considering the impact of artificial intelligence, and propose ways to address that challenge in line with international human rights law, within existing resources. It encouraged the Department to establish and strengthen partnerships with new and traditional media to address hate speech narratives and promote tolerance, non-discrimination, pluralism and freedom of opinion and expression.

Turning to texts on outer space (document A/79/421), a draft decision appointing Latvia to the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space took a recorded vote of 151 in favour to 6 against (Belarus, Chad, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria), with 7 abstentions (Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Iran, Mozambique, Sri Lanka), while another by which Djibouti would become a new member of the Outer Space Committee was adopted without a vote. Also adopted without a vote were resolutions on international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space and on the International Year of Asteroid Awareness and Planetary Defence, 2029.

Also acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted the text on comprehensive review of special political missions (document A/79/425), on University for Peace (document A/79/419), effects of atomic radiation (document A/79/420) and a draft decision concerning the Fourth Committee’s proposed programme of work for the eightieth session (document A/79/432).

Speaking in explanation of position after action, Argentina’s delegate said his country has the right to interpret all references to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development according to its national position. He also expressed reservations on all paragraphs that go against the principles of the protection of life, freedom and private property, saying his Government understands gender as referring to masculine and feminine sexes.

Reports of the Sixth Committee (Legal)

Nathaniel Khng (Singapore), Rapporteur of the Sixth Committee, introduced that body’s reports addressing the 25 substantive and three procedural agenda items that the Assembly allocated to the Committee. These reports contained the draft texts the Committee recommended to the General Assembly for adoption, falling under three headings corresponding to the Organization’s priorities in the legal sphere. These include the promotion of justice and international law; drug control, crime prevention and combating international terrorism; and organizational, administrative and other matters.

“The outcomes of this session of the Sixth Committee will serve to further the General Assembly’s mandate relating to the progressive development of international law and its codification, and the purposes and principles of the United Nations,” he observed. Spotlighting delegations’ efforts to explore avenues for compromise and “push the boundaries of their flexibility”, he reported that the Committee was able to uphold its tradition of decision-making by consensus.

The General Assembly adopted without a vote the resolution contained in the Committee’s report on “Criminal accountability of United Nations officials and experts on mission” (document A/79/466). During the Sixth Committee’s debate on that item, speakers stressed that improved collaboration between the UN and national jurisdictions could address investigative loopholes. The need for a “zero-tolerance” policy for sexual exploitation and abuse committed by peacekeeping personnel was emphasized, along with the importance of States’ exercise of prosecutorial jurisdiction when such a crime occurs.

Adopting without a vote the three resolutions contained within the eponymous report on the fifty-seventh session of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) (document A/79/467) — concerning that report, as well as model laws on warehouse receipts and automated contracting — the General Assembly welcomed the Commission’s efforts to develop and modernize international trade law and build States’ capacities in an increasingly digitized and interconnected global economy.

Also adopted without a vote was the resolution “United Nations Programme of Assistance in the Teaching, Study, Dissemination and Wider Appreciation of International Law” (document A/79/468). In their annual debate on this topic on 1 November, Sixth Committee delegates hailed the Programme as indispensable for providing legal training and promoting strong international cooperation. Highlighting the thousands of applications to the Programme’s regional training workshops and the millions of users of its Audiovisual Library, many speakers called for expanded funding. Harold Adlai Agyeman (Ghana), Chair of the Programme’s Advisory Committee, emphasized that continuing legal education is imperative as “the headwinds of unilateralism threaten to dismantle the established norms and values that have held together our international order over the past 79 years”.

The resolution on the International Law Commission’s seventy-fifth session was then adopted by the General Assembly without a vote (document A/79/469). Commencing the seven days of meetings on the Commission’s work, which began on 21 October, Marcelo Vázquez-Bermúdez (Ecuador), Chair of the International Law Commission, noted that the Commission’s seventy-fifth session had been productive despite its reduced duration due to the UN’s liquidity crisis. “The Commission and the Sixth Committee have a shared interest in the progressive development of international law and its codification, which goes beyond the founding of the United Nations,” he pointed out, adding that this year’s debate provided a useful framework for enriching the Commission’s work products.

The General Assembly, adopting without a vote the resolution “Crimes against humanity” (document A/79/470), decided to launch the process of codifying into an international binding agreement the International Law Commission’s 2019 draft articles on the prevention and punishment of crimes against humanity. This historic text, reflecting two resumed sessions in 2023 and 2024, as well as formal and informal discussions during the seventy-ninth session, was finally approved following deliberations that lasted throughout the Committee’s final meeting on 22 November. Applauding the hard-won consensus on the resolution, delegates that day underscored that the future convention would close a glaring gap in international law.

Speaking in explanation of position after action, the representative of the Russian Federation noted that there is no gap in international law in this area; rather, she pointed to the lack of political will to use the existent legal framework. “In the absence of consensus, even the most laudable initiatives would be consigned to serving the interests of specific groups of States,” she added. While dissociating from consensus on the text, she noted that her delegation is not refusing to work on a future convention in this area.

Also adopted without a vote was the resolution “Status of the Protocols Additional to the Geneva Convention of 1949 and relating to the protection of victims of armed conflicts” (document A/79/471). The topic had been hotly debated in both the Committee’s debates on 5 and 6 November and the resolution’s introduction on 22 November. Sweden’s representative, coordinator for the draft text, reported that after weeks of negotiations and, given the time constraints and the Committee’s long-standing tradition of consensus, she opted for a technical rollover.

Speaking in explanation of position after action, the representatives of Israel and the Russian Federation — also speaking for Belarus, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Nicaragua — dissociated from consensus on the resolution’s preambular paragraphs that reference the International Criminal Court.

The General Assembly then adopted without a vote the resolution “Consideration of effective measures to enhance the protection, security and safety of diplomatic and consular missions and representatives” (document A/79/472). Sixth Committee speakers, during their debates on 1 and 4 November, spotlighted violations of consular premises — including the representative of Iran pointing to Israeli air strikes on his country’s diplomatic premises in Damascus.

Also adopted without a vote today was the resolution “Report of the Special Committee on the Charter of the United Nations and on the Strengthening of the Role of the Organization” (document A/79/473). The Sixth Committee, during its annual debate, heard from Ahmed Ghanem-Ali, Chief of the Security Council Practices and Charter Research Branch regarding the Repertoire of the Practice of the Security Council, and from Arnold Pronto, Director of Office of Legal Affairs on the Repertory of Practice of United Nations Organs. The Chair of the Charter Committee noted that only one chapter of the Charter Committee’s report had been adopted, due to a lack of consensus on incorporating key elements into the report.

The General Assembly next adopted, without a vote, the resolution “The rule of law at the national and international levels” (document A/79/474). During its annual debate on 17 and 18 October, the Sixth Committee heard from Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, who introduced the Secretary-General’s report. When rule of law functions well, it provides a sense of stability and security, she noted. However, when it breaks down, “we are painfully reminded of its vital importance and fragility”, she observed, adding that by adopting the Pact for the Future, leaders were committing to ensuring justice for all.

As well adopted without a vote was the resolution “The scope and application of the principle of universal jurisdiction” (document A/79/475). During its debate on 15 and 16 October, some Sixth Committee speakers spotlighted the practice of non-African States applying the principle of universal jurisdiction to Africans outside of multilateral processes and without the consent of African States. Heard throughout the two meetings was that national courts bear the primary responsibility to investigate and prosecute serious crimes and that jurisdiction should only be exercised when a State is unable or unwilling to exercise its own.

Turning to “Protection of persons in the event of disasters” (document A/79/476), the General Assembly adopted a resolution, without a vote, in which it decided to hold a conference to elaborate an international convention on this ever-more-pressing topic. Meeting on 4 and 7 October, Sixth Committee speakers stressed that the International Law Commission’s draft articles offered a framework on which to build such an international convention in a world experiencing increasing floods, hurricanes and droughts.

The General Assembly then adopted, without a vote, the resolution “Measures to eliminate international terrorism” (document A/79/477). During meetings on 2 and 3 October, speakers grappled with how to effectively marshal national and regional efforts and engage international law to address this phenomenon in a world that looks far different than the one they confronted one year ago. The evolution of new and emerging terrorist threats was highlighted, alongside a warning that terrorism should not be used as a pretext to interfere in States’ domestic affairs.

Also adopted without a vote was a draft decision contained in the report “Revitalization of the General Assembly” (document A/79/491). By that decision, the General Assembly noted that the Sixth Committee will start its work during the eightieth session on 6 October 2025. The Assembly then took note of the Sixth Committee’s report on “Programme planning” (document A/79/492).

The General Assembly then adopted, without a vote, the resolution “Report of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country” (document A/79/479). During the Sixth Committee’s consideration of the report on 4 November, that Committee’s Chair highlighted Member States’ concerns regarding the inappropriate treatment of certain high-ranking officials by the host country. Responding to calls for arbitration in this context, the representative of the United States reported that 99 per cent of visas were issued for the General Assembly’s high-level week.

Further, the General Assembly adopted, without a vote, 10 draft decisions to defer, to its eightieth session, requests for observer status for the following entities: Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (document A/79/480); Eurasian Economic Union (document A/79/481); Community of Democracies (document A/79/482); Ramsar Convention on Wetlands Secretariat (document A/79/483); Global Environment Facility (document A/79/484); International Organization of Employers (document A/79/485); International Trade Union Confederation (document A/79/486); Boao Forum for Asia (document A/79/487); International Parliamentarians’ Congress (document A/79/488); and the Regional Anti-Corruption Initiative (document A/79/489).

Lastly, the General Assembly adopted, without a vote, the draft resolution granting observer status for the International Coffee Organization (document A/79/490). Introducing the text to the Sixth Committee on 15 October, Brazil’s representative — opining on the importance of coffee — noted: “At the United Nations, it is a fixture, a reliable companion and a savoury elixir for overcoming stumbling blocks in negotiations.” He added: “How many deals were closed over coffee at the Delegates Lounge?”

NEW – Follow real-time meetings coverage on our LIVE blog.