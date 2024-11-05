Urging States to Bolster Efforts in Achieving Development Goals, General Assembly Points to Imbalance among Nations, Conflicts, Heavy Debt

The General Assembly today took up the Economic and Social Council’s report, with Member States emphasizing the need to boost efforts toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and concluded the Assembly’s debates on the Human Rights Council and revitalization of the work of the 193‑member organ.

Economic and Social Council President Paula Narváez Ojeda introduced the body’s report for its 2024 session (document A/79/3), emphasizing that this year was a period of consolidation of priority issues “especially when it comes to the intersection between development, peace and humanitarian action”.

“Conflicts and disasters have led to a staggering increase in humanitarian needs,” she added, stressing that the transition from humanitarian assistance to reconstruction and development is particularly important in post-conflict situations. Sustainable peace depends on implementation of development projects that are going to foster inclusive resilience and local economic growth.

“The Council aims to ensure that diverse voices are heard and that we fulfil the commitment to leave no one behind,” she went on to say. This need for inclusivity was reflected in the Council’s Youth Forum. “In 2024, we involved a record number of young people from all over the world who shared their views and concerns and proposals to achieve the SDGs and their vision for the future,” she added.

For the first time, the Council also incorporated elements of utmost importance for financing, including the impact of international coercive measures as well as the effects of rapid technological change such as artificial intelligence (AI).

She also touched on a multi-stakeholder Council meeting that highlighted the link between science and policy and provided an area for innovative dialogue between the private sector and civil society. “This forum not only facilitated the creation of networks of collaboration and exchange of knowledge, but it also promoted development transference and the dissemination of technology that have the potential to accelerate achievement of the SDGs,” she said.

In the ensuing debate, several delegates touched on the work of the Council, with the delegate from Maldives urging more inclusion in global platforms, especially in the Council “where decisions directly impact our future”. Imbalances faced by many small island developing States, especially on debt service over foreign investment or climate finance “stifles growth and highlights the need for an urgent overhaul of the global financial architecture”. For these States, therefore, immediate climate finance is not optional but “a matter of survival”.

“To achieve economic and social development goals, South-North cooperation must be promoted in the transfer of technology and knowledge,” echoed Tunisia’s delegate, adding that the upcoming fourth International Conference on Financing for Development will present opportunities to “learn lessons and take steps to restructure the global financial architecture”. Developing countries need a “fairer and more sustainable global economic order”. Because outcomes of the Summit of the Future represent “the last opportunity to revive universal values, revitalize multilateralism and strengthen our capacity to address common challenges”, he called for establishment of mechanisms to evaluate and follow up on their implementation.

The representative of the Russian Federation expressed support for ongoing efforts to hold high-level segments and meetings of the Council in person. He noted that members of the Council bureau for the 2025 session should, when planning its programme of work, be “strictly guided” by mandates agreed in UN documents and adhere to the principle of consensus, considering the opinions of Member States. He underscored the critical role of the UN’s regional economic commissions, calling for them to “continue to be recognized”.

Speakers also emphasized the urgency they feel in meeting the SDGs, with Angola’s delegate underscoring that the Council’s role is “at the heart” of the United Nations system to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development — namely, economic, social and environmental. The Council is essentially the main forum to foster debate and innovative thinking, forge consensus on ways forward and coordinate efforts to achieve internationally agreed goals, he said.

“We are all very aware that implementation of the 2030 Agenda [for Sustainable Development] is inhibited by an international context of uncertainty, compounded by the shocks of war, destabilization and increased fragility,” said Poland’s speaker. Yet despite major setbacks to global development this year, the Council system delivered on its main objectives, provided key policy advice and helped coordinate the work of the UN system at the country level.

Algeria’s speaker called for more strategic and impactful relationships to expedite implementation of the 2030 Agenda. Force multipliers like technologies that accelerate progress in achieving the UN economic and social order must also be considered. For the success of these 2030 Agenda goals, he continued, international development cooperation must be adapted to the evolving global landscape and Member States’ changing needs and priorities. “Developed countries must also fulfil their commitment to financing development, technological transfer and technical assistance to African countries,” he stressed, further strongly advocating enhanced partnership between the UN’s Economic and Social Council and the African Union.

For Canada’s speaker, given the few years before 2030, “the urgency of accelerating our efforts cannot be overstated”. He added that, because 80 per cent of the SDGs still need to be placed on track, “ECOSOC’s [Economic and Social Council] role is pivotal in ensuring that no one is left behind in this final push”. Underscoring the need for the Council’s strengthened engagement with the Peacebuilding Commission and international financial institutions and multilateral development banks, he called for some of the Council’s work to be streamlined to allow delegates to focus on “a smaller but more impactful set of meetings”.

Other countries highlighted their country’s specific achievements and challenges when meeting the SDGs.

“By lifting 250 million people out of poverty in India, we have demonstrated that sustainable development can be successful,” India’s delegate said. “India has walked the walk,” he added. India was the first among the Group of 20 nations to fulfil its Paris commitments on green energy. India will continue to deeply invest in the work and activities of the Council, he said, as it continues to consistently contribute towards sustainable development, poverty eradication and social equity.

Underscoring the need to protect her country’s environment and strengthen its resilience to natural disasters and other ecological risks, Guinea’s representative urged the international community to assist her nation in preserving its natural heritage. She highlighted youth migration as “another major concern” which requires “more concerted reflection and coordinated action in order to meet the related challenges”. She urged societies to create conducive conditions for youth development, including access to quality education and training, the creation of decent jobs and the development of adequate infrastructure.

In other matters, the Assembly concluded its debates on the report of the Human Rights Council, which kicked off Friday, 1 November (See Press Release GA/12651), and its debate on “Revitalization of the work of the General Assembly” which began Monday, 4 November (See Press Release GA/12652).