As World Increasingly Embraces Nuclear Energy for Peaceful Use, General Assembly Also Hears Speakers’ Concerns over Safety, Risk of Disaster in Conflict Zones

Delegates Adopt International Atomic Energy Agency’s 2023 Report, Reaffirming Strong Support for Intergovernmental Forum’s Key Safeguard Role

The General Assembly held its annual debate today on nuclear energy in which the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says interest across the globe is growing for myriad purposes such as electricity generation and water desalination – while Member States debated over pockets of nuclear safety concern from Ukraine to Iran and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Adopting a text containing the IAEA’s 2023 report (document A/79/L.7), the Assembly reaffirmed its backing for the Agency’s role in assisting the development and practical application of atomic energy for peaceful uses, in technology transfer to developing countries and in nuclear safety, verification and security. “By adopting this draft resolution, the General Assembly will reaffirm its strong support for the work of the Agency and recognize the importance of the cooperation between the United Nations and the Agency,” said Ghana’s representative after introducing the text.

“The big shift in global attitude towards nuclear is already spurring policy changes and investment from Asia to the Americas,” said Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA Director General, in a statement to be issued to Member States as document A/79/266/Add. 1. In its outlook for global nuclear capacity for electricity generation, the Agency increased its projections for a fourth consecutive year. Developing countries, where electricity use is going to grow the most, must have the full choice of low carbon sources of energy. “Some countries are also looking to nuclear to provide drinking water via desalination,” he added. Financing remains a challenge, but the private sector and multilateral development banks can help by realizing the potential of nuclear bankability.

“The bottom line is that nuclear power plants and the electricity infrastructure crucial to keeping them safe should not become part of the theatre of war,” Mr. Grossi said, referring to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. Zaporizhzhia remains at the “front lines of the war”, he said, warning that the regular explosions, drone attacks, gunfire and repeated interruptions of external power supply increase the risk of a nuclear accident.

Turning to Iran, he expressed concern that significant safeguard issues remain outstanding after several years. “Though we appear to have reached an impasse, my correspondence so far with Iran’s new government has been constructive,” he added, emphasizing that it is critical that the Agency through its verification activities in that country, be able to provide credible assurances that Tehran’s nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful. He also called the continuation of the nuclear programme of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea a “clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions” and welcomed Syria’s renewed engagement with the Agency in relation to the unresolved safeguards issues “after 15 years of stagnation”.

Mr. Grossi went on to underscore a win for the Agency, noting that five years ago, women represented less than 30 per cent of the Agency; today, they have surpassed 48 per cent. “Improving the gender balance in nuclear not only benefits women, but also the sector,” he added. Failure would cause bottlenecks that prevent nuclear science and technology from supporting lives and livelihoods across the world.

...