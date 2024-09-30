Leaders Call for More Just Global Order, Equitable Resource Distribution, as General Assembly Concludes Its Debate

‘There Cannot be War in Lebanon, Full Stop’, Underlines Foreign Minister, Noting that Suffering on All Sides Must End

Ministers and delegates emphasized the need for a just global order, equitable resource distribution and global financial reform, while decrying the ongoing unilateral actions that undermine the dignity and development of poorer nations as they concluded the annual high-level general debate.

Since 26 September, Heads of State and Government, as well as ministers, took the rostrum, taking stock of the state of the world as the General Assembly launched its seventy-ninth session.

Philémon Yang (Cameroon), President of the General Assembly for the current session, delivered closing remarks, noting that, in the general debate, the organ heard from 190 Member States, including contributions from 71 Heads of State and 53 Ministers. However, it was disappointing and unacceptable that only about 10 per cent of the speakers were women, he noted. “This glaring disparity speaks to a deeper issue that we cannot ignore,” he said, underlining the need to “do far better on gender equality”.

Drawing attention to the extremely dramatic escalation of violence between Israel and Hizbullah in Lebanon, he urged: “The world must not allow an all-out war to happen in this volatile region.” Calling on all parties — Israel, Hamas and Hizbullah — to urgently conclude a ceasefire, he said that all States supplying weapons to the region must desist from such actions. “No sustainable peace will be achieved militarily,” he asserted.

Echoing the call for de-escalation, Mélanie Joly, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada, said: “There cannot be war in Lebanon. Full stop.” “The suffering — on all sides — must end,” she stressed, urging Israel and Hizbullah to accept an immediate ceasefire. Highlighting the issue of gender equality, she called it “unacceptable” that “for nearly 80 years, no woman has occupied the position of Secretary-General”. She said that the next leader of the United Nations must be a woman, expressing hope that delegates at the General Assembly in 2025 will address Madam President. “We, women, have the right to be equal in everything: education, in employment and every other opportunity,” she stressed.

“We will not be silent ever. We denounce and condemn the genocide that the Government of Israel and its ‘First World’ allies have committed, commit and continue to commit against the glorious people of Palestine, against the courageous people of Lebanon and against so many other brave, valiant, dignified people,” said Valdrack Ludwing Jaentschke Whitaker, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua. Underscoring the scourge of climate change on the developing countries, he voiced solidarity with all countries and peoples “affected by barbarism and the brutality which was unleashed and is being unleashed against our Mother Earth and our resources”. Climate change is none other than selfishness and the pillaging of our earthly resources, he added.

Elaborating further on the destructive impacts of climate change, Seán Fleming, Minister of State of Ireland, pointed out that those who have contributed least to climate change are among the most vulnerable to its impacts. “We need collective action, at speed and at scale, to avert the most catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis,” he said, adding that Ireland’s international development budget is at record levels and, per capita, it is one of the strongest providers of humanitarian assistance.

Among the delegates who emphasized the impact of external actions and lack of global cooperation on the growth and prosperity of nations was Albert Shingiro, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of Burundi, who said: “We condemn all those who attach political conditions to development aid while at the same time forgetting that the world is multipolar.” Unilateral measures destroy the social fabric of countries they are imposed upon, he said, noting that the only path towards true independence requires economic independence. Pointing out the Government’s plan to put the country on track to be a developed country by 2060, he added: “Peace without development is a mere pipe dream.”

Addressing the exploited peoples — peoples left behind — Bakary Yaou Sangaré, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Nigeriens Abroad of Niger, said that it is not the affluent countries that will be finding solutions for them. “I affirm that these solutions are within us — they consist in refusing to demean ourselves by begging for aid,” he emphasized, calling for partnerships in which natural resources are paid for at the price that they deserve. “My country is willing to sign partnership agreements with foreign investors based on the principle of win-win cooperation while respecting the dignity of our peoples, which have until now been left behind,” he said.

Several leaders also highlighted inequalities in the global financial architecture that disproportionately benefits wealthier nations and leaves developing countries struggling to access financial resources.

The representative of Sri Lanka said that many developing countries face a debt crisis that prevents sustainable development. “It is a fact that financing challenges remain at the heart of the sustainable development crisis,” he added, calling for reform of the global financial architecture and a more equitable way to address debt.

Adding to that, the representative of Rwanda stressed that African countries and other marginalized regions have for too long borne “the brunt of global economic shocks without sufficient support from the international community”. “Security is not only achieved by silencing the guns — it is also achieved by building a fit-for-purpose global governance system,” he said, adding that reform of multilateral financial institutions is complementary to the reform of the Security Council, as both are crucial for creating a more equitable and effective global governance system.

Statements

BASSAM SABBAGH, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria , noting that tensions internationally have reached a boiling point, pointed out the “disgraceful use of modern technologies as deadly tools to sow death and destruction”. He accused some countries of draining resources, stealing and imposing unilateral coercive measures that “impoverish and destroy”, instead of investing in achieving sustainable development for all. Painting a grim picture of Syria’s suffering over the past decade — terrorism, economic blockades and media incitement — he said the country continued its war on terrorism while providing for its people. Pointing out the failure of the Security Council to end the ongoing Israeli occupation of the Arab territories since 1967, including the Syrian Golan, he said that it has “revealed the true intentions of the collective West”. “It is a damning proof that the United States has prevented the Council from fulfilling its responsibility,” he said.

He condemned the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and attempts to liquidate United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), adding: “We stress the need to hold Israel accountable for the war crimes it is committing”. Sounding alarm over the unpredictable consequences of the “unfettered by any restrictions” Israeli aggression — with attacks on Syria and Lebanon — he committed to recovering the occupied Syrian Golan, which “is an occupied Syrian territory”. Accusing “certain Western countries” of their interference in Syria, particularly the United States’ illegal military presence and support for separatist groups, as well as the looting of Syria’s natural resources, he demanded “the immediate, full and unconditional lifting of unilateral coercive measures as they amount to a collective punishment of people and a form of economic terrorism”.

Outlining Syria’s reconstruction efforts, he highlighted the fight against terrorism, pursuit of national reconciliation, facilitation of humanitarian access and support for the return of refugees, while putting a special emphasis on the country’s engagement with the relevant political initiatives as well as on the path of dialogue, diplomacy and international cooperation. As Syria “heals the wounds”, he stated that the success of these efforts requires “the collective West to stop politicizing humanitarian work and linking it to political conditionality”. Calling for a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction, he urged Israel to disarm its nuclear arsenal.

VALDRACK LUDWING JAENTSCHKE WHITAKER, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua , warned that the world is not on a journey to peace. “Every day, we lose heart, we lose our soul,” he added. “We will not be silent ever. We denounce and condemn the genocide that the Government of Israel and its ‘First World’ allies have committed, commit and continue to commit against the glorious people of Palestine, against the courageous people of Lebanon and against so many other brave, valiant, dignified people,” he went on to say. Nicaragua will not yield to brutality. “We will never be silent,” he stressed, also reiterating: “We denounce and condemn the aggressions against Syria, Iran and against all other great peoples in their struggles.”

Nicaragua would defend the principles of sovereignty and independence, the legitimate models of institutions and “our models of self-governance”, he went on to say. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with all countries and peoples affected by barbarism and the brutality which was unleashed and is being unleashed against our Mother Earth and our resources that is causing what we know today as climate change,” he said. Climate change is none other than selfishness and the pillaging of our earthly resources. That pillaging has created myriad disasters, “disasters which are not natural”, disasters which require climate justice, “disasters that have been imposed upon us by selfish slave masters”.

To the invaders and interventionists “that are dressed in sheepskin, that have the faces of wolves … we say we are people rich in culture, resources and community models”, he said. “We will not allow ourselves to be converted into needy beggars because we’re not beggars and will not allow you to pretend that we are just because you want to be falsely kind and generous,” he continued. ALBA, or the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America, is a triumphant alliance. Nicaragua stands together with Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia and Honduras, among others, he said, also expressing his support for the Russian Federation “in its major struggles against the beast of fascism”, and China, “a country that teaches us so much”.

OSMAN SALEH MOHAMMED, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Eritrea , recalled that maintenance of global peace was the main objective of the League of Nations following the First World War. Twenty-five years later, the United Nations was established for the same goal. However, as the world was plunged into the era of the cold war, culminating in the collapse of the former Soviet bloc, a “precarious unipolar order” was born, which represented the revival of policies of colonialism, slavery and resource theft. Such policies of “containment”, created by the unipolar order can be seen in Ukraine, he said, noting that they are also used against China for similar gains, while those that wield the strategy “portend to global peace”.

In his region, the same policies stifle the Palestinian cause and may trigger a wider regional war. Other conflicts on the African continent under similar pretexts only serve to maintain colonial slavery. Meanwhile, burgeoning protests movements are stifled in Europe and the United States and traditional coalitions fragment, revealing the dysfunctionality of the “new unipolar order”. The maintenance of global peace through a just global order has not been achieved. The response must not be “despondency”, he said, rather a redoubling of efforts to obtain those cherished goals. Addressing the “predicament of the Eritrean people which epitomizes in all respects the typical ordeal of other peoples” he recalled that three generations were doomed to pay preciously mainly because the Dulles brothers found that Eritrea did not serve the United States’ strategic interest. Even following their independence in 1991, nation-building was sabotaged by those same Powers by instigating border conflicts to destabilize his country.

The economic damage and loss incurred was enormous. Worse, in 2009, Eritrea was subjected to unjustified sanctions. Unilateral measures and statecraft still plague the region, he added. Eritrea’s situation “is only the tip of the iceberg” he said, noting that problems imposed upon other peoples in African countries, Latin America, Asia and Europe are also severe, he said, calling for the lifting of unilateral coercive measures on countries including Cuba, Venezuela and Zimbabwe. The Charter of the United Nations must reckon with the actions of the hegemonic Powers imposing a “law of the jungle” on the world, preventing its people from thriving, through the installation of a new global order guaranteeing peace and stability. The current global situation shows that this cannot be left to chance, he urged, adding that “the forces of hegemony must also be made accountable for their crimes for the dispensation of justice”.

BAKARY YAOU SANGARÉ, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Nigeriens Abroad of Niger , welcomed the participation of Palestine and expressed hope that its presence will constitute a decisive step towards the emergence of a free, independent and sovereign Palestinian State, living in peace with its neighbours and within its 1967 borders. He also lamented the situation in Lebanon and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. “Every year we engage in the ritual of lamenting the situation of poor countries and pleading for a more equitable world, but are forced to observe that we are holding too many meetings and taking too little action — we are stagnating,” he stressed, adding that poor countries see what is happening: “The rich are lining their pockets with our resources, continuing to support corrupt and subservient regimes — regimes that rig elections and plunge their people into total suffering.” He addressed the exploited peoples — peoples left behind — to tell them that it is not the affluent countries that will be finding solutions for them. “I affirm that these solutions are within us — they consist in refusing to demean ourselves by begging for aid,” he emphasized, calling for partnerships in which natural resources are paid for at the price that they deserve and benefits invested for a population.

“It is in this spirit that my country is using its own funds to address the damages and humanitarian crisis caused by unprecedented flooding that occurred this year,” he noted, underscoring that they do not need any lessons about democracy. Reminding that the Liptako-Gourma Charter establishing the Alliance of Sahel States was signed on 16 September 2023 by the heads of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, he commended the creation of the Unified Force of the Alliance and the excellent coordination between its units, and he stressed that on 6 July 2024 the Alliance became a confederation, based on the three pillars of defence and security, diplomacy and development. “This new strategic framework for integration has the ultimate goal of becoming a federation — it boasts a wealth of natural resources to attain its goals,” he continued, highlighting that this wealth has caught the interest of certain Western powers that are financing and arming terrorist groups in order to destabilize the three countries.

“Niger reaffirms its strong condemnation of these hostile acts and rejects all forms of support for terrorism, especially the active and public support of Ukraine for the terrorist coalition that perpetrated a cowardly attack on Tinzawaten in Mali,” he stressed, also condemning the subversive actions and the new strategy of recolonization pursued by France, which trains, finances and arms terrorist groups in the Sahel. “My country is willing to sign partnership agreements with foreign investors based on the principle of win‑win cooperation while respecting the dignity of our peoples, which have until now been left behind,” he said, thanking the brotherly countries and his State’s friends Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo, Morocco, Turkey, the Russian Federation, China, Iran and all those who support Niger in its rebuilding process.

KARAMOKO JEAN MARIE TRAORE, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Burkina Faso , echoing the aspirations of the Sahelian society, underscored the need “to give life to our speeches through tangible actions”. He stated: “We must go beyond words to finally take action to usher in a fairer world, free from prejudices and stereotypes, which seek to treat certain people or certain parts of the planet as second class, condemned to wait in the prisons of isolation.” He rejected the reality, in which some countries are “at the mercy and whim” of Powers, which claim to be the only ones able to indicate the path that others must follow. He stressed the need to “refocus our efforts” and promote the well-being of populations and peoples by ensuring peace and security.

On the disastrous state of today’s world, he said that the reputation of multilateralism has been muted by the predatory actions of certain Member States. Calling for inclusive global governance and initiatives that will lead to shared prosperity, he said that remodelling political, administrative, economic and financial governance is pivotal. The people of Burkina Faso have decided to affirm their sovereignty, he said, noting their “significant success” in the fight against terrorism. The country has implemented visionary reforms marked by increased troops’ operational capabilities and reorganization of its fighting forces on the ground. As a result, nearly 70 per cent of Burkina Faso’s territory is now under State control compared to 40 per cent in 2022. This has enabled the resettlement of displaced populations and the reopening of schools. In less than two years, the reconquest actions have enabled over 700,000 people to return to their villages and nearly 1,500 schools to reopen their classes.

He further stressed that Burkina Faso is the victim of a defamation and smear campaign against its soldiers, who are accused of violating human rights without “the slightest smidge of evidence”. This propaganda aims to lower the morale of Burkina Faso’s compatriots and sabotage their legitimate struggle, he added. Spotlighting the “paradoxical attitude” demonstrated by Ukraine, he said that the country has confirmed its involvement in the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of the Malian defence and security forces in Mali in July 2023. Ukraine has confessed that it supports international terrorism — particularly in the Sahel — shining a light on the subversive activities it launches there. Against this backdrop, he recalled that on 16 September 2023, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger decided to create the alliance of Sahel States. “This is a military alliance for collective defence and mutual assistance to combat terrorism across our territory,” he asserted.

JEAN-CLAUDE GAKOSSO, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Congolese abroad of the Democratic Republic of the Congo , said that dealing with a “deadly spiral of overlapping crises and dangerous conflicts” together with existential challenges — the climate crisis, crippling debt burdens and the apocalyptic spectre of nuclear war — will require our human wisdom. He noted that all these challenges “reflect the irrepressible desire of some of us to dominate absolutely and to possess absolutely”, which should be eradicated completely. “Our world is in dire need of rediscovering peace. Otherwise, it is rushing towards its own perdition,” he warned, noting that peace is not an option, but an imperative, which “falls upon all of us”. In this context he highlighted the mediation efforts in Libya, led by President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso on behalf of the African Union, which will soon culminate in the signing of a reconciliation charter and lead to free democratic elections.

Turning to multilateralism, he underscored that the Security Council “must reflect our modern cosmopolitan world through a more just representation of the world’s peoples”. “The time has come for Africa to take its rightful place in the community of nations, to enter history from the front door and to eradicate medieval prejudices and obsolete stereotypes about Africa,” he stressed, demanding two seats among the permanent members of the Security Council with veto rights. Highlighting the existential threat of climate change, he urged taking action “here and now”. To this end, he emphasized the importance of universal reforestation as part of a broader strategy, which his delegation has presented as a draft resolution.

On the protracted blockade of Cuba, he said it has caused “unthinkable suffering to the innocent people” and called on the United States to turn the page on the painful history and abolish this “lingering phantom of the cold war”. In conclusion, he expressed hope for “the emergence of a peaceful humanity that turns its back on war and death” and which tirelessly combats “endemic poverty, which is ravaging developing countries, which is a real cancer upon our global society, which is one of the root causes of the frustration and violence, which is darkening the horizons of hope”.

AHMED ATTAF, Minister for Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of Algeria , expressed deep concern over increasing polarization in the international community and the accompanying absence of the role of the Security Council on the global stage. The ongoing genocide in Gaza and the recent spillover of the war into the wider region could not have happened if the international community had taken a firm stand on the Israeli settlement occupation. “The full membership of the State of Palestine in this Organization remains a crucial step towards the preservation of the two-State solution,” he stressed.

Algeria looks forward to ending colonization “which we see on the territory of the Western Sahara”, he said. Furthermore, he pledged to support the Secretary-General in his efforts to enable the two parties, Morocco and Frente POLISARIO, to resume the path of direct negotiations to reach a political solution. This will help guarantee the Saharawi people can exercise their inalienable right to self-determination. As for Libya, he called on the international community to address the scourge of foreign interference, which is sowing discord in that country.

Africa looks forward to the activation of African-led solutions to address the different crises and conflicts on the continent, he went on to say. It is important to correct historic injustices and have the continent assume its rightful place in the Security Council. Algeria reiterated its solidarity with the peoples and countries of the Sahel region. “We stress our firm belief that our security, stability and prosperity is part of the security, prosperity and stability of the neighbouring African region,” he said. He also noted that a representative of a certain country “attacked my country” with “language that should not be dignified with a reply”.

ALBERT SHINGIRO, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of Burundi , said that now, more than ever, countries act unilaterally, as if others do not count. “Solidarity has become a rare commodity at the moment we need it the most” he said, pointing out that all conflicts arise when others are denied their interests and there is a loss of trust through “geopolitical jostling and deliberate misinformation” polarizing countries and paralysing societies. “We condemn all those who attach political conditions to development aid while at the same time forgetting that the world is multipolar,” he said. Diversity is a mine of richness, he said, providing tools to accept the other, increasing a society’s potential to prosper, he stressed, adding that cultural diversity brings people together. However, the past 20 years have seen an instrumentalization of cultural values to sow division as they have been “placed on the front line of conflicts and used as a tool of division” and used to subjugate weakened societies.

Lamenting a fading spirit of compromise, he noted that every country has a role to play in addressing the challenges of our time. Meanwhile, unilateral measures destroy the social fabric of countries they are imposed upon. Worse, the promises of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development fall further out of reach, he said, calling on the international community to redouble efforts to meet existing needs, especially those of small island developing, least developed and landlocked developing countries to “leave no one behind”. Noting that Burundi is working to improve its quality of life, he said that the only path towards true independence requires economic independence. To that end, the Government has unveiled a plan to put the country on track to be a developed country by 2060. Through structural changes and a raft of other development plans, Burundi will be a country of peace with a competitive economy through mining and agriculture, in respect not only of its natural environment but also gender equity. “Peace without development is a mere pipe dream” he said.

Addressing terrorism in the region, he reaffirmed his country’s commitment to cooperating with partners, namely Somalia, the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to re-establish peace in the region. Burundi is increasingly affected by climate-related disasters despite its minimal contributions to greenhouse gases. Landslides, droughts, and the rising level of Lake Tanganyika cause food insecurity and the erosion of local ecosystems. Calling for increased climate financing to combat these disasters, he highlighted measures adopted as part of its climate change mitigation plans, including reforestation efforts — the “covered Burundi” initiative. Generally, human rights must respond to universality, non-selectivity and the rejection of double standards. In that vein, he called for the end of the so-called Special Rapporteur on Burundi’s mandate, a politically motivated project which creates tensions in the country. Finally, addressing the need for Security Council reform, he lamented that “unprecedented injustice is being done to Africa” and cannot continue. “The desire to perpetuate the exclusion of 1.2 billion inhabitants” from the table where some of the most important decisions are made is unacceptable, he said.

MÉLANIE JOLY, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada , underscoring that United Nations Headquarters is located on the traditional territory of the Lenape people, recalled that today, her country marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, commemorating Indigenous Peoples. “We recognize the pain caused by decades of abuse, negligence and racism,” she said, urging to commit to doing better and to rectifying the errors of the past in order to move forward together. “Often, the people who claim to speak for freedom are the same people who want the Government to decide who people can love, who they are or even what they can wear,” she observed, adding that in Afghanistan it has been taken to the extreme, as the Taliban continue to impose inhumane rules against women and girls. Last week, Canada joined Australia, Germany, the Netherlands and 22 other countries to hold Afghanistan accountable under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, she said, adding that: “The Taliban cannot make international law disappear through simple decrees.”

Turning to Haiti, she stressed that the world cannot sit idly by as people suffer. “Gang violence and unchecked corruption in Haiti have created a disaster for the population,” she noted, reminding that Canada has invested more than $100 million to support Haitians. As thousands have been killed in Israel, Gaza and Lebanon, including many Canadians, she said this is a senseless war that goes against the dignity of human beings. “The suffering — on all sides — must end,” she stressed, urging Israel and Hizbullah to accept an immediate ceasefire. “There cannot be war in Lebanon. Full stop,” she said. “Innocent Palestinians, women and children, cannot pay the price of defeating Hamas. It must end.” As violence against Palestinians by extremist settlers and expansion of settlements by Israel in the West Bank continue unabated, this is unacceptable, she emphasized, pledging to officially recognize the State of Palestine at the right time, when it is most conducive to building a lasting peace.

“Russia needs to get out of Ukraine now and the Ukrainian people have the right to be free from fear, free from aggression,” she continued, noting that many countries in the region and the hemisphere are wondering if they will be next. “Canada will not back down from its support for Ukraine,” she vowed, announcing that her country will host a conference co-organized with Norway and Ukraine on the human dimension of Ukraine’s 10‑point peace formula. “We will focus on the return of children to their families as well as deported civilians and prisoners of war,” she said. Observing that critics of the United Nations accuse it of incapability to solve the problems the world is currently facing, she stressed that the Organization is not perfect but progress is possible. “For nearly 80 years, no woman has occupied the position of Secretary-General — this is unacceptable,” she continued, stating that the next leader of this illustrious institution must be a woman and expressing hope that delegates at the Assembly in 2025 will address Madam President. “We, women, have the right to be equal in everything: education, in employment and every other opportunity,” she said.

SEÁN FLEMING, Minister of State of Ireland , highlighted the need to defend the universal nature of human rights and uphold the international legal order. In this context, he reiterated his country’s commitment to supporting the essential work of the International Court of Justice and called on all States to abide by its rulings. Likewise, the International Criminal Court — the cornerstone of the international criminal justice system — must be allowed to pursue its mandate without fear, he observed, condemning all attempts to intimidate or threaten the Court, its officials or those cooperating with it. Warning against the global backlash against the human rights of women and girls, he said that the gender persecution in Afghanistan stands out for its cruelty and must be denounced. Hard-won progress is threatened and even reversed in too many parts of our world. “We cannot accept this,” he stressed, noting that States’ commitment to gender equality must be non-negotiable.

He further underscored the need to address the unacceptable rise in attacks on the rights to life, liberty, and security of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex persons worldwide and condemn all forms of racism, intolerance and hatred, including antisemitism, anti-Muslim hatred and persecution of Christians. On the destructive impacts of climate change — the driver and multiplier of instability and conflict that “threatens us all” — he pointed out that those who have contributed least to climate change are among the most vulnerable to its impacts. “We need collective action, at speed and at scale, to avert the most catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis,” he said, adding that Ireland’s international development budget is at record levels and, per capita, it is one of the strongest providers of humanitarian assistance.

He further voiced concern over “the very real prospect” of a regional war in the Middle East, pointing to the spiralling violence in Lebanon. While Hizbullah has long been a malign actor in the region, massive and ongoing Israeli air strikes on densely populated areas are causing indiscriminate death of civilians and destruction on a vast scale, with hundreds of thousands forced to flee. “A ground war would be truly catastrophic,” he stated, calling on all parties to immediately de-escalate and on all States that have influence — including Iran — to use it constructively. Citing Israel’s response to the 7 October 2023 attacks as “completely disproportionate”, he stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and hostage release deal, followed by a massive surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Instead, we see an alarming escalation of the conflict, he observed, adding that “the violence and killing must stop”. He also reiterated Ireland’s commitment to holding the Russian Federation accountable for its actions in Ukraine and to bringing about a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in that country.

MANUEL JOSÉ GONÇALVES, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique , underscored the urgency in strengthening international cooperation to jointly face challenges and build a promising future. Expressing concern over the “tenuous” progress in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, he urged to mobilize resources for its financing as well as to reinforce mutually beneficial cooperation to respond to the threat of terrorism, poverty, conflicts and climate change. Turning to the reform of the Security Council, he joined the voices advocating for a permanent seat for Africa, thereby correcting the historical injustice. Commending the adoption of resolution 2719 (2023), he voiced hope that it will promote greater ownership of peace initiatives and ensure adequate, predictable and sustainable financing for the peace operations of the African Union.

Pointing out the “worrying” escalations of global conflicts, he said that safest path to end the war in Ukraine is to ensure dialogue between the parties. He called for the cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilians in the Middle East and underscored the importance of dialogue to restore peace and stability in Sudan. “Unilateralism is contrary to the multilateralism of the UN Charter,” he said, reiterating a call for the total lifting of unilateral cohesive measures imposed on Zimbabwe and Cuba.

Highlighting his country’s contribution to world peace and security as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, he underscored the efforts to combat terrorism undertaken by the Government of Mozambique. He voiced gratitude to the bilateral and multilateral partners who supported his country in the process of restoring peace and tranquillity to the victims as well as in the reconstruction of economic and social infrastructure in the terrorist-affected areas.

SHAKHBOOT NAHYAN AL NAHYAN, Minister of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates , called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza. “We must act wisely in response to the rapid developments threatening our region,” he stressed. On Sudan, he said the warring parties must stop the fighting immediately and permanently and allow sustainable access to humanitarian assistance. On Ukraine, he said, it is imperative to find a peaceful solution to end this conflict, which has increased global polarization, created refugees and affected global food security. “We continue to push for dialogue and de-escalation,” he added. Furthermore, he reiterated full support of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Moroccan Sahara region.

The United Arab Emirates is committed to helping to evacuate the wounded and sick and their families from Gaza, most of whom are children and cancer patients who receive treatment in the United Arab Emirates. He also urged the international community to take concrete steps towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-State solution. The State of Palestine, like every other nation, has fulfilled the requirements for full membership in this Organization.

He urged the need to reform the Security Council through a comprehensive effort, adding that this would restore the organ’s credibility and fulfil its mandate of maintaining international peace and security. “The deadliest wars in history did not break out overnight,” he went on to say, stressing the need to uphold the principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence. It is essential to coordinate regional and international efforts to “extinguish the sparks of conflict before they even start”. He also pledged the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to fighting climate change and harnessing the potential opportunities provided by advanced technologies.

The representative of Sri Lanka pointed out that many developing countries face a debt crisis that prevents their sustainable development. “It is a fact that financing challenges remain at the heart of the sustainable-development crisis,” he said, calling for reform of the global financial architecture and a more equitable way to address debt. Sri Lanka — an island nation — faces the additional threat of sea-level rise and, though the country has its own mitigation plan in place, only concerted international action can halt the underlying cause of global warming. Oceans, he added, should be free from geopolitical rivalry and pollution. For its part, Sri Lanka remains committed to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which respects the sustainable use of oceans and the sovereignty of coastal States. Finally, stating that developing countries will become tomorrow’s leading economies, he called for bolstered South-South cooperation which, though not a substitute for the Global North’s responsibilities under the Paris Agreement, can foster “sustainable development among us”.

The representative of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea said the world is faced with challenges with no exception to his country which, however, recorded valuable successes. “First, the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] Government puts it as the primary State policy to keep supplying the children under school age with dairy products and provide school children with essential stationary at the State’s expense,” he said, pledging that “in 10 years’ time, the world will witness a completely changed development of the DPRK”. Noting that the security landscape of the Korean Peninsula is becoming much more acute, as the United States and its allies have staged joint military exercises one after another, he stated: “Our nuclear weapons were just made and exist to defend ourselves.” Spotlighting that since last October, the indiscriminate massacre by Israeli authorities has claimed over 40,000 Palestinian civilian lives in Gaza, he said it is really shameful that such an act against humanity has persisted for one year. “This is entirely due to the patronage of the United States,” he emphasized. Turning to the Ukrainian situation, he said that Western countries are shifting the responsibility though it was the result of the eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and provision of lethal equipment to their ally.

The representative of Kiribati , urging reinvigorated multilateralism, said that the United Nations must remain the central platform for collective global action. And, to ensure that the Organization deals effectively with the new, complex challenges confronting humanity, the Security Council must be reformed. Turning to climate change, he underscored the need to “move beyond words to concrete actions”. Kiribati continues to grapple with the challenges posed by sea-level rise, which endanger its land and agriculture. Noting that adaptation and resilience-building are critical for low-lying atoll nations like Kiribati, he stressed that coastal protection remains a priority. And, while adaptative measures such as planting mangroves and demarcating seagrass continue, there must also be interventions in hard infrastructure such as resilient seawalls. On the profound significance of the ocean to his country’s culture and environment, he said that “the health of our marine ecosystem is intrinsically linked to our nation’s well-being and the well-being of future generations”.

The representative of Djibouti said that financial institutions must provide developing countries with greater subsidies and access to financing under favourable conditions. For its part, the UN must play a major role in global economic coordination, and its Economic and Social Council should continue to lead in identifying emerging challenges, promoting innovation and achieving economic, social and environmental integration in sustainable development. Djibouti has enacted several ambitious, multidimensional measures to mitigate the effects of climate change and to strengthen national resilience; however, climate and development financing continues to fall short. “The promise of paying out $100 billion per year has not been kept,” he said, adding: “It is urgent to re-establish trust by moving toward the swift disbursement of the billions of dollars that are needed.” He also expressed profound sadness over the suffering of the Palestinian people and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. On Sudan, he underscored the need to protect that State’s sovereignty.

The representative of Rwanda said that unity has rightfully been a central theme throughout this high-level week, as unity is central to addressing pressing issues, most of which transcend borders and national interests. “For too long, African countries and other marginalized regions have borne the brunt of global economic shocks without sufficient support from the international community,” he stressed. Recalling that after the genocide against the Tutsi in 1994, Rwandans found themselves at a crossroads, where they chose unity over division, he said his country is among the top contributors with deployment in missions across Africa, while there is the rising threat of radicalized insurgency in the Southern part of the continent, terrorism in the Sahel and the presence of State-sponsored genocidal militias right by Rwanda’s border. “Security is not only achieved by silencing the guns — it is also achieved by building a fit-for-purpose global governance system capable of quickly adapting to crises,” he said, adding that reform of multilateral financial institutions is complementary to the reform of the Security Council, as both are crucial for creating a more equitable and effective global governance system.

The representative of Ecuador highlighted the link between peace and development, noting that his country’s young Government stands ready to break with patterns of former Governments that had hampered progress. Building a future of better prosperity and peace requires combatting local and transnational organized crime and drug trafficking, he stressed. In that vein, Ecuador has started to combat the scourges, a move previous Governments had avoided. Acting nationally is not enough however, he said, calling for international support. He spotlighted the crisis in Venezuela, underscoring the importance of a State to respect the will of its people and condemning systematic human rights violations threaten regional stability. To date, 7.7 million Venezuelans have left their country in search of better lives, he said, highlighting the human trafficking risk that comes from increased migration. Safe and orderly migration is possible, but it requires support from the international community — not criminalization. Turning to climate change, he highlighted threatening droughts in Ecuador and its updated national biodiversity strategy. The fight against climate change requires co-responsibility within the international community, including financing and technology transfer, he said, urging that “the principle of shared but differentiated responsibility must not be undermined, in fact it should be strengthened”.

Closing Remarks

PHILÉMON YANG (Cameroon), President of the General Assembly , said that this year’s session showed the importance of multilateral cooperation in overcoming global challenges — from the climate crisis and poverty to global financial architecture and gender inequality. The Summit of the Future — marked by the adoption of the Pact for the Future and its annexes — aims to revitalize the multilateral system and international cooperation.

“While we are meeting in New York, violent conflicts are raging in Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan and Ukraine,” he said, noting that this is not an exhaustive list of the conflicts and crises affecting Member States. In the last few days, the world has seen an extremely dramatic escalation of violence between Israel and Hizbullah in Lebanon. Stressing that the escalation risks causing war in the entire region, he stated: “Peace in the Middle East is hanging delicately on a shoestring.” Thousands of people have lost their lives, many others have been displaced and infrastructure has been destroyed.

“The world must not allow an all-out war to happen in this volatile region,” he said, calling on all parties — Israel, Hamas and Hizbullah — to urgently conclude a ceasefire. And for all remaining hostages to be freed immediately and unharmed. He also called on all those with influence on the parties to demand an immediate ceasefire and dialogue. Moreover, he said, all States supplying weapons to the region must desist from such actions. “No sustainable peace will be achieved militarily,” he asserted, adding that negotiations and diplomatic solutions must take precedence over brutal force. Only a two-State solution can guarantee lasting peace and security for both the people of Israel and Palestine, and the rest of the region.

During the general debate, the Assembly heard from 190 Member States, including contributions from 71 Heads of State, 42 Heads of Government, six Vice-Presidents and Crown Princes, eight Deputy Prime Ministers, 53 Ministers, three Vice-Ministers, seven Chairs of delegations and three Observers. However, it was disappointing and unacceptable that only about 10 per cent of the speakers were women. “This glaring disparity speaks to a deeper issue that we cannot ignore,” he said, underlining the need to “do far better on gender equality”.

“Only through dialogue, listening and collective action can we find solutions that benefit all of us,” he said, noting that the theme of the seventy-ninth session — “Unity in diversity, for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for everyone, everywhere” — is not just a guiding principle but “a call to action”. With the aim of building a peaceful, just and dignified future for all, he declared: “Let us all move forward together with this spirit of unity and shared responsibility.”

Right of Reply

The representative of Egypt , in exercise of the right of reply, said that Ethiopia violated the cardinal rule of international law and undermined the principle of international borders. Ethiopia ought to realize that inventing fictional external enemies is nothing but a futile attempt meant to detract attention from Ethiopia’s many domestic challenges. Egypt, which is an ancient civilization, does not engage in political conduct of this nature. He called on Ethiopia to desist from threatening its neighbours and return to the African family as a contributor to peace and stability.

The representative of Iran said that the so-called “refugees” referred to in Albania’s statement on 27 September belong to the terror group “People’s Mojahedin Organization, or MKO”. Rejecting the disinformation in that statement, he called on Albania to either prosecute or extradite members of that cult and emphasized that failure to do so constitutes a threat to international peace and security. Further, he said that accusations of an Iranian cyberattack in Albania are unfounded. Next responding to the statement made by the representative of the United Arab Emirates, he said that Iran reiterates its sovereignty over Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs. While Iran has always pursued a policy of friendship towards its neighbours, he underscored that sovereignty over those islands is “non-negotiable”.

The representative of the Republic of Korea said the delegate of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea “demonized the United States and its allies to justify their pursuit of nuclear weapons”.

The representative of Morocco responded to the comments made earlier by Algeria’s representative, who stated that the Sahara needed to be decolonized. “Algeria needs to wake up from its sleep” as “it is still stuck in the cold war”, he said, adding that the Moroccan Sahara has been independent for 50 years. Algeria also accused Morocco of falsifying reality, he said, detailing “the reality the country does not want to see”, including the economic development in the Moroccan Sahara, which has the longest bridge in Africa, motorways, hospitals, universities and solar energy. On the terrorist threats in the Sahel-Sahara region, he said they are caused by Algeria, whose borders are full of terrorists and separatists.

The representative of the United Arab Emirates , in exercise of the right of reply, said that the three islands, Lesser and Greater Tunbs, and Abu Musa, are located in the Arabian Gulf. They are part and parcel of the United Arab Emirates. “Any Iranian claims will not change this reality,” she stressed. It is unacceptable for Iran to claim that this is an internal affairs issue. She went on to strongly reject the continued Iranian occupation of these three United Arab Emirates islands.

The representative of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea said that the Republic of Korea’s statement is an “affront to the sovereignty” of his country and “a high price” will be paid for it. The Republic of Korea’s active engagement with the United States brings the Korean Peninsula closer to crisis, he said, noting that it is impossible to live together as long as the United States exists. Moreover, repeated smear campaigns against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s human rights records continue at the UN but the Republic of Korea’s record is repugnant, he said, calling on the country to “clean up its human rights garbage at home”. No matter how desperately the Republic of Korea may try to disguise itself as a victim” no one will believe it anymore, he said, adding that his country will never acknowledge Security Council resolutions that run counter to its sovereignty and the UN Charter.

The representative of Algeria recalled that, since his country’s independence in 1962, it has proclaimed — at every UN General Assembly — “the inalienable right of self-determination of peoples still under colonial rule”. Noting that many States have referred to the issue of the Western Sahara in that forum, he asked why the representative of Morocco “mentioned the name of Algeria more than 20 times in 10 minutes”. He underscored that “colonialism — sooner or later — will end” and that the “legitimate rights of the Sahrawi people will undeniably be recognized”. The UN has begun this process of decolonization through the creation of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO). However, “that work is currently being choked by Morocco — the occupying Power — which uses all kinds of manoeuvres to postpone this referendum”, he said.

The representative of Morocco said that his statement “mentioned Algeria 20 times” — and not other countries — “because we are in a building where each country is free to express themselves and say what they want to say”. Stating that Algeria “is the source of our problems”, as it created and finances the Frente POLISARIO, he said that other countries are not doing this. He added that it is “unfortunate” that the Algerian representative is “falsifying the reality of the political process”.

The representative of Algeria asked — “if this territory of the Western Sahara is so unchangeably the property of Morocco” — why the International Court of Justice did not recognize this and why Morocco is willing to share it with neighbouring Mauritania. He also asked: “Why are you afraid of freely and frankly asking the population of Western Sahara what they feel?” He added that MINURSO is “waiting for authorization to organize this referendum for the good of the entire region”.

The representative of Ethiopia said that “Egypt is dumping arms in the region, the Horn of Africa, that could potentially fall in the hands of the terrorist groups, Al-Shabaab.” He also said that Egypt is still trying to stick to the colonial policy of monopolizing the waters of the Nile, while Ethiopia is known for respecting international principles.

The representative of Egypt said that Ethiopia is spreading instability in the Horn of Africa. On the transborder water sources, he underscored that his country will retain its rights to take any approach to protect its resources.