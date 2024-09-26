World ‘Heading in Wrong Direction,’ United Nations chief warns, as Speakers Seek Way Out of ‘Dark Shadow’ Cast by Nuclear Weapons

(Note: The full press release will be published at a later time.)

Their Total Elimination ‘Only Path’ to Guaranteeing Security, Delegates Say

Development and threats of use of nuclear weapons are reaching a high point that must be reversed for the good of future generations, speakers said today during the General Assembly’s annual high-level commemoration of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

“We are heading in the wrong direction entirely,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said. “Not since the worst days of the cold war has the spectre of nuclear weapons cast such a dark shadow. Nuclear sabre-rattling has reached a fever pitch. We have even heard threats to use a nuclear weapon.” This is while established norms over the spread of nuclear weapons are being eroded, he added.

These States “must stop gambling with humanity’s future,” the Secretary-General urged. They must honour their commitments, meet their disarmament obligations, and demonstrate the utmost transparency. He called on the Russian Federation and the United States to return to the process of nuclear arms reductions, with other nuclear-weapon States following in due course. “Disarmament and non-proliferation are two sides of the same coin. Progress in one spurs progress in the other.” He emphasized that the recently held Summit of the Future and the resulting Pact for the Future produced a new global commitment to revitalize the global disarmament regime. For the good of future generations, he said: “The time for the total elimination of nuclear weapons is now.”

Similarly, the President of the General Assembly, Philémon Yang (Cameroon), warned about the escalation of nuclear tension: “This is a time when nuclear blackmail has emerged, and some are recklessly threatening to unleash a nuclear catastrophe.” States are advancing their technology and reports say some may soon seek to increase their nuclear stockpiles. A growing nexus is being observed between nuclear weapons and outer and cyberspace, with technology such as artificial intelligence, multiplying the dangers.

The disarmament and non-proliferation regimes are being eroded, he said, and the disarmament forums are increasingly becoming venues for recriminations and consensus-breaking. “This simply cannot continue. We must step back from the nuclear precipice, and we must act now.” He called for States to resume dialogue, fully commit to preventing any testing and use of a nuclear weapon and accede to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The annual high-level meeting was held to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. Yet, today, around 12,100 nuclear weapons remain. The Day is an opportunity for the world community to reaffirm its commitment to global nuclear disarmament as a priority and educate the public and leaders on eliminating such arms. It aims mobilize new international efforts towards achieving a nuclear-weapon-free world.

What speakers say

Past examples show the dangers

States must uphold treaties

There are ways to make progress

In the day-long discussion, speakers presented warnings over the real impacts of nuclear weapons activities, urged commitment to treaties and asserted that elimination is possible.

The President of the Marshall Islands highlighted that, from 1946 to 1958, her country was subjected to 67 known atmospheric nuclear and thermonuclear weapons tests, poisoning its environment and devastating its people’s health. “The equivalent of 1.6 Hiroshima shots, every day, for 12 years.” There has been no apology. “No other people should ever bear the burdens of nuclear weapons detonations.” Yet, this is under grave threat. Her country’s warnings “seem again unheard by those with their finger on the button”. Likewise, the representative of the Solomon Islands said: “We in the Pacific put a human face to the agony of nuclear weapons.” “Sadly, external Powers continue to store and dump nuclear waste into our ocean,” he added. Two days ago, his country signed and ratified the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The representative of Nepal stressed that total elimination of nuclear weapons is the only guarantee against the use or threat of use of such arms; nuclear deterrence is neither acceptable nor legitimate. Echoing that view, Austria’s delegate said the world has relied on the arguably shaky assumptions of nuclear deterrence for far too long. “Recent research has shown that the consequences of a nuclear-weapon detonation would be even more severe than previously feared,” he reported, calling for deepened dialogue between policymakers and the global scientific community on this.

“Total elimination is a challenge”, the President of Fiji said regrettably. All States should commit to their obligations under the nuclear instruments and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Uganda, speaking for the Non-Aligned Movement, said slow progress towards nuclear disarmament highlights the urgent need for accountability through concrete, measurable and time-bound actions.

Kazakhstan’s delegate said his country is advocating for stronger international assistance to victims of nuclear testing. The representative of Iraq emphasized that there needs to be new negotiations for a legally binding instrument guaranteeing the non-use or non-threat of use of such weapons by nuclear States. Ecuador’s representative underlined that the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) needs to promptly come into force. A nuclear-weapons-free world is impossible “as long as it is possible to conduct nuclear tests”, he emphasized. The United States delegate called for multilateral steps to uphold the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), progress the CTBT’s entry into force and ban production of fissile-material weapons.

Some delegates noted past successes, including Libya’s, who recalled that, in 2003, his country decided to relinquish its nuclear weapons programme, adding: “These are weapons of destruction that have no constructive value.” The success of the UN Conference on Establishing a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Middle East Zone could be “a true success for the international community”, Egypt’s representative said. The diplomat of Qatar noted that her country updates and reviews non-proliferation legislation on a national level. During Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement between 2019 and 2023, it facilitated dialogue to achieve complete nuclear disarmament, its Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs said.

The representative of Honduras, speaking for the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), said: “It is well known that the countries of our region do not have nuclear weapons”, as they assumed their “historic commitment” when the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean, or the Treaty of Tlateloco, was opened for signature in 1967. “A commitment that we met rigorously,” he added.

...