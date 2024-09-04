Threat of Nuclear Weapons Use ‘Grave Danger That We Must Resist with All Our Might’, Disarmament Affairs Official Tells General Assembly

Despite progress made, the threat posed by nuclear weapons still looms unacceptably large, exacerbated by a world once again torn apart by conflict and strife, the President of the General Assembly warned today on the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

“On this day, 33 years ago, the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site in Kazakhstan — where the former Soviet Union conducted 456 nuclear tests — was permanently closed, marking a pivotal moment in the global effort to end unrestrained nuclear testing,” General Assembly President Dennis Francis (Trinidad and Tobago) told the hall.

But geopolitical tensions are at their highest in decades — from Europe to the Middle East, from Africa to Asia. As a result, the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime faces significant setbacks. “In recent years, we have witnessed the return of dangerous, irresponsible and reckless rhetoric — suggesting that the real risk of resort to nuclear arms may, once again, not be a far-fetched reality,” he added.

Alarmingly, a nuclear-armed State has revoked its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), he continued. “I am deeply concerned by these developments — as it seems that we have not yet learned from the painful lessons of the past,” he added. It is the international community’s collective responsibility “to ensure that we do not turn back the clock and allow the same mistakes to occur once more”. The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty remains the best safety net to ensure that nuclear testing stays where it belongs — in the past.

Adedeji Ebo, Director and Deputy to the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, delivering the statement on behalf of the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, and speaking on behalf of the Secretary-General, António Guterres, said that the CTBT represents the collective determination to consign nuclear tests to the “dustbin of history”. The Treaty’s International Monitoring System and the International Data Centre provide the technical foundation that ensures no nuclear test goes undetected. The robustness of this verification regime is another testament to our shared dedication to a world free from nuclear tests.

“The threat of nuclear weapons use, in any form, is a grave danger that we must resist with all our might,” he stressed, urging all States that have yet to sign or ratify the CTBT to do so promptly. “We use this day to reflect on the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapon testing,” he added. The relics of nuclear testing, still visible in the scars left on our environment and the health and lives of countless individuals, serve as a sombre reminder of our duty to prevent history from repeating itself. “The complete cessation of nuclear testing is not only a security necessity, but also a moral obligation — one that compels us to heal the wounds of the past and safeguard the future of humanity,” he stressed.

Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, highlighting the achievement of a long period without nuclear tests, said: “today we are in a strong silver medal position” for 2,558 days nuclear tests free with the last recorded in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in 2017. “We will set a fine new record, if we get to mid-January 2026 without another test,” he observed. Recalling that between 1964 and 1984, there was one massive nuclear explosion recoded on average daily, he pointed out the traces from these tests, which are still found across the world, including in sharks’ eye-tissue in the Arctic seas as well as in the coral in the Great Barrier Reef. The CTBT, opened for signature in 1996, has dramatically reduced the number of nuclear tests, with fewer than a dozen tests since its inception, he noted.

Emphasizing the role of the International Monitoring System, a network of over 300 facilities worldwide that monitor seismic, hydroacoustic, infrasound and radionuclide data to detect nuclear tests, he underscored the accessibility of this data to all 187 signatory States. Despite the Treaty’s success, it has not yet entered into force because out of 44 named States nine have not ratified it yet, he stressed, adding: “Momentum towards universality is increasing.” He went on to warn that without full ratification, the Treaty lacks essential verification tools, such as on-site inspections — “the unambiguously certain way” to determine whether a nuclear test has occurred.

Drawing attention to “dangerous times” in many parts of the world, he outlined a potential scenario where the absence of on-site inspections could lead to tensions and misunderstandings if a suspicious event is detected. “We need this mechanism now”, he underscored, urging the States to be open to “the bold leadership needed to see the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty enter into force”.

Vivian Okeke, Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Liaison Office in New York, speaking on behalf of IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to assist States in assessing and remediating areas affected by nuclear weapons tests, with ongoing projects like the one at the Semipalatinsk test site. “The work will continue in the years to come and serves as a strong reminder of the long-term hazardous effects of nuclear weapons testing,” she stated.

For nearly 70 years, IAEA has played a vital role in preventing the spread of nuclear weapons while promoting the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology, which supports over half of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Director General has launched several initiatives, such as Rays of Hope, ZODIAC, NUTEC Plastics and Atoms4Food, to enhance the peaceful applications of nuclear technology, particularly in developing countries, she noted. While recognizing that nuclear safety and security are national responsibilities, she stated that IAEA also “serves as the international forum” in which countries work together to develop safety standards and safety guidelines.

Highlighting another core function of IAEA — to verify that countries are not working to acquire nuclear weapons — she voiced concern about the “precarious” situation at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, where the Agency has maintained a presence since September 2022 to monitor nuclear safety during the ongoing conflict. Stressing that “the IAEA remains the only source of independent information for the international community”, she underscored that the IAEA Director General is currently on a nuclear safety mission to the plant and has held discussions with its relevant officials, including Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Shizuka Kuramitsu, Research Assistant, Arms Control Association, and the former UN Office for Disarmament Affairs Youth Champion, said that her generation is very concerned. “We see growing dangers of nuclear weapons and feel aghast at the human consequences of past nuclear weapons development, testing and use,” she said. As a native of Hiroshima, “where the first nuclear test explosion in warfare took place”, she recalled growing up surrounded by survivors. The victims and survivors are still in need of medical monitoring and further assistance. “We need acknowledgements and apologies for the wrongs committed in the past,” she stressed. As the world observes another International Day against Nuclear Testing, the international community must honour communities around the world that have been harmed by nuclear testing and past generations who have fought for a global test moratorium.

Sharon Squassoni, Professor, Elliot School of International Affairs, George Washington University, said that 15 years ago when the world first began observing this Day, people were much more hopeful about the end of nuclear testing and progress towards nuclear disarmament. In 2009, “it seemed possible to leave behind the excesses of the cold war”. Now, increased activity at the nuclear test sites in the United States, China and the Russian Federation has raised concerns that nuclear testing could resume. A CTBT that is enforced will allow on-site inspections of national activities to provide confidence in compliance with the Treaty. The Russian Federation and China should follow the United States’ lead here and open their test sites to visits. Transparency and accountability are essential to promote shared nuclear security. Global security requires decisive steps to reduce reliance on nuclear weapons, she stressed.

When the floor was opened to country speakers, many Member States reiterated the same sentiments and expressed similar concerns. They urged countries to ratify various international treaties including the CTBT and expressed deep alarm over growing tensions around the world among global super-Powers. There seems to have been a dangerous and concerning reversal of commitments made to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, many noted, urging all countries to get on the same page for the sake of humanity.

The representative of Congo, speaking on behalf of the African Group, reiterated the “urgent need for our planet, including outer space, to be free of nuclear weapons, as their presence constitutes an existential threat to global peace and security”. Voicing support to the principle of complete nuclear disarmament, he urged nuclear weapon States and those under the so-called “nuclear umbrella” to seize the opportunity to sign and ratify the CTBT at an early date. He went on to express his deep concern over the “slow pace of progress by nuclear-weapons-States to accomplish the total elimination of their nuclear arsenals”. Stressing the importance of the implementation of all agreed measures and undertakings by the nuclear weapon States in the context of the Treaty, including the establishment of a zone free of all weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East, he called upon these States “to demonstrate the necessary political will” to enable the 2026 Review Conference to reach concrete recommendations. Moreover, he called on all States who have not done so to ratify the CTBT “without further delay and without attaching any condition”.

The representative of the United States, speaking on behalf of the host country, said that despite the progress made since the 1963 Limited Test Ban Treaty, “a complete global legally binding ban on all nuclear weapon test explosions in all environments remains unrealized”. The United States, the first country to sign the CTBT in 1996, remains committed to its entry into force, he said, calling on all States, especially those listed in Annex 2 of the Treaty, to ratify the CTBT “without waiting for others”. In this context, he voiced concern over the Russian Federation’s decision to withdraw its ratification of the CTBT, which “has moved the world further from not closer” to achieving a global test ban. “This is part of a continuing trend of Russian efforts to remove constraints on its nuclear weapons programme,” he emphasized, warning about “heightened nuclear risks” and tensions in the context of Moscow’s illegal war against Ukraine. “We urge the Russian Federation to reverse course and renew its ratification of the CTBT without delay,” he stressed. He went on to call on all nuclear weapon States to declare or maintain moratoriums on nuclear explosive testing as well as to increase transparency at their test sites.

Honduras’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), said that nuclear explosions of all kinds, along with non-explosive nuclear tests aimed at developing and enhancing weapons capabilities, threaten human life, have disastrous long-term environmental consequences and exacerbate geopolitical tensions. The mere existence of nuclear weapons represents a threat to humanity. She called on all States to refrain from carrying out nuclear tests. “No State should use nuclear weapons under any circumstances, and their use or threat of use constitutes a crime against humanity and is an abhorrent violation of international law,” she stressed. The CTBT has been and continues to be a key component in efforts to achieve complete nuclear disarmament.

The representative of Lao People’s Democratic Republic, speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), called on all countries, especially nuclear weapon States, to maintain and fully implement their obligation and commitments under the relevant mechanisms and to demonstrate good faith and enhanced cooperation to realize a world free of nuclear weapons. He reiterated commitment to preserving the South-East Asian region as a nuclear-weapon-free zone and free of all other weapons of mass destruction. He expressed concern over the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s ballistic missile testing. Pyongyang must comply with all relevant United Nations resolutions, he added, urging all parties to work towards the realization of lasting peace in a denuclearized Korean Peninsula. The United Nations is a critical platform for fostering trust and confidence to ensure that the horrors of nuclear testing remain relics of the past.

The representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, said that the CTBT’s entry into force remains a “priority” for the bloc. He deplored “the unprecedented decision” by the Russian Federation, contrary to its Non-Proliferation Treaty and other commitments, to revoke its ratification of the CTBT, adding that “it is crucial for international peace and security that all States fully observe the moratorium on nuclear test explosions or any other nuclear explosions”. The Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine increased tensions and proliferation crises, he stressed, urging Moscow to “immediately and unconditionally withdraw all its forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine”. Additionally, he urged the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to abandon its existing nuclear weapons programmes as well as programmes to build delivery systems, warning that “any nuclear test must be met with a swift, united and robust international response”. On the CTBT’s verification regime, he underscored that “ensuring the sustainability and effectiveness of the verification regime, through adequate funding, remains crucial”.

Speaking on behalf of the Arab Group, the representative of Syria, highlighting the responsibility of nuclear weapon States to adhere to their disarmament commitments, urged all States, especially Annex 2 States, to ratify the CTBT. Despite the tensions and instability in the Middle East, the Arab Group States have shown responsibility by acceding to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, fully complying with its obligations, and participating in negotiations on the CTBT. Underscoring the important role of IAEA in nuclear verification in a “professional and impartial manner”, he called on States to cooperate fully with the Agency to ensure the safety of their nuclear programmes. Against this backdrop, he called on Israel, the only State in the region not party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, to accede to the Treaty without preconditions and to place all its nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards. “Israel’s possession of nuclear capabilities […] poses a serious and continuing threat to the security of neighbouring Arab States,” he said, emphasizing the need to establish a zone free of nuclear weapons in the Middle East.

The representative of Japan, speaking on behalf of the Friends of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, urged all States that have not yet done so to sign and ratify the Treaty without further delay. It is regrettable that the Russian Federation chose to revoke its ratification in 2023, he said, calling on Moscow to reverse this decision without delay. Further, he condemned the six nuclear tests conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. He called on Pyongyang to sign and ratify the CTBT as a matter of priority. He also welcomed the continuous and ongoing steps and work to complete the CTBT verification regime. “We urge all States that have not already done so to sign and ratify the Treaty and encourage State signatories to support continued enforcement,” he stressed.

Norway’s delegate, also speaking on behalf of Panama, reaffirmed commitment to realizing a world free of nuclear testing and renewed resolve to achieve the entry into force of the CTBT. “The negotiation of the CTBT stands as a monumental achievement in global efforts to preserve peace, security and stability by prohibiting all nuclear explosions,” she said. Norway and Panama are convinced that facilitating the universalization and the entry into force of the CTBT meets the national interests of all States. She noted with deep regret the Russian Federation’s choice to revoke its ratification of the CTBT. “We expect Russia to remain committed to the Treaty and to maintain its contribution to the international monitoring system and ensure data availability through the verification regime,” she said.

The delegate from China said that the international nuclear disarmament process is “suffering a serious setback” with “the cold war mentality on the rise”. In this context, “the countries should practice true multilateralism, adhere to the concept of common comprehensive cooperative and sustainable security,” he stressed. To this end, he spotlighted China’s long-standing policy of no-first-use of nuclear weapons and its efforts to maintain its nuclear forces at the lowest necessary level for national security, with no intention of engaging in an arms race. “China’s nuclear policy has maintained a high degree of stability, continuity and predictability,” he stressed, describing this as an “important contribution to the cause of international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation”. As the coordinator of the P5 mechanism, China has advocated that the five permanent members of the Security Council should negotiate a treaty or issue a political statement on no-first-use of nuclear weapons against each other.

Ukraine’s representative, associating herself with the European Union, said that there is an urgent need for the immediate entry into force of the CTBT. This has become even more evident in the context of the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens the security not only of Europe, but of the entire world. Moreover, she condemned the withdrawal by the Russian Federation from the CTBT. The Russian Federation has provoked a dangerous misbalance in the global architecture of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. She also condemned the series of ballistic and intercontinental ballistic missile launches conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and called on Pyongyang to fully implement and respect all related Security Council resolutions.

Iran’s delegate said that nuclear weapons States have the primary responsibility to adopt practical measures to stop all kind of nuclear weapons tests. The ratification of the CTBT by nuclear weapon States would be a significant step towards rebuilding the confidence of non-nuclear weapon States and the international community. The current situation shows that no matter how important the voluntary moratorium on nuclear tests is, it cannot substitute for a comprehensive, universal and verifiable, legally binding prohibition on all types of nuclear explosions. He also urged the international community to make Israel accede to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons without any precondition, and to place all of its nuclear facilities under the full scope of IAEA safeguards. The current situation is alarming, as Israel threatens other regional countries with nuclear annihilation.