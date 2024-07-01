General Assembly: Plenary

Note: Full coverage of today's meetings of the General Assembly will be made available after their conclusion.

Responsibility to Protect

MÔ BLEEKER, Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on the Responsibility to Protect , introduced the Secretary-General’s report “Responsibility to protect: the commitment to prevent and protect populations from atrocity crime” (document A/78/901). Speaking on behalf of the Secretary-General, she noted that the promise of halting atrocity crimes — adopted at the 2005 World Summit — remains “largely unfulfilled”. With early warnings often met with indifference or denial, Member States often do not take timely decisions to prevent atrocities or are “shocked into inaction”, she observed. State and non-State actors violate and abuse with blatant disregard international humanitarian law and international human rights law. Moreover, lack of unanimity by the Council’s permanent members has at times hindered its effectiveness, eroding trust in Governments and international organizations that “fail to deliver” or implement “double standards”. “Seeking to fill this void, this General Assembly has seen fit to act and make recommendations regarding international peace and security,” she noted.

Reflecting on achievements made since 2005, the report highlights progress in understanding the risk factors and dynamics driving atrocity crimes, supported by detailed studies and international tribunal opinions. It emphasizes the need for continuous monitoring and adequate prevention measures, involving Governments, experts, and civil society. Responding to the question about why atrocity crimes continue to happen, she underscored that the problem is not due to the lack of political will or disagreements on the responsibility to protect but rather the complexities of agreeing on and implementing preventive measures. The twentieth anniversary of the responsibility to protect in 2025 offers a unique opportunity to take stock, analyse and identify ways for Member States to work together and share best practicies of national prevention mechanisms and regional bodies. “Such a stock-taking exercise and exchange would contribute to recommendations on the responsibility to protect, reflecting the broadest consensus among Member States,” she concluded.

The representative of Croatia , speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends of the Responsibility to Protect , said this year’s debate is taking place when populations around the globe are facing extreme levels of violence, mass atrocities and displacement. Despite the international community’s commitment to preventing and protecting civilians from atrocities, the world is witnessing a pervasive degradation of respect for civilian lives and an appalling disregard for the norms and laws designed to prevent the hazards of armed conflict and minimize their impact on civilians. “Millions of people are enduring unspeakable suffering amid violence or repressive policies that target and persecute vulnerable populations and destroy civilian infrastructure and the social fabric of society,” he said. Also, far too many populations are facing extreme shortages of food, water and medicine as human-made humanitarian catastrophes continue to unfold and worsen, while humanitarian access is being deliberately obstructed or blocked, causing differentiated consequences for women and girls.

“Consistently upholding our collective responsibility to protect populations from atrocities — no matter who they are or where they are from — is critical and is the need of the hour,” he continued. However, the international community has been unable to prevent the commission of atrocities in numerous critical cases. Stressing that the responsibility to protect should be paramount to advance peace and security, human rights, the rule of law and development, he urged the Special Advisers to strengthen these efforts, share their analyses with the wider UN membership, and regularly provide the necessary early warning assessments and recommendations on how to prevent atrocities. He also encouraged the Secretary-General to include concrete, action-oriented recommendations in his future reports on how to enhance the protection of vulnerable populations and uphold the collective responsibility to protect.

The representative of Netherlands , also speaking on behalf of Belgium and Luxembourg , emphasized the importance of the responsibility to protect principle as a fundamental part of a just international order based on the rule of law. Calling for continuous dialogue on prevention and protection, she stressed the importance of permanently including the principle on the General Assembly’s agenda. Collective efforts are necessary at national, multilateral, and Security Council levels to protect populations and uphold human rights. “If there is a clear signal that atrocity crimes are taking place, the Security Council has the responsibility to respond to this, populations should be protected and universal human rights be respected at all times,” she emphasized. Fighting impunity and holding perpetrators accountable is crucial for deterrence and breaking cycles of violence, she stressed, urging all States to join the Rome Statute and the Ljubljana-Hague Convention.

Exchanging best practices on strengthening the principle’s pillars is essential, with the Human Rights Council playing a crucial role, she noted, encouraging the Secretary General to include an assessment of atrocity crime risks in his annual reports. “Action-oriented reports with concrete follow up on recommendations from previous reports would allow the international community to better implement the responsibility to protect,” she concluded, highlighting the indispensable role of civil society in supporting countries to fulfil their international obligations under the responsibility to protect.

The representative of Mexico , speaking also on behalf of France , said: “History has shown us the cost of inaction”, pointing to the catastrophic consequences that occur when the international community fails to act promptly. He underscored that the international community has a responsibility to react when a State is clearly unwilling or unable to fulfil its primary responsibility to protect civilian populations, or when it is the perpetrator of atrocity crimes. Highlighting the crucial role that the international community plays in the effort to guarantee human rights, he said that — when a State fails to do so — “it can destabilize entire regions and undermine global peace and security”.

In this context, he spotlighted the Franco-Mexican initiative on restricting the use of the veto in the Security Council. This declaration represents a significant step in ensuring that the international community acts decisively in the face of mass atrocities. The initiative calls on the permanent members of the Council to restrict the use of the veto, especially when action is necessary to prevent or respond to possible acts of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

The representative Venezuela , speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations , underscored the central role of States as guarantors of the security and well-being of their respective populations. He called upon countries to uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core. Against this background, he voiced serious concerns at growing threats to the Charter, including attempts to advance “non-consensual and controversial” notions, such as the responsibility to protect. He also spotlighted growing unilateralism and attempts to ignore or replace the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter with a new set of so-called “rules” that remain unknown and threaten to undermine multilateralism and the rule of law.

Pointing to the lack of an agreed intergovernmental basis for the position and mandate of the Special Adviser on the Responsibility to Protect, he stressed that that Office’s “biased reports” do not address the numerous questions raised by the “lack of a definition or its scope of application”. Calling the focus on prevention in the recent report “artificial”, he said that root causes of violations are a direct consequence of foreign interventionism rather than internal problems such as lack of good governance. Conflicts should be resolved peacefully through multilateralism and diplomacy instead of controversial and divisive approaches. While the notion of the responsibility to protect may have had truly “altruistic” intentions, time has shown its catastrophic consequences when it is selectively invoked, particularly in countries with vast natural resources. Over 20 years after the adoption of the World Summit outcome document, many questions remain unanswered, he noted, adding that, if the true intention is to protect the population, the international community can start by both promoting solidarity in the fight against poverty, hunger and inequality.

The representative of Latvia , also speaking for Denmark , Estonia , Finland , Iceland , Lithuania , Norway and Sweden , underscored the importance of the Special Adviser’s presence in New York to advance the principle’s implementation. With the world facing the highest number of violent conflicts since the Second World War and at times when the deadlocks within the Security Council have kept it from effectively preventing atrocities, the “responsibility to protect demands our active contributions and our unwavering resolve”. In this context, he called on the Special Adviser on Genocide Prevention and the Special Adviser on Responsibility to Protect and their offices to jointly develop and share recommendations on atrocity-prevention and advice on the principle’s implementation, while also developing and sharing regular updates about the root causes and warning signs of new atrocity crimes.

“Practical examples will help increase our understanding on how to more effectively translate the responsibility to protect principle into concrete action”, he stressed, highlighting the important role of regional organizations in this regard. Recognizing that regional cooperation can contribute to effective early warning, rapid response and stabilization to prevent new atrocities, he said Member States must work hand in hand with regional bodies. Moreover, he outlined the need for a forward-looking assessment of the principle and its implementation on national, regional and global levels.

The representative of the European Union , speaking in its capacity as observer, recalled that the concept of the responsibility to protect emerged in reaction to the mass atrocities of the twentieth century, notably the Holocaust, the genocide and crimes against humanity committed on the killing fields of Cambodia, and the genocides in Rwanda and in the former Yugoslavia. Noting that two of these examples took place in her bloc’s region and its immediate neighbourhood, she added: today “we are among the most committed and outspoken advocates” of that concept. Also noting that atrocity crimes tend to be preceded by human rights violations by State and non-State actors, she stressed the importance of being vigilant against such violations.

The Union, she added, uses conflict analysis tools and the early warning system to tackle underlying causes of mass atrocities. It gathers inputs from its delegations around the world and relevant services to ensure that its development cooperation takes this into account. Calling on the Secretary-General to include in his future reports “an analysis of trends regarding risks of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and ethnic cleansing and their prevention”, she also urged all Council members to better utilize that body’s working methods to bring potential atrocity situations under consideration as early as possible. Highlighting the Franco-Mexican initiative on the use of veto and the Accountability, Coherence and Transparency Group’s Code of Conduct, she reiterated support for the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

The representative of Australia , speaking also on behalf of Canada and New Zealand , noted the need to reflect on the political and moral commitment to prevent and protect populations from atrocity crimes. Yet, despite its efforts, the international community continues to witness the perpetration of atrocities in numerous situations worldwide. “We cannot allow these trends to continue”, he asserted, adding that the responsibility to protect can continue to make an essential contribution to protecting populations. In contributing to these prevention objectives, he highlighted the critical role of the Human Rights Council and the International Court of Justice.

When a State is manifestly failing its responsibilities, States must employ negotiations, capacity-building and mediation, he said, noting that “military force is the last resort” and must be exercised in accordance with the UN Charter. Additionally, the responsibility to protect should not be seen as a threat to sovereignty but rather as “a responsible exercise of sovereignty by member States to protect their populations”. Underlining the need for practical guidance and concrete measures that States can take to protect populations from atrocity crimes at home, he stated: “We must uphold our common shared humanity”.

The representative of Costa Rica , aligning herself with the Group of Friends of the Responsibility to Protect, regretted the delay in this year’s report due to the late appointment of the new Special Advisor. Against this backdrop, she called to “intensify dialogue to find sustainable solutions to ensure adequate administrative and financial resources for the Special Advisor’s mandate without undermining other complementary mandates”. Highlighting the report’s focus on prevention and protection, she said it would have benefited from exploring the correlation between mass atrocity crimes and the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons. Turning to the misuse of digital technologies in spreading misinformation, and hate speech, which often fuels violence and targets minorities, she emphasized the significant impact of gender-based hate speech on women, hindering their full participation in society. “Women are indispensable among all phases of the responsibility to protect,” she said, calling for more gender-sensitive policies.

The representative of Morocco advocated for a consensus-based approach to the responsibility to protect, underlining the need for a prevention programme. “No Member State or region can consider itself immune to the risk of atrocity crimes”, she stated, calling for institutional architecture to defend the rule of law, promote respect for human rights, ensure international peace and security and guarantee development. Also, investment in national resilience is essential, she observed, highlighting the role of religious leaders in combating hate speech and preventing violent extremism. Noting that combating hate speech is a great precursor to protecting human rights, she voiced concern over the malicious use of digital technologies. Further, she emphasized that States must fulfil their responsibility to combat impunity by strengthening international judicial cooperation.

The representative of Guatemala welcomed the annual debate and Member States’ efforts to support the resolution that mandated the Secretary-General to issue an annual report on the matter. “The responsibility to protect should be recognized as an exceptional way of defending populations from mass atrocities”, she said. Recalling that Guatemala has been a member of the Group of Friends of the Responsibility to Protect since 2006, she also said that, at the national level, the responsibility to protect principle has been aligned with the country’s Constitution. While spotlighting Guatemala’s contribution of troops for peacekeeping operations, she said that the responsibility to protect is complementary to the concept of sustaining peace.

The representative of Armenia said that while the Secretary-General’s report highlights important conceptual aspects of the responsibility to protect, it is imperative to address particular situations of gross violations. “In September 2023, a large-scale offensive against Nagorno Karabakh resulted in mass forced displacement of the entire Armenian population from their ancestral homeland”, he said, adding that over 100,000 people sought refuge in his country, leaving behind their homes, properties and cultural heritage. Azerbaijan's violent attack was preceded by a 10-month blockade, he said, describing this as “an explicit case of ethnic cleansing”. Expressing regret that “the entire UN system has yet to acknowledge the gravity of these violations”, he said it is necessary to evaluate the Organization’s current toolbox and establish more responsive mechanisms. “The Armenian people understand deeply the suffering and devastation that genocide inflicts”, he said, noting his country’s role in the adoption of Assembly resolution 69/323, concerning the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime.

The representative of Hungary , aligning herself with the Group of Friends of the Responsibility to Protect and the European Union, echoed the call for concrete and action-oriented recommendations or best practices on how to ensure the collective responsibility to protect. She highlighted that other processes under the UN auspices also dovetail the responsibility to protect and can be mutually reinforcing. For example, the Sixth Committee is tasked to take a decision on the next steps concerning the draft articles on prevention and punishment of crimes against humanity, prepared by the International Law Commission. The draft articles have a dual focus: they prescribe the punishment of these heinous crimes while including a strong prevention component. This obligation to prevent — if codified — “would significantly improve the global architecture of atrocity prevention”, she observed.

The representative of Poland , aligning himself with the European Union, voiced deep concern over the dramatically deteriorating civilian protection in all conflict. “The significance of the principle of the responsibility to protect is now more crucial than ever”, he stressed, expressing strong support to the mandates of the Special Advisers on Genocide Prevention and on the Responsibility to Protect. Underscoring the importance of a meaningful community engagement and participation of local civil society in monitoring, reporting and early-warning efforts, he encouraged the fostering of situational awareness and risk assessment capacities within various United Nations entities. He further emphasized the absence of a specific international treaty addressing the prevention and punishment of crimes against humanity, stressing the need to develop a victim-oriented and child-sensitive treaty to codify States’ responsibilities in the area of prevention and punishment of such crimes.

The representative of Switzerland , associating herself with the Group of Friends of Responsibility to Protect, voiced concern over the alarming deterioration of respect for human rights and international humanitarian law. The failure to comply with these standards undermines the credibility of the multilateral system, she stressed, noting the worrying development on the protection of civilians in numerous contexts. Accordingly, she underscored the need to strengthen the international legal framework and the fight against impunity, noting the crucial role of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. An international treaty on crimes against humanity is essential to further strengthen the existing legal framework, she observed, stating that “no State is immune from atrocities”.

The representative of Indonesia said that the ongoing crisis and genocide in Gaza, with nearly 40,000 lives lost, demonstrate a “failure” of the international community to fulfil their responsibility to protect. “This has been made possible through inactions, double standards, and lack of political resolve particularly on the part of those who actually have the power to do so,” he stressed. In this context, he called for greater synergy and coherence within the United Nations system, pointing to “a deafening silence” from some parts of the UN, including those responsible for preventing genocide, regarding the situation in Gaza. Effective responses to crises require stronger engagement between the UN and regional organizations, he underscored, highlighting the efforts of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to addresses regional issues through inclusive dialogue and synergy with international mechanisms. Moreover, support should be offered to post-conflict countries to enhance early warning systems, law enforcement, and judicial institutions.

The representative of Myanmar said “although it is now long overdue,” the global community must intervene to protect the people of his country. Since the military coup of February 2021, the junta has pushed the population into displacement, food insecurity, poverty and hunger. The recent forced conscription is “instilling fear in every household” even as the military junta has been spreading misinformation and disinformation through its controlled media outlets. More than 5,300 people have been brutally killed and 3.1 million have been internally displaced, he said, noting that the Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar and the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar have repeatedly said there is clear evidence of crimes against humanity. “What are you waiting for?” he asked the international community, adding that “creating a political exit for the military junta without transitional justice would be like reviving a dead tiger to slaughter the people of Myanmar”.

The representative of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea , aligning himself with the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, emphasized that States’ sovereignty is sacred and inviolable, and respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs are the cornerstone of international relations. Accordingly, he underlined that “the responsibility to protect its people from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity falls entirely under the sovereignty of each State, and the international community should encourage States to fully exercise this responsibility.” However, some countries continue to misuse and apply this concept selectively for their political purposes, turning it into “a political tool to ignore and violate States’ sovereignty and right to self-determination”. As such, the responsibility to protect is “nothing than a sophism to justify the interference in internal affairs of small and developing countries”, he added.

The representative of Jordan underscored that protecting human life and dignity is an individual and collective responsibility. Pointing to the “challenges” in implementing the Responsibility to Protect agenda, especially during armed conflicts, he spotlighted Israel’s nine-month-long aggression on Gaza. In this context, he stressed the importance of adopting the draft articles on crimes against humanity by the International Law Commission and called on the international community to ensure that the perpetrators of crime against humanity are brought to justice. Noting that his country is a longstanding host to large refugee populations, he urged the international community “to act with resolve and compassion to protect civilians and prevent mass atrocities”. “We believe in balancing humanitarian imperatives with respect for sovereignty and pursuing lasting peace through diplomacy and cooperation,” he concluded.

The representative of Brazil called for increased cooperation between the General Assembly, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council and the Peacebuilding Commission to prevent crimes under the responsibility to protect. Further, he pointed out, a convention on the prevention and punishment of crimes against humanity might also bring an essential contribution to international law. Urging States and the UN “to avoid the temptation of proliferating imprecise concepts”, he reiterated that the responsibility to protect is not laid down in legally binding instruments nor reflect in customary international law. “It is a political concept to be used collectively, through the United Nations”, he added. Under no circumstance may the concept be a pretext for illegal unilateral sanctions, intervention in domestic affairs or regime change, he asserted. Likewise — contrary to what is suggested in the report — “the concept alone cannot be relied upon by regional organizations for the deployment of armed forces to ensure the physical safety of the civilian population”, he stated.

The representative of Timor-Leste said that at its core, the responsibility to protect is not merely a theoretical concept but “a moral imperative enshrined in international law”. It functions as a commitment to prevent and halt egregious crimes, underscoring the shared responsibility of nations and global leaders to protect vulnerable populations. By embracing the concept, the international community acknowledges that preventing atrocities is not merely a matter of moral obligation but a legal and ethical duty. He observed that the concept “holds significant importance for small States” that often have limited resources and capacity to address complex humanitarian crises or mass atrocities, adding that it provides a crucial framework for ensuring their citizens' safety and well-being. However, he underscored the need to prevent any politicization of the concept, which could result in the infringement of State sovereignty.

The representative of South Africa said that the increase in violent conflicts has seen State and non-State actors violating international humanitarian law. This reinforces the need to protect civilians through the principles of distinction, proportionality, necessity, and precaution. In 2024, with more than 60 per cent of countries holding elections, he cautioned that divisive political rhetoric can fuel discrimination against marginalized groups, signalling environments at high risk for potential atrocity crimes. “We should utilize the full array of tools available to the international community to seek peaceful solutions to conflict situations,” he stressed, highlighting his country’s submission to the International Court of Justice regarding the conflict in Gaza. “It is our contention that we are witnessing a genocide unfold and that Israel, as the perpetrators, should cease their actions and permit humanitarian access,” he emphasized. Underscoring the role of prevention as the “essence” of the responsibility to protect, he urged to constantly apply monitoring and evaluation.

The representative of Albania observed that digital technologies, climate change and the spread of hate speech and misinformation have created environments conducive to atrocity crimes. To successfully address the root causes of mass atrocities, States must enhance cooperation, she stressed, noting the crucial importance of adopting a comprehensive Government and societal approach. States are also primarily responsible for investigating and prosecuting crimes committed within their jurisdiction, and national accountability efforts should be encouraged and supported. “Time is of the essence to translate our commitments into tangible action, as ongoing human rights violations could result in mass killings, refugee crises and widespread suffering”, she stated. By allowing impunity for mass atrocities to persist, States risk dismantling the rule of law and institutions vital for safeguarding human rights, consequently heightening the likelihood of future atrocities, she cautioned.

The representative of Nicaragua , aligning himself with the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, said that the “true danger” behind the responsibility to protect is that it has been manipulated by interventionists “to interfere in state affairs and destabilize legitimate Governments”. It raises serious doubts for small and developing countries. Elements of this principle are “ambiguous” and “manipulated for political aims” of imperialists and neo colonialist, he said. Multilateralism and respecting international law are necessary to address root causes of conflicts like poverty and inequality. He also condemned the use of unilateral coercive measures that hinder his country’s development.

The representative of Cuba , aligning himself with the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, stated: “It is a mistake to speak about the responsibility to protect as a principle as it is not an axiom or principle of international law”. This so-called “responsibility” is simply a notion whose scope, rules of application and mechanisms of evaluation are “very far from defined” and agreed upon by Member States. Additionally, the expression “atrocity crimes” continues to be used erroneously, he pointed out, recalling that many delegations have expressed their disagreement with the use of this term. Noting that the notion of the responsibility to protect is used selectively for political purposes, he asked: “Where is the obligation of the international community to protect the Palestinians in the face of genocide?” The massacre that is taking place in Palestine is the best example of double standards that prevails in the international community, he asserted.

The representative of Argentina said that “the responsibility to protect is not a threat to State sovereignty” but a commitment of States to the principles of the UN Charter and international law. With nearly two decades having passed since the adoption of this concept in 2005, he stressed the importance of approaching current global turmoil and opportunities with imagination, ambition, and strategic foresight, particularly in rethinking multilateralism and global governance. Acknowledging the complexity of advancing the principle, he emphasized collaboration with civil society, citing global initiatives like the Global Action against Mass Atrocity Crimes as examples of effective cooperation. Underscoring the need to pay the tribute to the victims of conflicts, he added: “All this requires a reform of the Security Council in order to unblock its functioning”.

Action on Draft Resolutions

The General Assembly first took up the draft resolution “World Fair Play Day” (A/78/L.85).

Introducing the draft, the representative of Hungary highlighted an inclusive consultation process, resulting in broad consensus. The draft resolution, which primarily aims to establish 19 May as World Fair Play Day, acknowledges the spirit of fair play rooted in the Olympic ideal and supports the work of the International Fair Play Committee, she said. It contributes to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the realization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Promoting fair play in sports can bridge cultural divides, promote equality, and drive social change and community cohesion, she noted.

Speaking before the adoption, the representative of the Russian Federation highlighted ongoing discrimination against Russian athletes, particularly by Western countries and the International Olympic Committee. He criticized these actions as undermining global sport and the Olympic ideals, especially in light of the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, where Russian and Belarusian athletes have been declared unwelcome.

The Assembly then adopted “L.85” without a vote.

