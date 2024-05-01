General Assembly plenary: Use of the veto

(Note: The final summary of this meeting will be available at a later time.)

The General Assembly met today to debate the use of the veto, pursuant to resolution A/RES/76/262. Seventy Member States were inscribed to address the Assembly on the matter.

On 18 April 2024, the Security Council held its 9609th meeting to take action on the draft resolution submitted by Algeria under the agenda item “Admission of new members”. The Council failed to adopt the draft by a vote of 12 in favour to 1 against (United States), with 2 abstentions (Switzerland, United Kingdom). (See Press Release SC/15670 of 18 April.)

