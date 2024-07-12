High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Concludes First Week

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

Wrapping up its first week of meetings, the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development today held an interactive panel discussion on “Perspectives from major groups and other stakeholders: Partnerships for transformative and urgent actions”. In addition, as part of the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, 36 Member States presented Voluntary National Reviews of their respective efforts to implement the 2030 Agenda.

Held under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council, the Forum will run through 17 July. This year’s theme is “Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions”.

The session includes the three-day ministerial segment of the Forum from 15 to 17 July as part of the High-Level Segment of the Council, which will conclude on 18 July.

The programme is available online.