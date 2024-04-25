Economic and Social Council’s Financing for Development Forum Concludes

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

The Economic and Social Council’s Financing for Development Forum to review the Addis Ababa Action Agenda and other financing for development outcomes, as well as the means of implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), concluded its session today.

The Forum’s main aim is to prepare for the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, to be held in 2025 from 30 June to 3 July in Spain. Today’s themes include science, technology, innovation and capacity-building, as well as taking stock of national-level progress in implementing integrated national financing frameworks.

The Forum programme is available online.