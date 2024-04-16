World Needs Infectious Energy, Conviction of Young People to Tackle Today’s Interlinked Challenges, Says Secretary-General, Opening Global Youth Forum

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting time constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)

The world needs the infectious energy and conviction of young people to tackle interlinked challenges, tragedies and injustices, the Head of the United Nations told a global youth forum today, pledging that he will bring this demographic into political decision-making.

“We need you,” said Secretary-General António Guterres in his message to the opening of the Economic and Social Council’s 2024 Youth Forum, which will run through Thursday, 18 April. The Forum provides a global platform for dialogue among Member States and young leaders from around the world on solutions to challenges affecting youth.

Mr. Guterres described how the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are off track, the climate crisis is spiralling downward and great rifts within and between countries are fuelling mistrust and eroding solidarity. Against this backdrop, he established a new Youth Office in the United Nations to advance advocacy, coordination, participation and accountability for and with young people, and intends to renew the Organization’s Youth Strategy to take this work to the next level, he added.

He also expressed his commitment to ensuring young people have a strong role in the Summit of the Future in September, including their participation in virtual consultations on the Pact for the Future, which will include a chapter on youth and future generations. Furthermore, he encouraged youth to support the Summit of the Future digital campaigns being launched today and take on the ActNow challenge.

Commending that young people are on the front lines for bold climate action, he stated: “Every generation serves as caretaker of this world. Let’s be honest: mine has been careless with that responsibility. But yours gives me hope. The United Nations stands with you.”

Paula Narváez, President of the Economic and Social Council, observed that 86 million of the world’s 1.1 billion poor people are under the age of 18 and are fighting against inadequate infrastructure to break the intergenerational cycle of inequality. “We know that poverty seriously limits the prospects for development among young people,” she said, stressing the need to include them in the public decision-making process and address barriers to their education and employment.

Describing the youth as “the leaders of today”, she urged them to play an active role with the Member States and other entities to direct the communities towards sustainable development. “The Economic and Social Council invites you without exclusion to claim the voice that you deserve and to point out that young people are not a homogeneous community,” she concluded.

Sarah Baharaki, Global Youth Ambassador of Theirworld, and representative of the Major Group for Children and Youth, shared a story of Afghan women’s resilience in the face of the Taliban regime, stressing: “As the restrictions get tough, we get tougher […] As the conflict goes high, our determination to never give up and fight for change goes higher.”

“We have power, the power to dream for a better world and the courage and bravery to work and make these dreams a reality,” she said, adding that young people are fearless, fresh, open-minded and unfamiliar with the term “impossible” and, most importantly, are the future citizens of the world. The young generation does not wait for the right time but creates it to act and change societies, she declared.

Throughout the day, the Forum held plenary sessions and interactive thematic discussions.

Youth for Solutions and Innovation

Moderated by Augusta Saraiva, Economic Reporter and UN Correspondent for Bloomberg News, the panel discussion, titled “Youth shaping sustainable and innovative solutions: Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of crises”, featured four speakers: Felipe Paullier, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs; Oumaima Makhlouk, Data Scientist at Intel and Data Focal Point of the Youth Science-Policy Interface Platform of the Major Group for Children and Youth; Narabene Farka Zeinaba, Telecom Engineer, President of the Network of Sahelian Youth for ClimateMali, and Youth4Climate Champion; and Justice Faith Betty, Co-Founder of the organization “Révolutionnaire”.

Ms. SARAIVA said that the Youth Forum is happening amid multiple global challenges — from deadly conflicts to climate change to an urgent cost-of-living crisis. All of those are issues that impact young people. Quoting from Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano, she said that no matter how much one walks, one never reaches Utopia, but “it makes you walk”. Similarly, all the world’s issues will not be solved in this room this week, but the Forum can be used to help all walk towards Utopia, she added.

Mr. PAULLIER said that it is extremely powerful to see hundreds of young people from around the world gathered together and joining this Forum in person, but let’s not forget the 1.9 billion young people who don’t have the chance to be here. Asked how to translate ideas and conversations into action, he said that for those working in the United Nations, it’s about bringing these voices into the continuity of dialogues and decision-making. His office is committed to “connecting the dots” along the whole UN process. Upon returning home, everyone can bring what is being discussed here to the decision-makers in the national, regional and other spaces. His office launched an advocacy campaign in the form of an open letter from young people calling for world leaders to take immediate action to make local policymaking more representative of the communities they serve.

Ms. MAKHLOUK, responding to a question about technology, said 95 per cent of people live close to regions where there should be Internet access, but only 66 per cent have access. Access to technology should be a universal right. Youth can do a lot to bridge this gap. They can advocate for equitable policies by lobbying local governments and institutions. A multi-stakeholder approach involving the private sector and civil society can help bring Internet access to 1 billion people by 2025. Partnership with the industry is critical because businesses are the ones who own these technologies and can design more affordable and inclusive services. Youth can also engage at the community level by volunteering one or two hours of their time to engage with local governments.

Ms. ZEINABA, responding to a question about climate change, said that her country, Mali, is experiencing record temperatures of about 50°C. Measures to fight the impact of climate change should include investment in resilient infrastructure, setting up early warning systems and putting emergency plans in place. Awareness raising among communities is also key as many people are not aware that climate change is killing people. Education at the youngest level is important to enable them to act responsibly to protect the environment.

Ms. BETTY, asked to share the lessons learned from innovative young people, said that a young environmentalist, Elijah, embarked on a journey to the Arctic, where he conducted studies on contamination levels and the impact of these contamination levels on Indigenous communities. His story is a powerful reminder of how deeply personal and scientifically rigorous activism can be, and also how crucial it is to intertwine efforts with those directly affected by environmental issues. The example shines a light on the remarkable outcomes that can be achieved when the gap is bridged between grassroots initiatives and poor capabilities channelling vast resources into meaningful action, she said, declaring: “No dream is too big […] We’re not just dreamers but are doers committed to taking action.”

In the ensuing panel discussion, titled “Progressing from poverty to prosperity: Youth as agents of change,” moderated by Sophia Fei Ya Chen from the Global Youth Caucus for Decent Jobs and Sustainable Economies, and Murilo Fragoso Slomka de Oliveira, a founder of the Blossom Project, the five youth leaders discussed challenges, opportunities, and tools for poverty eradication among young people. Among them were: Bénédicte Mundele Kuvuna, a founder and manager of the Surprise Tropical; Asami Segundo, an Ikalahan youth leader from the Philippines; Abobakar Sediq Miakhel, a co-founder of the AILEM; Elliot Harris Reyes, the head of international community programmes and LATAM at CITI, Mexico; and Mwinji Nachinga, a member of African Youth Commission and Commonwealth Youth Human Rights and Democracy Network.

In her opening remarks, Francine Pickup, Deputy Assistant Administrator and Deputy Director in the Bureau for Policy and Programme Support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), emphasized the importance of harnessing the hope and energy of young people to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in eradicating poverty. Pointing to the increased inequality between countries with young people disproportionately affected, she emphasized the need for collective action to address global challenges like climate change and inequality with young people at the centre of this action. “We need to take advantage of these three days to share knowledge, build partnerships and develop sustainable solutions to address poverty, especially in fragile and crisis context,” she said, welcoming ideas and recommendations from the young people.

On that note, Ms. KUVUNA stressed that collaboration among different entities — Governments, the United Nations, civil society as well as academic institutions and private sector — is crucial for a holistic approach to addressing poverty, especially among youth.

Ms. SEGUNDO shared how including young people in her community’s traditional practices, which have sustained them for generations, ensured continuity and knowledge exchange. Underscoring the importance of intergenerational dialogue, she put a spotlight on the youth initiatives supported by elders, which combine indigenous knowledge with modern technology like GIS for land use planning and documentation.

Mr. MIAKHEL emphasized the role of education and technology in empowering communities and eradicating poverty, especially among refugees. Highlighting the impact of language on integration into the labour market, he detailed his organization’s work in providing education tailored to refugees and using simple technologies like mobile phones and applications.

Mr. REYES shared his organization’s experience of aligning corporate goals with sustainable development and collaborations with Governments and civil society to empower youth in poverty eradication. He went on to detail a successful corporate-led initiative, “Pathways to Progress”, which partners with UNDP to provide mentorship and skills development to young people in 28 countries and demonstrates the effectiveness of multi-stakeholder collaboration.

Speaking about policy and legal changes to enhance the youth involvement in social development, Ms. NACHINGA emphasized the need for youth-focused education policies that meet the needs of the labour market and provide entrepreneurship skills. Additionally, she highlighted the role of employment and entrepreneurship policies that create job opportunities and access to financing for young people.

Closing the discussion, Lopa Banerjee, Director of the Civil Society Division for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), said that today’s discussions will be “invalid” without accountability for the solutions and recommendations provided by young people. The strategies offered by young people should not only be implemented but also “resonate with all those who will inherit those policy outcomes”, she added.

