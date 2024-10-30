Not Too Late for Realizing Sustainable Development Goals if World Change Course, Recommits to ‘Leave No One Behind’, Deputy Secretary-General Stresses at Summit

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, at the Qatar Foundation: “Towards the Second World Social Development Summit 2025: Reinforcing global efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda”, in Doha today:

I am delighted to be here and to see so many of you present here today. Let me start by thanking the Qatar Foundation for organizing this important and timely event, and the Government of Qatar for generously agreeing to host the Second World Summit for Social Development in November 2025.

This is a great opportunity to shape our common vision for the upcoming Summit and ensure its success, building on the recent Pact for the Future. Almost 30 years ago, the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and its Programme of Action established a pathbreaking new consensus for people-centred development. This was strengthened by the Beijing Platform for Women, and this vision was later enshrined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Since the Copenhagen Summit in 1995, remarkable progress has been achieved. However, recent overlapping crises have further stalled or reversed progress in many areas. Uneven progress — coupled with the lingering effects of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, rising geopolitical conflicts, the climate crisis, and economic disruptions like the debt crisis — have deepened inequalities and placed significant stress on countries fiscal space for investing in sustainable development and the brunt felt by people.

The number of people living in extreme poverty is almost 700 million and growing. The number of people facing hunger is over 730 million and growing. Access to quality and relevant education, decent work, universal healthcare, social protection and digital connectivity remains limited, with billions at risk of being left behind.

The message is clear — and it is stark. The outlook for achieving people-centred development and meeting the Sustainable Development Goals is fragile. But it is not too late to change course if we step up our efforts and reaffirm our commitment to leave no one behind. We need urgent, coordinated reforms and harmonization of social, economic and fiscal policies. We need genuine partnerships.

The recently adopted Pact for the Future proposes a number of commitments and solutions. It reinforces the promise to deliver on Agenda 2030. This includes an SDG Stimulus, a review of the sovereign debt architecture, and a commitment to reform the global financial architecture, so it provides developing countries with the support and safety net they need to invest in their people and the systems they require.

The Pact also proposes solutions to strengthen peace and security and redoubles the world’s commitment to human rights and international law. This is an important reminder that social development cannot be attained in the absence of peace and security — or in the absence of respect for human rights and all fundamental freedoms. The Pact goes further to embrace the new era of technology and provide the guard rails for the opportunity of AI to better connect and reap the benefits for all.

The Social Summit comes at an opportune time. With only five years left to achieve the SDGs, we must address all 17 Goals — from poverty, hunger and inequality, to education, peace and inclusivity. The 2025 Summit must culminate in a detailed and measurable action plan for social development fit for the twenty-first century, safeguarding progress for years to come.

The Summit will also be informed by the outcomes of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development and by Member States’ progress on the Pact for the Future’s commitments to invest in people, end poverty and hunger, and strengthen trust and social cohesion.

At every step, the process towards the Summit must be inclusive and respond to people’s realities and expectations. We must listen to their voices and ensure that people — particularly youth — have a say in shaping their future.

Open and broad consultations will be an opportunity to build trust and reinforce the connection between people and their Governments, but also between people and global institutions. It will be an opportunity to shape the societies we want, tailormade to benefit our rich heritage and fabric which underpin the very foundation of inclusive and caring societies.

To safeguard progress in the long run, we need to join forces around a shared agenda, underpinned by solidarity, respect and trust. Throughout, we must all aim high. Let us seek innovative approaches to engagement, cocreation and finding consensus at the highest ambition, while remaining steadfast in our pursuit of accelerating progress towards the SDGs.

With the leadership of the Government of Qatar, and key partners such as the Qatar Foundation, I am confident that the Social Summit will lay solid foundations for advancing a key strand of the DNA of sustainable development, the social pillar. Thank you for joining us on this journey and let's begin the conversation today.