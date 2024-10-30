Decision Makers Must Create Policies for Families, Empower Women Who Play Vital Role in Shaping Family Dynamics, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Conference

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks at the opening session of the thirtieth anniversary of the International Year of the Family Conference on Family and Contemporary Megatrends, in Doha today:

It is an honour and a privilege to open today’s conference to commemorate the thirtieth anniversary of the International Year of the Family. I thank the Doha International Family Institute for its impeccable organization. And I am very grateful to the Government of Qatar for hosting this gathering, and for offering to host the second World Summit for Social Development next year. Your steadfast support for the United Nations and its work on sustainable development is hugely appreciated.

A constellation of megatrends is shaping our societies, our families and our communities, and our collective progress towards sustainable development. First, the digital revolution. Modern technologies bring significant benefits, including for families — improving the balance between work and family for some. Allowing relatives to stay connected across countries and continents. And improving access to essential services on which families rely. But, they also inflame challenges, such as the digital divide, misinformation, disinformation, hate speech and cyberbullying. And these issues disproportionally affect young people.

Second, demographic changes. People are living longer, birthrates are declining. Families are often smaller and spread across the world. This presents new challenges to caregiving and intergenerational solidarity.

Third, migration. Over the past six decades, the number of international migrants has quadrupled, reaching 281 million in 2020. They are driven by diverse motivations — from economic aspiration to family reunification, to escaping conflict and climate impacts. And the economic, social and political significance of international migration is expected to grow.

Fourth, rapid and often unplanned urbanization. By mid-century, 70 per cent of the world population is projected to live in cities — up from around 55 per cent today — over a billion of whom live in slums of slum-like conditions.

Fifth and finally, climate, biodiversity, and pollution, threaten our societies, directly disrupting the wellbeing of households: from access to clean water for daily sanitation, to disasters such as fires and floods, to livelihoods hammered by degraded lands, to disruptions in children’s schooling, to pollution damaging health.

Yet, families are uniquely positioned to drive change. For example, through consuming sustainably, embracing clean energy, and building resilience against climate disasters. Smart policies can support families to thrive in the face of these changes and challenges. So can multilateral action.

Through the new Global Digital Compact, the United Nations is bringing everyone together to ensure artificial intelligence serves all families equitably. Just as a doctor adapts their care to each family's unique needs, AI [artificial intelligence] can help tailor health services and direct resources to those who need them most.

With a new Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and a truly global dialogue on AI governance, we're not just enabling technology — we are creating a framework where innovation serves humanity, helping every family thrive regardless of where they call home.

Innovative social services and policies that provide comprehensive support to families throughout their lifespan, can help to deal with the demographic shifts we are witnessing. And the United Nations is supporting Governments to deliver through development programs aimed at achieving universal healthcare.

Sustainable urban planning and inclusive social policies can transform the challenges of urbanization into opportunities for growth and development. We must create cities where families and people of all ages can thrive. Cities that provide education and opportunities for young people.

Local governments stand at the core of these efforts. This is why the United Nations has established the Local 2030 Coalition to advance progress on the Sustainable Development Goals at the city level. We must ensure cities have direct access to climate finance so they can play their part in slashing emissions and remain decent places for families to live as our climate changes.

More broadly, it is important for decision makers to consider families in all policymaking and to create gender-sensitive policies that empower women and expand their opportunities. This is critical — both as a matter of justice, and because women are the primary caregivers in many societies and play a vital role in shaping family dynamics.

Multilateral action is also critical in shaping megatrends for the benefit of families — as we have seen recently. In September, countries came together and agreed the Pact for the Future and its Declaration on Future Generations. This recognizes and reaffirms the importance of family-friendly and family-oriented policies in promoting intergenerational solidarity and social cohesion. And it highlights commitments to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment.

At the same time, countries agreed the Global Digital Compact. This committed to action, including: to close all digital divides and accelerate progress across the Sustainable Development Goals; to expand inclusion in and benefits from the digital economy for all; and to foster an inclusive, open, safe and secure digital space that respects, protects and promote human rights. The Compact is the first universal agreement on the international governance of artificial intelligence that would give every country a seat at the table.

The work you begin today can help to drive international efforts forward. It is a call to action — a call to protect, to empower and to invest in families as the foundational units of a just and thriving global community. Our discussions here will guide multilateral action and inform policies that strive towards an inclusive, equitable and sustainable future for all families.

Thank you for your dedication to this cause and for your participation in this vital dialogue. I look forward to hearing from you all. And to the outcomes of our work driving action worldwide. At a moment of great change, let us work together, to strengthen and support families around the world. Thank you.