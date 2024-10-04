Deputy Secretary-General, at Bicentenary of Basotho Nation in Lesotho, Urges Applying King Moshoeshoe’s Vision of Dialogue, Diversity to Tackle Current Global Challenges

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, at the bicentenary of the founding of the Basotho Nation, in Lesotho, today:

I wish to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude to His Majesty King Letsie III, Her Majesty the Queen, the Right Honourable the Prime Minister, all members of Government and the people of Lesotho for their warm welcome and hospitality.

It is a great honour and privilege to be here today on behalf of the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and join you in celebrating a truly historic milestone. Two hundred years ago, under the visionary leadership of King Moshoeshoe I, the Basotho nation was founded on the principles of diplomacy, unity and a profound respect for human dignity.

In times of conflict, displacement and colonial expansion, King Moshoeshoe I chose a path of peace. His approach was revolutionary: to build a nation through dialogue, inclusion and peaceful alliances. His generosity and wisdom often disarmed his opponents. His treatment of former enemies demonstrated a profound understanding of peacebuilding. And his embrace of diversity — welcoming refugees and different groups into his growing nations — contributed to creating a stronger, more resilient country.

Since then, the evolution of the Basotho nation is a testament to the success of King Moshoeshoe’s vision, wisdom and compassion. This resonates deeply with the values and principles of the United Nations – and inspires us all. It can guide us as we confront the global challenges of the twenty-first century: conflict, rising inequalities, climate change, geopolitical divides and the erosion of trust.

It calls us to choose dialogue over confrontation. To embrace differences rather than fear them. To understand and respect all parties – even former adversaries. To include women, young people and every community in decision-making. To respect, protect and champion the rights, voices and leadership of every woman and girl. To open our homes and hearts to the displaced, marginalized and vulnerable. And to live in peace and harmony with the land.

As the world faces an unprecedented climate crisis, we draw on your country’s wisdom of preserving our natural world for future generations.

We must foster international cooperation and solidarity, sharing knowledge and resources to support vulnerable communities; building climate resilience, transforming agriculture and adopting sustainable practices; and honouring our common responsibility as stewards of the Earth.

The journey of the Kingdom of Lesotho is a shining example of the power of unity. On behalf of the United Nations, congratulations on this 200th anniversary. As we celebrate this bicentenary, let us continue to be inspired by King Moshoeshoe’s legacy of fostering dialogue, celebrating diversity, and preserving our planet.

May the next 200 years and beyond be filled with peace and harmony. Or as you say: Khotso, Pula, Nala [“Peace, Rain, Prosperity”, the national motto]. Peace within communities, peace with nature, peace with dignity — for all. Thank you. Kea leboha.