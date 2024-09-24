Urging Solidarity over Division, Deputy Secretary-General Tells High-Level Event AIDS Response ‘a Powerful Testament’ to What Is Achievable When Leaders Unite

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, at the High-Level Side Event with Global Leaders on “Revitalized Multilateralism: Recommitting to Ending AIDS Together”, in New York today:

What once seemed impossible — to end AIDS as a public health threat — is now within our reach by 2030.

In a time where divisions are widening, and conflicts are tearing at the social fabric of societies and when the spectre of the climate crisis looms, the progress we have made in ending AIDS is the success story we need to renew hope.

Today, the numbers of AIDS-related deaths reached their lowest level since the peak in 2004 — 39 per cent fewer people acquired HIV in 2023 compared with 2010. And in 2023, an estimated 30.7 million people were receiving HIV treatment as compared with 7.7 million in 2010.

The AIDS response is a powerful testament to what is achievable when leaders unite efforts in service of global solidarity. When communities are empowered. When inequality is tackled, and human rights protected. And when science-based policymaking is matched with political will.

As a modern moonshot, the ripple effects of investments in the fight against HIV have yielded extraordinary dividends beyond the AIDS pandemic. Accelerating progress across other Sustainable Development Goals, including economic growth, poverty and hunger reduction, education and universal health coverage.

However, we all know that progress is not immutable. Gains are fragile and backsliding is possible. As we speak, AIDS claims a life every minute. By the end of this session today, 90 families would have lost a loved one to AIDS.

We stand at a crossroads and to retreat now would jeopardize all we have fought for and gained. To sustain the momentum, we need to take action on three fronts. First, we must tackle the fiscal crisis that is squeezing social investments.

The current financial system is stacked against a sustainable AIDS response. Half of sub-Saharan countries spend three times more on debt servicing than on health. Meanwhile, for years these nations have been strangled by interest rates four to eight times those of high-income countries.

If we do not address the injustices of the financial system so countries can invest in bringing an end to AIDS now, we will pay the price in many ways later. We know that the costs of tackling AIDS are less than the costs of an unending pandemic.

Time is not on our side. Now is the moment to boost domestic financing and to renew global solidarity and meeting the commitments to financing development and gavelled in the Pact for the Future.

Second, we must ensure access to medicines and medical technologies for all. Innovative medical technologies need to be recognised as global public goods. Their effectiveness in ending AIDS as a public health threat depends on ensuring access to all. This includes enabling the production of generics everywhere, crucial for global health security.

Third, we must continue the battle to stop stigma in its tracks. Fear and discrimination drive people away from life-saving services. Punitive laws, hate speech, violence against marginalized communities exacerbate stigma and push people away from accessing vital health services.

It is vital to uphold all human rights for all people — including by removing punitive discriminatory laws that hold us back for reaching the goals on gender equality. We must ensure that all girls complete secondary school, live free from violence, and have access to necessary support. Protect democracy and civil society space by enabling community-based organizations to operate, deliver services and hold authorities to account.

There is a clear path to ending AIDS by 2030. A path that ensures the health and rights of all people living with HIV for the rest of their lives. A path that we will ensure a safer, fairer world for everyone. That path is a choice.

We must choose solidarity over division. Choose action over complacency. Choose prosperity for all, not simply the few. Just as we did when our global efforts began nearly 30 years ago. Let’s act now to end AIDS by 2030 and deliver on the promise of the SDGs. Thank you.