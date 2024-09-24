To Succeed in Fight against Noncommunicable Diseases, ‘Political Commitments and Actions are Critical’, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Global Group

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s message, as prepared for delivery, on the occasion of the third gathering of the Global Group of Heads of State and Government for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases, in New York today:

I want to begin by thanking the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesusas, as well as all of our distinguished guests present for this special occasion.

Our gathering today marks a critical milestone. We are one year away from the next UN high-level meeting on noncommunicable diseases, and just less than six years out from the 2030 SDG deadline.

Yet, despite the ticking clock above our heads, underinvestment in health services has become a deadly norm. The gap between the need for, and availability of, quality care and support for people affected by noncommunicable diseases remains as wide as ever.

Meanwhile, the SDGs, intricately linked with noncommunicable diseases and mental illness, are careening off track. We are best placed to improve health outcomes for NCDs only if we fully know and understand the complex relationship between NCDs and the global goals.

Let me briefly outline this connection on three fronts. First, we must fully understand the link between health, climate change and air pollution. Extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, storms and floods, impact people living with noncommunicable diseases by worsening their conditions.

When food systems are disrupted, the opportunities and capacities to maintain healthy diets diminish. When the air we breathe is toxic, our health can no longer be sustained. Ninety-nine per cent of humanity breathes polluted air – leading to an estimated 8 million premature deaths — including more than 700,000 children under five. Small island nations understand this deadly interplay all too well, and I commend the bold action championed by many on this front.

Second, noncommunicable diseases and the economy are inextricably linked. High out-of-pocket payments for noncommunicable disease treatment push many people into poverty. Chronic conditions also take people out of work with little or no alternative income, continuing the vicious cycle.

Third, and finally, let me underscore the tragic connection between health, conflict and emergencies. We are living through a time where conflicts are raging across the globe. In times like these of crisis, the needs of people living with noncommunicable diseases and mental health conditions, are often left unmet and left behind.

Access to essential medicines is cut off. Acute mental distress increases. The impacts of COVID-19 still linger on. The world is still catching up on delayed vaccinations and key health services, most of which are related to the prevention of noncommunicable diseases.

We are gathered here today because only political will can help turn the tide. Your political commitments and actions are critical to building more resilient health systems that address these equity gaps.

To succeed in the fight against noncommunicable diseases, Governments must act decisively by integrating One Health principles, strengthening national noncommunicable disease action plans, ensuring equitable access for vulnerable populations, and allocating sustainable funding to public health initiatives that reduce noncommunicable disease risk factors and address root causes.

The critical role of research for development, robust data systems, accelerating innovation and technology in advancing solutions to noncommunicable diseases is also key. So, today, my ask of you is simple: let’s collaborate across borders, sectors, and disciplines to build a more resilient, healthy world for all.

I hope our conversation today will spark optimism and the bold decision-making that is needed at this critical juncture. We have 52 weeks left to the next high-level meeting on noncommunicable diseases — let’s make them count. Thank you.