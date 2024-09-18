Digital Transformations ‘Reshaping Urban Economies, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Cities Countdown to 2030 Event

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks at the launch of the “Cities Countdown to 2030” event, in New York today:

It is my privilege to join this launch of the “Cities Countdown to 2030”.

Cities are epicentres of economic growth and social progress. With 55 per cent of the world’s population today — a number that is rapidly growing — cities are vital to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

This requires turbo-charging the transformations foreseen under the 2030 Agenda — a transition to renewable energy, to green and blue economies, towards sustainable food systems and digital economies.

These must be anchored on education for the twenty-first century and universal social protection schemes and building caring and just societies.

With five years left until 2030, we need all hands-on deck. Cities have a crucial role in delivering these transitions.

First, many decisions lie at the local and regional level. Your policies can propel change in your communities — we see cities leading the way out of fossil fuels, investing in digital education, protecting their populations from air pollution, et cetera.

Second, your proximity to the people can empower communities to become an active part of the solution. Let’s harness the momentum of the Cities Countdown to 2030 to mobilize local leadership and innovations across six SDG transitions.

Digital transformations are reshaping urban economies, developing at a rapid pace, overcoming distance and transforming the way we communicate, consume and connect with one another.

I encourage you to use the World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments tomorrow and the Summit of the Future’s Action Days to amplify your message and show how to springboard your local SDG rescue plan to activate, accelerate and allocate greater resources for SDG implementation at scale.

The United Nations family stands ready to work closely with you at all levels especially in local governments and cities, to accelerate the changes we need — for people and planet.