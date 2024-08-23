Let Us Build ‘a Future That Is More Just, More Equitable, More Equal for All Championed by Women’s Leadership’, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Forum

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks at the closing of the 2024 World Women’s Forum, in Ulaanbaatar today:

It has been a pleasure to be a part of the World Women’s Forum. As we gather for this closing ceremony, I wish to share reflections and proposals that honour the spirit of our discussions and the key insights we have gained over the past two days.

Allow me to start with the significance of next year’s Beijing+30 moment. This milestone represents a departure from previous reviews of the Beijing Platform for Action.

Five years ago, as women from around the globe prepared to convene in New York for Beijing+25, the world began to face unprecedented challenges. In March 2020, the onset of a new era began, with uncertainties that continue to impact us today.

Since then, we have witnessed the tragic loss of 7 million lives to COVID-19, 100 million more people living in extreme poverty, education was lost for over 400,000 students in only one year and the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C is slipping further away.

Women’s leadership is now needed more than ever before.

As we prepare for Beijing+30, we must draw from the wisdom of leaders like Eleanor Roosevelt from whom we inherit the Universal Declaration of Human Rights; the Mirabel sisters or “Butterflies” whose bravery led to the commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November; of Wangari Mathai whose Green Belt Movement has helped us understand that peace is rooted in our land, our ecosystems and our planet; and the wisdom of the Mongol Queens, whose historical contributions to the great Genghis Khan and his lineage that we have celebrated over the past two days.

We must also honour the wisdom and contributions of all the women who stood behind those iconic figures because women’s leadership, as often demonstrated, is grounded in inclusion and unity of purpose.

The concept of “Ubuntu” — “I am because we are” — captures the essence of the African sense of solidarity and the approach that should guide our efforts towards Beijing+30.

Four weeks from now, world leaders will gather at the United Nations for the Summit of the Future. On the occasion of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the UN, the Summit of the Future was born in an effort to better respond to the challenges our Charter is facing today.

It convenes world leaders and Member States to a discussion about a future anchored in the present, reflecting on the past.

First, the Summit reminds us that there is no shortcut to a better future if we do not achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our 2030 Agenda remains our best hope for ensuring a sustainable and equitable future for all generations. The SDGs are our blueprint for progress, and achieving them requires unwavering commitment and collective action.

Second, we face an increasingly complex landscape of conflicts. The call for a New Agenda for Peace is urgent. The current framework of the Security Council is failing to inspire trust in multilateralism and the United Nations. We must reimagine how we approach peace and security to build a more effective and credible multilateral system for we the people.

Third, the era of technology holds immense potential for prosperity for all. However, we must take command of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies rather than allowing them to dictate our course. Responsible governance of technology is essential to ensuring it serves humanity and contributes to our collective well-being.

Fourth, just as our Security Council needs reform, so too does our international financial architecture. The current global financial system must evolve to address the injustices of our time. The Summit of the Future will be a pivotal platform to explore how we can reshape financial structures to better support sustainable development and resilience.

The Summit of the Future is the bridge we need to find common ground and a response that will deliver a new multilateralism that draws strength from the opportunities of the SDGs, new technologies, a just and inclusive financial system and a peace architecture fit for purpose.

Societies are distinct, and diversity is our strength. Only Mongolia, with its unique culture, could deliver this World Women’s Forum.

I have been inspired by what I have seen and heard here, and to be true to the objective of the dialogue of the last two days, “Towards a Green Future” let me close with some ideas about what “green” means for the future:

First, green SDGs mean rooting development in a green and healthy planet. This means committing to a transition towards renewable energy sources that can reduce our carbon footprint and mitigate climate change — and building sustainable food systems that ensure food security while preserving our natural resources.

We must invest in green and blue economies that promote environmental sustainability and create economic opportunities. Resilient infrastructure is crucial to withstand the impacts of climate change and support sustainable growth. These transitions must be just and equitable, providing equal opportunities for all, especially our women and girls.

Second, a green New Agenda for Peace is one that is cognizant of the losses that climate change represents for peoples and nations around the world. We need only consider the perspectives of those directly affected: small island States face existential threats to their very existence — what are the fears of mothers who face an uncertain future for their children if the world does not adhere to a 1.5°C trajectory?

In the Sahel, where environmental stresses exacerbate conflicts among farmers and herders — what are the specific challenges faced by women and girls?

To confront these challenges, we must leverage green technology and green financing. Green technology is using digitalization and artificial intelligence to help women farmers adapt to transform food systems. Green financing is revolutionizing the way we think about development investments. It is valuing our assets differently, reassessing our ideas of profits, revisiting insurance schemes and putting in place climate resilience clauses.

Together, these innovations offer crucial tools for addressing the environmental and socioeconomic impacts of climate change and advancing a more sustainable and peaceful future.

A change of era calls for new mindsets and approaches. Let us draw on the inspiration these two days. Let us draw on the wisdom of our women and let us remember that when the world is driven by solidarity and the ideals of equality and justice, the results do not deceive us.

As we conclude, I wish to thank the President of Mongolia and my sister, the Foreign Minister, for their leadership in convening this vital Forum.

And I urge each and every one of you — men and women alike — to take decisive action within your areas of influence. Whether you are driving environmental and climate action, shaping sustainable food systems, advancing the digital economy, or nurturing the minds of the next generation through education, sports, arts and culture — your role is crucial. But so too is the need for genuine intergenerational discourse.

Now is the time to accelerate our collective efforts toward achieving the SDGs by 2030. We must act with urgency, with ambition, and with the unwavering commitment to ensure that no one is left behind. The UN will continue to be your steady partner of choice.

Finally, our world is calling for bold and transformative change. Together, let us answer that call by building a future that is more just, more equitable and more equal for all championed by women’s leadership.

Bayarlaa.